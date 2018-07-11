Columnist Dick Morris says watch out as hard left takes over in Mexico. I would advise all to stay out of that dangerous country. Read it all at DickMorris.com, July 7, 2018 column.
Former Congressman Charles Canady, of Florida, now on the Supreme Court of Florida since 2008, introduced the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act in the U.S. House in 1995. It was vetoed by President Bill Clinton.
Georgia just had its first state income tax cut in 37 years and far left Democrat Stacey Abrams, running for governor, wants to repeal it, thus increasing the state tax. Liberals hate tax cuts. A recent laughable poll of some 800 people claimed Ms. Abrams was ahead in the race. I’d take that bet any time. The number of Democrats holding statewide office in Georgia is zero and will remain so next year at least, the safest bet you could place.
Democrats have no job creation, no individual initiative, pushing more leftward all the time. They try to guarantee outcomes instead of opportunity.
Dennis Prager says he would rather have discrimination with liberty than no liberty to ever discriminate, referring mainly to the Colorado baker refusing to bake a cake for a same sex wedding. The baker refused and the court found for his right to do so.
The short video is still there – I was at the game in 2011 and was surprised to see the most amazing high school game I’ve seen. I stumbled across it last night. Parkview won the 2011 state baseball championship over Hillgrove by scoring 13 runs at home in the top of the 7th and final inning, after trailing by one run 10-9 and exploding for 13 to win 22–10. They had 22 runs, 21 hits and 3 errors for the day. It doesn’t seem seven years back, maybe three or four.
Crazed Leftists are going wild, which shows us Trumpism is working.
T-shirt slogan with three guns pictured seen on RedRightVideos.com: Make Our Guns Illegal and We’ll Just Call Them Undocumented.
Liberals hate tax cuts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)