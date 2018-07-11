Authorities make arrests

Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield reported the following arrests by officers with her department during the week of July 3, 2018-July 10, 2018.
Mitchell Payne, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to appear.
Tabitha Spikes, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested with forgery in the first degree-other object.
Patrick Williams, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested with possession of drug-related object, possession of an ounce or less of marijuana and for an FTP bench warrant.
James Hughes, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for an FTP bench warrant.
Bernard Butler, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Herschel White, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Jason Marshall, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Fordham, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Rickie Blackshear, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for firearms, possession by convicted felon, littering, consuming alcohol in public, pedestrian under the influence and failure to appear.
Robin Dorsey, age 53, of Lumber City, was arrested for following too closely and leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage.
Jasmine Harrow, age 25, o f Eastman, was arrested with forgery in the third degree.
Stewart Giddens, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested with possession drug-related object and possession of drugs-methamphetamine.
Brandon Lampkin, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested with possession of a drug-related object, possession of drugs-methamphetamines and theft by receiving stolen property $500 value or more.
Brandon Dykes, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked.
Miracles Ellis, age 19, of McRae, was arrested for speeding and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Tina Watts, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested on a bench warrant.
