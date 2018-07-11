Authorities make arrests

Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield reported the following arrests by officers with her department during the week of July 3, 2018-July 10, 2018.

Mitchell Payne, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to appear.

Tabitha Spikes, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested with forgery in the first degree-other object.

Patrick Williams, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested with possession of drug-related object, possession of an ounce or less of marijuana and for an FTP bench warrant.

James Hughes, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for an FTP bench warrant.

Bernard Butler, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Herschel White, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Jason Marshall, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Christopher Fordham, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Rickie Blackshear, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for firearms, possession by convicted felon, littering, consuming alcohol in public, pedestrian under the influence and failure to appear.

Robin Dorsey, age 53, of Lumber City, was arrested for following too closely and leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage.

Jasmine Harrow, age 25, o f Eastman, was arrested with forgery in the third degree.

Stewart Giddens, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested with possession drug-related object and possession of drugs-methamphetamine.

Brandon Lampkin, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested with possession of a drug-related object, possession of drugs-methamphetamines and theft by receiving stolen property $500 value or more.

Brandon Dykes, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked.

Miracles Ellis, age 19, of McRae, was arrested for speeding and driving while license suspended/revoked.

Tina Watts, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Monica Spikes, age 32, was arrested for being a pedestrian under the influence.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week of July 3, 2018 – July 10, 2018.

Stewart Giddens, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for possession with intent to or sell/deliver/distribute/display or provide a minor any drug-related object and illegal possession of controlled substance.

Mary Dean Hendrix, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking – felony and probation violation.

Rex Tyler Howell, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for battery – family violence (first offense/misdemeanor).

Brandon Phillip Lampkin, age 30, was arrested for possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/display or provide a minor any drug-related object, illegal possession of controlled substance and theft by receiving stolen property. (misdemeanor)

Isaiah Lockett, age 51, of Eastman,was arrested for aggravated stalking.

Alan Edward McCranie, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for public drunkenness.

Stefan Charles Reagin, age 32, of Carlton, was arrested for probation violation.

Robert Riley, age 32, of Macon, was arrested for deposit account fraud (bad checks) of no more than $1,499.00. (misdemeanor)

Herschel L. White, age 36, of Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.

Christopher J. Yawn, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking (felony) x 2, burglary – first degree (felony) x 2, theft by taking (misdemeanor), burglary – second degree(felony) x 2, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits), failure to obey stop sign, failure to report striking fixed object, defective tires, driving wrong side of undivided street and reckless driving.
