Dear editor,
With so much news reporting of this latest flap of illegal aligns crossing over into our country illegally, and finally, with a president who has the Cajones to enforce our laws of these fence-jumping criminals. I say to President Donald Trump, build that wall as high as the first heaven if that what it takes to stop this non-sense.
With respect to all the former first ladies who want to chime in and criticize President Trump for doing the job he was elected to do. I would like to ask, where was Laura Bush when her husband sat in he Oval Office?
Why was she NOT enraging the immigration problem then, and why didn’t President Bush do more while he was in office?
She should put a cork in that mouth, stand with our president. He only wants to fix this ongoing problem that the previous presidents created in the first place.
And since Laura wants so much attention, why not pay attention to those two impudent feckless daughters in the shenanigans they pulled while their dad, then governor of Texas. i.e.: mooning the capital police in a Chevrolet convertible, getting stoned on marijuana and booze up at Texas Christian University. I should know, I was the reporting officer.
And by the way, on this separation that is reported in the news of children from their parents, these parents know full well the consequences of illegally crossing the border, that their kids will be indefinitely separated and detained until the case is adjudicated. And while the case goes through out court system, these criminals and their kids, get free medical attention, free dental, free education, food, a very nice room and clothes.
I was wondering too, if any you liberals out there feels equally sympathetic for the 765,000 children separated from their active duty parents protecting your sorry no account jobless butt so you can have your stupid protest marches?.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A. F. Ret
