America is quickly becoming a feel-good society. Global monied groups are pushing for a borderless world.
A suggested Demoleft Presidential ticket for 2020: Mad Maxine Waters for president and South Carolina’s mystery candidate Alvin Greene (remember Alvin?) for v.p. He has an interesting story and he’s just 41, 33 or so when he won the 2010 Demo U.S. Senate primary, only to be crushed by Republican Senator Jim DeMint in November 2010.
Mr. Greene won his primary easily, without campaigning while spending little or no money. He could energize the Demos with his sparkling personality and would be a heartbeat from the presidency. I suggest a look at his amazing story on the Internet. It could be Maxine/Greene. Vote Demo 2020 on the bumper stickers!
We’re better off with Trump’s tough talk at NATO rather than the usual niceties dispensed by B.H. Obama and G.W. Bush there, points out the savvy Laura Ingraham. She calls our porous Southern border a slow-rolling invasion of the United States.
“Trump hammers NATO. Good! Let’s get out! “
Daniel McAdams on LewRockwell.com
NATO, formed in 1949, was another Harry Truman mistake. He also gave us the no-win Korean War and foreign aid. We’re still in Korea and foreign aid has grown exponentially.
“I’m unelectable in the District of Columbia.”
Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.)
“Only a fool would voluntarily talk to Robert Mueller.”
Bonnie Kristian on TheWeek.com 2-22-18
It’s still true – don’t do it. The vengeful Mueller will try to trap you. He’s desperately trying to get a scalp. I keep seeing him slinking around on the TV screen and I’ve never heard a sound from him. No one challenges him. He’s being protected by big media, of course. It’s a stacked deck. Nine of the sixteen members of Mueller’s prosecution team gave money to H. Clinton and Obama, no member donated anything to Trump. The Mueller witch hunt is well named.
A feel-good society
