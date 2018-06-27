Legals 6-27-18

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARLEEN C. WILCOX
All creditors of the Estate of ARLEEN C. WILCOX are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 4th day of June, 2018.
Sherley Mosley Dennis,
Executor of the
Estate of Arleen C. Wilcox, Deceased
70 Constitution Street
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMY RAY TAYLOR
All creditors of the Estate of JIMMY RAY TAYLOR are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
CAROLYN J. TAYLOR,
Executor of the
Estate of JIMMY RAY TAYLOR, Deceased
299 Rozar Goolsby Road
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Georgia, Dodge County
All creditors of the Estate of Alton Bryan, deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in writing their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of June, 2018.
JANICE BRYAN,
Executrix of the
Estate of Alton Bryan, deceased
J. Stanley Smith
Smith Garner, LLC
205 N. Franklin Street
Dublin, GA 31021
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANITA EVANS, late of Dodge County, Georgia deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of June, 2018.
MARILYN ANITA LANE,
Executrix
Estate of ANITA EVANS
2766 Chester Highway,
Eastman, GA 31023
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
H.R., DOB: 02/25/2012
J.B., DOB: 11/11/2014
Minor Children
CASE NO. 045-18J-3256
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: NIGEL BROWN, DEREK DUPREE, and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE BORN TO DENESHA ROBINSON ON THE DATES ABOVE
By Order for Service by Publication dated March 2, 2018 you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of DODGE County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the children dependent children and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. THE COURT HEARING OF YOUR CASE HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR JUNE, 2018, AT 1:30 P.M., AT THE DODGE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN EASTMAN, GEORGIA.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the child if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE COUNTY, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the
clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said court, this the 21st day of MARCH, 2018.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk of Juvenile Court
Dodge County, Georgia
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed given from WILLIE MAE SWINT to COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB, dated 10/31/2007, recorded 11/14/2007 in Deed Book 590, Page 133, DODGE County, Georgia records, and as modified in Deed Book 857, Page 443, DODGE County, Georgia records, and as last assigned to NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY by virtue of assignment recorded DODGE County, Georgia records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-SIX THOUSAND AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($156,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY in July 2018 by NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, as Attorney in Fact for WILLIE MAE SWINT, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 52 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING START AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE AND THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF EDNA MOORE ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTHWEST 911.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED RUN NORTH 34°32‘ 00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 457.37 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45°55‘35” WEST A DISTANCE OF 471.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 33°24‘20” EAST A DISTANCE OF 436.99 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 48°31‘10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 477.48 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SAID TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 4.81 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS FOR JAMES EDWARD BRAY DATED NOVEMBER 8, 1994 AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 8, SAID PLAT BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. PARCEL ID NUMBER: 037-004B. SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
SAID PROPERTY BEING KNOWN AS 410 EDNA MOORE RD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 ACCORDING TO THE PRESENT NUMBERING SYSTEM IN DODGE COUNTY.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect
the title to said property: any superior Security Deeds of record; all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is WILLIE MAE SWINT or tenant(s).
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan. The name of the person or entity who has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is: CHAMPION MORTGAGE LLC, 8950 CYPRESS WATERS BLVD., COPPELL, TX 75019 TEL 1-855-683-3095.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE GEHEREN FIRM, P.C.
4828 Ashford Dunwoody Road
2nd Floor
Atlanta, GA 30338
TEL 678-587-9500
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CONNIE W. WOODARD AND CONNIE W. WOODARD NOT PERSONALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF CONNIE W. WOODARD AS THE EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID WOODARD to COLONY BANK dated May 20, 2016, recorded in Deed Book 813, Page 41, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of Thirty Seven Thousand Three Hundred and One Dollars and 34/100 ($37,301.34) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of July, 2018 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 269 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 30.25 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 1 ACCORDING TO THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY SOUTHERN SURVEYING ASSOCIATES, DATED SEPTEMBER 17, 2009, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 211, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR ALL PURPOSES.
ALONG WITH A PERMANENT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS BEING TWENTY (2) FEET IN WIDTH AND CONNECTING THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY WITH THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BELL LINE ROAD.
SUBJECT TO THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS FOUND IN THAT CERTINA APPLICATION FOR CURRENT USE ASSESSMENT OF AGRICULTURAL PROPERTY FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 741, AT PAGES 37-38 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the
indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is CONNIE W. WOODARD OR CONNIE W. WOODARD AS EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID WOODARD or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A. § 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 25th day of May, 2018
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
CONNIE W. WOODARD AND
CONNIE W. WOODARD NOT PERSONALLY BUT AS
TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF
CONNIE W. WOODARD AS THE EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID WOODARD
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
IN THE INTEREST OF:
**K.A.J.L.**, Born on or about 7/27/2011
**B.C.L.**, Born on or about 12/17/2013
**K.D.L.**, Born on or about 11/19/2015 ORDER FOR SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION
DATED: June 1, 2018
DATE FILED: June 8, 2018
TO: GARY JONES, Father of K.A.J.L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child.
TO: DARRELL WILLIAMS, Father of B.C.L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child:
TO: FORREST BROWN, Father of K.D..L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child:
A JUVENILE DEPENDENCY PETITION having been filed in said Court alleging that said children are within the jurisdiction of said Court and that said children are dependency
and praying that said Dependency Petition be granted and the hearing on said matter is set for Monday, July 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Georgia, Eastman, Georgia 31088.
Said parent(s) are hereby commanded to be and appear before said Court at said time and place to show cause, if any there is, why said the Dependency Petition should not be granted.
WITNESS, the HONORABLE STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said Court.
SHERRY HERRERA CAMPBELL
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS
325 MARGIE DR.
WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
478-971-1515
PROBATE NOTICES
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID WEEKS
THE Petition of DEDRA WEEKS for a Years Support from the Estate of DAVID WEEKS been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 4th day of July 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
JESSICA WILLIAMS has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WENDELL E. WILLIAMS, deceased, of Dodge County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A § 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JULY 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Pursuant of OCGA 15-9-10
Dodge County Courthouse
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRADLEY WELMAN BOWEN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9097
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
ANGELIA B. BOWEN has petitioned for ANGELIA B. BOWEN to be appointed Administrator(s) of the Estate of BRADLEY WELMAN BOWEN deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 10, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (held on July 17, 2018). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ AL MCCRAINE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-3775
