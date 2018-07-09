Legals 7-4-18

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Georgia, Dodge County
All creditors of the Estate of Alton Bryan, deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in writing their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of June, 2018.
JANICE BRYAN,
Executrix of the
Estate of Alton Bryan, deceased
J. Stanley Smith
Smith Garner, LLC
205 N. Franklin Street
Dublin, GA 31021
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of ANI­TA EVANS, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This the 11th day of June, 2018.
MAR­I­LYN ANI­TA LANE, Ex­e­cut­e
Es­tate of ANI­TA EVANS
2766 Chester High­way,
East­man, GA 31023
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
CAR­O­LYN J. TAYLOR,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR, De­ceased
299 Ro­zar Gools­by Road
East­man, GA 31023

FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
H.R., DOB: 02/25/2012
J.B., DOB: 11/11/2014
Minor Child­ren
CASE NO. 045-18J-3256
FOR PE­TI­TION TO TER­MI­NATE PAR­EN­TAL RIGHTS
TO: NIGEL BROWN, DEREK DUPREE, and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE BORN TO DENESHA ROBINSON ON THE DATES ABOVE
By Or­der for Serv­ice by Pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed March 2, 2018 you are re­quired to ap­pear be­fore the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE Coun­ty De­part­ment of Fam­i­ly and Child­ren Serv­ic­es. You may ob­tain a free copy of the pe­ti­tion di­rect­ly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The gen­er­al na­ture of the al­le­ga­tions are that the children de­pend­ent children and the de­pend­ent state is like­ly to con­tin­ue and cause seri­ous phys­i­cal, men­tal, emo­tion­al, or mor­al harm to the child un­less the rights of the par­ents are ter­mi­nat­ed. THE COURT HEAR­ING OF YOUR CASE HAS BEEN SCHED­ULED FOR JUNE, 2018, AT 1:30 P.M., AT THE DODGE COUN­TY COURT­HOUSE IN EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA.
The court at tri­al can ent­er a judg­ment end­ing your rights to the child if you fail to ap­pear and show cause why your par­en­tal rights should not be ter­mi­nat­ed. A bio­log­i­cal fa­ther may lose all rights to the child and not be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the ter­mi­na­tion of his rights un­less, with­in 30 days of re­ceipt of this no­tice, he files: (1) a pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate the child; and (2) a no­tice of the fil­ing of the pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate with the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE COUN­TY, Geor­gia.
A par­ty has the right to an at­tor­ney in this pro­ceed­ing. If you are un­able to hire an at­tor­ney, the Court will ap­point one for you if you are an in­di­gent per­son.
If you have any ques­tions con­cern­ing this no­tice of sum­mons, con­tact the clerk’s of­fice at 478-374-2871.
WIT­NESS the Hon­or­able STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said court, this the 21st day of MARCH, 2018.
RHETT WALK­ER
(Depu­ty) Clerk of Ju­ve­nile Court
Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia

MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
IN THE IN­TER­EST OF:
**K.A.J.L.**, Born on or about 7/27/2011
**B.C.L.**, Born on or about 12/17/2013
**K.D.L.**, Born on or about 11/19/2015
OR­DER FOR SERV­ICE BY
PUB­LI­CA­TION
TO: GARY JONES, Fa­ther of K.A.J.L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child.
TO: DAR­RELL WIL­LIAMS, Fa­ther of B.C.L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child:
TO: FOR­REST BROWN, Fa­ther of
K.D..L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child:
A JU­VE­NILE DE­PEND­EN­CY PE­TI­TION hav­ing been filed in said Court al­leg­ing that said child­ren are with­in the ju­ris­dic­tion of said Court and that said child­ren are de­pend­en­cy and pray­ing that said De­pend­en­cy Pe­ti­tion be grant­ed and the hear­ing on said mat­ter is set for Mon­day, July 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in the Ju­ve­nile Court of Dodge Coun­ty, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Geor­gia, East­man, Geor­gia 31088.
Said par­ent(s) are here­by com­mand­ed to be and ap­pear be­fore said Court at said time and place to show cause, if any there is, why said the De­pend­en­cy Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
WIT­NESS, the HON­OR­ABLE STEPHA­NIE BUR­TON, Judge of said Court.
SHER­RY HER­RERA CAMP­BELL
AT­TOR­NEY FOR PE­TI­TION­ERS
325 MAR­GIE DR.
WARN­ER ROB­INS, GA 31095
478-971-1515

PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
BRA­DLEY WEL­MAN BO­WEN, DE­-
CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9097
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
TO: To whom it may con­cern:
AN­GE­LIA B. BO­WEN has pe­ti­tioned for AN­GE­LIA B. BO­WEN to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor(s) of the Es­tate of BRA­DLEY WEL­MAN BO­WEN de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. (The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore July 10, 2018.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be (held on July 17, 2018). If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
/s/ AL MCCRAINE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
(478) 374-377
