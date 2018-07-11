Liberals hate tax cuts

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, July 11. 2018
Comments (0)
Columnist Dick Morris says watch out as hard left takes over in Mexico. I would advise all to stay out of that dangerous country. Read it all at DickMorris.com, July 7, 2018 column.
Former Congressman Charles Canady, of Florida, now on the Supreme Court of Florida since 2008, introduced the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act in the U.S. House in 1995. It was vetoed by President Bill Clinton.
Georgia just had its first state income tax cut in 37 years and far left Democrat Stacey Abrams, running for governor, wants to repeal it, thus increasing the state tax. Liberals hate tax cuts. A recent laughable poll of some 800 people claimed Ms. Abrams was ahead in the race. I’d take that bet any time. The number of Democrats holding statewide office in Georgia is zero and will remain so next year at least, the safest bet you could place.
Democrats have no job creation, no individual initiative, pushing more leftward all the time. They try to guarantee outcomes instead of opportunity.
Dennis Prager says he would rather have discrimination with liberty than no liberty to ever discriminate, referring mainly to the Colorado baker refusing to bake a cake for a same sex wedding. The baker refused and the court found for his right to do so.
The short video is still there – I was at the game in 2011 and was surprised to see the most amazing high school game I’ve seen. I stumbled across it last night. Parkview won the 2011 state baseball championship over Hillgrove by scoring 13 runs at home in the top of the 7th and final inning, after trailing by one run 10-9 and exploding for 13 to win 22–10. They had 22 runs, 21 hits and 3 errors for the day. It doesn’t seem seven years back, maybe three or four.
Crazed Leftists are going wild, which shows us Trumpism is working.
T-shirt slogan with three guns pictured seen on RedRightVideos.com: Make Our Guns Illegal and We’ll Just Call Them Undocumented.

Here’s a deal you can’t refuse. You can get a new Bentley Mulsanne car for a mere $394,160 or an estimated monthly payment of $7,331. The loan carries 4.4% interest for 5 years. The car gets a resounding 11 mpg city and 18 on the highway. I’ll bet it requires premium gas also. Think opportunity cost (two important words to keep in mind) and what you could buy instead, maybe Home Depot stock, Southwest Airlines, Berkshire Hathaway B, etc. Imagine the auto depreciation on this beast. Eric Peters writes automotive and libertarian columns (EricPeters.com) and says he never buys new cars. 
Supreme Court Justice Ruth “Sleepy” Ginsburg says she will miss the company of retiring fellow Justice Anthony Kennedy on the court. I wonder if Judge Kennedy ever tried to keep Sleepy awake while court was in session. Just think – we could’ve had the great Judge Robert Bork if not for Sam Nunn and his liberal pals voting him down in 1987.
“When you’re born you get a ticket to the freak show. When you’re born in America, you get a front row seat.
George Carlin
Rocker Kid Rock is a big Donald Trump supporter.
“Let the business guy run the country like a business.”
Kid Rock 10-19-16
Bill Elder, sheriff of El Paso County, Colorado, says the legalized are insane and the result is already apparent.
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t Blame Me, I Didn’t Vote.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Breitbart.com, ClashDaily.com, LifeZette.com, DailyKenn.com, JaneChastain.com, AnnCoulter.com, GlobalClimateScam.com, LauraIngraham.com, IlanaMercer.com, TheoSpark.net, LewRockwell.com, VDare.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, 100PercentFedUp.com, TakiMag.com, Moonbattery.com, FGFBooks.com, JohnDerbyshire.com, FakeHateCrimes.org, OliverNortn.com, UNZ.com, FightMusic.com, Conservative.org, 1stock1.com, Money99.com, JimGossettComedy.com.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News