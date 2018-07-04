Jayme Michael Fordham, a former Dodge County teacher and coach, was sentenced recently on two counts of sexual battery as a result of charges of child molestation and computer pornography that occurred in Dodge County.
According to documents released from the case and sentencing, Fordham was sentenced to a total of 10 years, with the first two and half years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.
Though the offense occurred somewhere between May 1, 2016 and June 30, 2016, Fordham, at first, pled not guilty to the charges against him on March 21, 2017. On May 22, 2018, Fordham changed his plea to guilty to both counts of sexual battery.
As per the inventory of special conditions of probation regarding Fordham, the following will hold true: (1) Fordham is sentenced under the provisions of the probation management act sentencing options system; (2) Fordham will have to submit to a search of person, residences, papers, vehicle and/or effects at any time of day or night without a search warrant whenever requested to do so by a probation officer or other law enforcement officer upon reasonable cause to believe that Fordham is in violation of probation or otherwise acting in violation of the law, and
Fordham shall specifically consent to the use of anything seized as evidence in any judicial proceedings or trial; (3) Fordham will have to produce upon oral or written request by a Probation Officer, a law enforcement officer or official of a Georgia Department of Health and Safety approved substance abuse or mental health provider personnel a breath, saliva, urine and/or blood specimen for analysis for the presence of drugs including alcohol, and Fordham shall waive evidentiary foundation for admissibility of the laboratory results.
Updated: Former teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery
I do have to ask though, why do you think a teacher/coach should get a harsher sentence? Teachers put themselves on the line every day. In today's time, it is so hard to be encouraging because of the way society takes things. (Students enter the classrooms with all sorts of issues that have a negative impact on their learning.) However,the slightest accusation can ruin a career regardless of whether it is true or not. The media is quick to put teachers out there!