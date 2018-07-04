Dr. Ben Carson launched his political career when he criticized Obamacare at the National Prayer Breakfast a few years back.
“By and large, language is a tool for concealing the truth.”
George Carlin
Remember – Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, who posed as a “conservative” Democrat, backed John Edwards for president in 2004. The National Rifle Association endorsed Barnes for reelection – why? Many theorized Edwards would pick Gov. Barnes as his 2004 v.p. running mate, after Barnes was reelected in 2002. Then Barnes lost to Republican Sonny Perdue. The NRA has also made other wacky endorsements, such as Harry Reid, Arlen Specter, Zell Miller and some loser running against the great Ron Paul for Congress in Texas a few years back. Gun Owners of America looks a lot better to me. Of course, the NRA made a good move when it picked Col. Oliver North to head the organization.
“Today’s United States of America would be constitutionally unrecognizable to the authors of the original Constitution, because today the government has become the wolf at the door. Do I exaggerate? A television commercial asks, ‘Is the IRS ruining your life?”
The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) constantly pushes liberal causes. Recently it opposed the Trump tax rate cuts, joining Chucky Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. AMAC.us is the conservative alternative to AARP. AARP enthusiastically supported Obamacare.
Blue states Michigan, Maryland, Massachusetts and 16 other states have business people as governors, 19 states total, points out California Republican businessman John Cox, who would make it 20. John Cox points out that business types such as himself (venture capitalist) can run a state far better than a professional politician such as far-left Gavin Newsome.
Random thoughts
