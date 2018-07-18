Ward

School board hires new superintendent

Wednesday, July 18. 2018
In a surprisingly unanimous decision last week, the Dodge County Board of Education approved the selection of Michael H. Ward as superintendent of schools for Dodge County.

According to a representative of the Dodge County School System district officers, Ward was named last week, and the vote was tallied at a unanimous approval of six to zero after all board members voted.

Ward retired in June 2018 after serving for 13 years as the assistant superintendent for operations and business services with the Harris County School System in Hamilton, Georgia.

Some of his duties there included negotiating all insurance and other contracts, being responsible for all operations’ planning, programs, policy analysis and fiscal management, being responsible for all student discipline tribunals and acted as a liaison for the school superintendent.

Ward also served as the director of transportation for the Douglas County School System for four years, and as the director of transportation for the Monroe County School System for four years.

He taught biology, physical science and was a football coach and soccer coach in the Lee County School System in Leesburg, Georgia for two years, in the Charlotte County School System in Port Charlotte, Florida for three years and the Russell County School System in Phenix City, Alabama for one year.

Ward was a free agent place-kicker for the Miami Dolphins with the National Football League from May 1984 to September 1984.

He received an education specialist degree-educational leadership in 1996 from Troy State University in Troy, Alabama, a master of science degree in educational leadership in 1990 from Nova University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and his bachelor of science in biology in 1988 from Troy State University in Dothan, Alabama. He and his wife, Belinda, have two sons.

A representative from the Dodge County Board of Education stated that Dr. Elvis Davis would remain as interim superintendent until July 31 to assist Ward in his first days.

Ward was approved for a two-year term.
