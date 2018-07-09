Legals 7-4-18

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Georgia, Dodge County
All creditors of the Estate of Alton Bryan, deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in writing their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of June, 2018.
JANICE BRYAN,
Executrix of the
Estate of Alton Bryan, deceased
J. Stanley Smith
Smith Garner, LLC
205 N. Franklin Street
Dublin, GA 31021
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANITA EVANS, late of Dodge County, Georgia deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of June, 2018.
MARILYN ANITA LANE, Execute
Estate of ANITA EVANS
2766 Chester Highway,
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMY RAY TAYLOR
All creditors of the Estate of JIMMY RAY TAYLOR are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
CAROLYN J. TAYLOR,
Executor of the
Estate of JIMMY RAY TAYLOR, Deceased
299 Rozar Goolsby Road
Eastman, GA 31023
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
H.R., DOB: 02/25/2012
J.B., DOB: 11/11/2014
Minor Children
CASE NO. 045-18J-3256
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: NIGEL BROWN, DEREK DUPREE, and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE BORN TO DENESHA ROBINSON ON THE DATES ABOVE
By Order for Service by Publication dated March 2, 2018 you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of DODGE County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the children dependent children and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. THE COURT HEARING OF YOUR CASE HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR JUNE, 2018, AT 1:30 P.M., AT THE DODGE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN EASTMAN, GEORGIA.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the child if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE COUNTY, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said court, this the 21st day of MARCH, 2018.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk of Juvenile Court
Dodge County, Georgia
1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
IN THE INTEREST OF:
**K.A.J.L.**, Born on or about 7/27/2011
**B.C.L.**, Born on or about 12/17/2013
**K.D.L.**, Born on or about 11/19/2015
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION
TO: GARY JONES, Father of K.A.J.L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child.
TO: DARRELL WILLIAMS, Father of B.C.L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child:
TO: FORREST BROWN, Father of
K.D..L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child:
A JUVENILE DEPENDENCY PETITION having been filed in said Court alleging that said children are within the jurisdiction of said Court and that said children are dependency and praying that said Dependency Petition be granted and the hearing on said matter is set for Monday, July 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Georgia, Eastman, Georgia 31088.
Said parent(s) are hereby commanded to be and appear before said Court at said time and place to show cause, if any there is, why said the Dependency Petition should not be granted.
WITNESS, the HONORABLE STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said Court.
SHERRY HERRERA CAMPBELL
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS
325 MARGIE DR.
WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
478-971-1515
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRADLEY WELMAN BOWEN, DE-
CEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9097
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: To whom it may concern:
ANGELIA B. BOWEN has petitioned for ANGELIA B. BOWEN to be appointed Administrator(s) of the Estate of BRADLEY WELMAN BOWEN deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 10, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (held on July 17, 2018). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ AL MCCRAINE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-377
Legals 7-4-18
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)