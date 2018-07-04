Fordham

Former teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery

July 4. 2018
Jayme Michael Fordham, a former Dodge County teacher and coach, was sentenced recently on two counts of sexual battery as a result of charges of child molestation and computer pornography that occurred in Dodge County.

According to documents released from the case and sentencing, Fordham was sentenced to a total of 10 years, with the first two and half years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.

Though the offense occurred somewhere between May 1, 2016 and June 30, 2016, Fordham, at first, pled not guilty to the charges against him on March 21, 2017. On May 22, 2018, Fordham changed his plea to guilty to both counts of sexual battery.

As per the inventory of special conditions of probation regarding Fordham, the following will hold true: (1) Fordham is sentenced under the provisions of the probation management act sentencing options system; (2) Fordham will have to submit to a search of person, residences, papers, vehicle and/or effects at any time of day or night without a search warrant whenever requested to do so by a probation officer or other law enforcement officer upon reasonable cause to believe that Fordham is in violation of probation or otherwise acting in violation of the law, and

Fordham shall specifically consent to the use of anything seized as evidence in any judicial proceedings or trial; (3) Fordham will have to produce upon oral or written request by a Probation Officer, a law enforcement officer or official of a Georgia Department of Health and Safety approved substance abuse or mental health provider personnel a breath, saliva, urine and/or blood specimen for analysis for the presence of drugs including alcohol, and Fordham shall waive evidentiary foundation for admissibility of the laboratory results.

Fordham also will have to provide a release which allows the probation office to have access to all medical, clinical, treatment, attendance or work records and for driving and criminal history.

As per sentencing, and under the probation protocols, Fordham will have a curfew he will have to abide by and will be subject to special conditions of probation as a sex offender, which includes no contact with minors under the age of 18, cannot reside with any child under the age of 18, will have to have employment approved by his probation officer, will have to have approval before changing residence and will not be able to date or marry anyone who has a child(ren) under the age of 18 unless approved in advance and in writing.

Fordham will have to keep a driving log and will not have any contact with the victim or the family of the victim. He cannot have contact with any minor children unless supervised by an adult, though he may have contact with his own children.
#1 Anonymous on 07/04/18 at 09:10 PM [Reply]
That is some screwed up stuff. A former teacher/coach of all people? I would think former teacher/coach would get a much more harsher sentence.
#1.1 Anonymous on 07/06/18 at 08:53 PM [Reply]
Praying for the both families involved. Please remember there are families involved including children.
#1.2 Susan Heard on 07/08/18 at 09:27 AM [Reply]
It's easy to make comments like that when you hide behind "Anonymous" and don't know the truth. However,when only one side is heard, that is all you and others can go by when passing judgement.

I do have to ask though, why do you think a teacher/coach should get a harsher sentence? Teachers put themselves on the line every day. In today's time, it is so hard to be encouraging because of the way society takes things. (Students enter the classrooms with all sorts of issues that have a negative impact on their learning.) However,the slightest accusation can ruin a career regardless of whether it is true or not. The media is quick to put teachers out there!
