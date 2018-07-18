School board hires new superintendent

In a surprisingly unanimous decision last week, the Dodge County Board of Education approved the selection of Michael H. Ward as superintendent of schools for Dodge County.
According to a representative of the Dodge County School System district officers, Ward was named last week, and the vote was tallied at a unanimous approval of six to zero after all board members voted.
Ward retired in June 2018 after serving for 13 years as the assistant superintendent for operations and business services with the Harris County School System in Hamilton, Georgia.
Some of his duties there included negotiating all insurance and other contracts, being responsible for all operations’ planning, programs, policy analysis and fiscal management, being responsible for all student discipline tribunals and acted as a liaison for the school superintendent.
Ward also served as the director of transportation for the Douglas County School System for four years, and as the director of transportation for the Monroe County School System for four years.
