Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
The Georgia Legislature conducted the annual assault on Georgia taxpayers on schedule this year. Because this is an election year, there were few delays in completing the assault so that campaigning could get underway quickly. As usual there were surprises in store for the hardworking Georgians they claim to care about. One is coming as a result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that will allow states to collect taxes on sales made by companies with no physical presence in Georgia. Remote Sellers is the term used by the assaulting powers to be in Atlanta.
The SCOTUS (Supreme Court), perhaps realizing the desire for state governments to extract more money from taxpayers, approved the new taxing authority. This approval is another example of the overreach of the court. Prior to this vote the SCOTUS had ruled that state sales taxes were not federal business. I encourage you to read the information on this website: https://taxfoundation.org/potential-outcomes-wayfair-online-sales-tax-case/.
In my opinion, something changed and only by ignoring the Constitution could our SCOTUS approve such a tax. Do you think it could have had something to do with two appointees by the last federal administration who seem to lean toward making laws instead of interpreting them?
Anticipating a new SCOTUS ruling in favor of the states, Georgia House Bill 61 was introduced with five co-sponsors: Powell, District 171 (S.W.), England-116 (N.), Meadows-5 (N.E.), Abrams-89 (N.) and Kelley of District 16 (N.W.) Notice where these districts are located. More tax money for the Northern State of Atlanta. I encourage everyone to look up Georgia HB 61 on the internet to find out what you will be seeing starting 01 Jan. 2019: http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20172018/HB/61.
Scroll down to the bottom and click on “Current Version”.
Right after the SCOTUS ruled in favor of the state internet collection of sales tax, HB 61 was voted on and passed. The bill requires a 4% sales tax on items sold to Georgians via the internet if the company doing the selling meets certain requirements.
The final House vote in Atlanta was overwhelmingly approved by a hundred fifty-seven yeas to eleven nays. Five legislators didn’t cast a vote at all. State Representatives approved HB 61 and it was sent to Gov. “Cash” Deal for his signature. Deal did his part on 03 MAY 2018. The new tax is effective 01 JAN 2019. Remote sellers may collect the tax or they can put that responsibility on individuals who make internet purchases. There are options intended to have the remote seller collect the tax but taxes not collected by sellers will have to be paid by purchasers who will have additional tax forms to contend with when paying these taxes.
It is bothersome in this campaign season to listen to candidates tell us they seek office on behalf of ‘hardworking Georgians’ or that the special interests will not be allowed to influence their decisions. If candidates were truly doing something for Georgians, taxes would be reduced. State spending would lessen and people would be allowed to keep more of their money.
There is no bigger special interest group than elected officials. Most of us have to live within our means by spending less, buying cheaper stuff or a dozen other things because of our lack of financial means. Some of us wonder why government always gets the money it wants.
Claims by politicians to be working for the people seems more and more to not be the case. Politicians work for their political party, other special interests and themselves. Voters continue to be fooled by what is said rather than what is done and with the candidates in the upcoming elections, it seems nothing will be changing in favor of the tax paying citizens in our state.
Those who approved the tax will likely be reelected and to me it seems this is another example of us doing the same thing and expecting different results. Ain’t gonna happen! Just my opinion from an old man out here in the woods. Wake up Georgia!
Sam Rawlins
Letter to the editor
