Legals 6-27-18

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF AR­LEEN C. WIL­COX
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of AR­LEEN C. WIL­COX are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 4th day of June, 2018.
Sher­ley Mos­ley Den­nis,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of Ar­leen C. Wil­cox, De­ceased
70 Con­sti­tu­tion Street
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
CAR­O­LYN J. TAYLOR,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR, De­ceased
299 Ro­zar Gools­by Road
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Georgia, Dodge County
All creditors of the Estate of Alton Bryan, deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in writing their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of June, 2018.
JANICE BRYAN,
Executrix of the
Estate of Alton Bryan, deceased
J. Stanley Smith
Smith Garner, LLC
205 N. Franklin Street
Dublin, GA 31021
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of ANI­TA EVANS, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This the 11th day of June, 2018.
MAR­I­LYN ANI­TA LANE,
Ex­e­cut­rix
Es­tate of ANI­TA EVANS
2766 Chester High­way,
East­man, GA 31023

1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
H.R., DOB: 02/25/2012
J.B., DOB: 11/11/2014
Minor Child­ren
CASE NO. 045-18J-3256
FOR PE­TI­TION TO TER­MI­NATE PAR­EN­TAL RIGHTS
TO: NIGEL BROWN, DEREK DUPREE, and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE BORN TO DENESHA ROBINSON ON THE DATES ABOVE
By Or­der for Serv­ice by Pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed March 2, 2018 you are re­quired to ap­pear be­fore the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE Coun­ty De­part­ment of Fam­i­ly and Child­ren Serv­ic­es. You may ob­tain a free copy of the pe­ti­tion di­rect­ly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The gen­er­al na­ture of the al­le­ga­tions are that the children de­pend­ent children and the de­pend­ent state is like­ly to con­tin­ue and cause seri­ous phys­i­cal, men­tal, emo­tion­al, or mor­al harm to the child un­less the rights of the par­ents are ter­mi­nat­ed. THE COURT HEAR­ING OF YOUR CASE HAS BEEN SCHED­ULED FOR JUNE, 2018, AT 1:30 P.M., AT THE DODGE COUN­TY COURT­HOUSE IN EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA.
The court at tri­al can ent­er a judg­ment end­ing your rights to the child if you fail to ap­pear and show cause why your par­en­tal rights should not be ter­mi­nat­ed. A bio­log­i­cal fa­ther may lose all rights to the child and not be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the ter­mi­na­tion of his rights un­less, with­in 30 days of re­ceipt of this no­tice, he files: (1) a pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate the child; and (2) a no­tice of the fil­ing of the pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate with the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE COUN­TY, Geor­gia.
A par­ty has the right to an at­tor­ney in this pro­ceed­ing. If you are un­able to hire an at­tor­ney, the Court will ap­point one for you if you are an in­di­gent per­son.
If you have any ques­tions con­cern­ing this no­tice of sum­mons, con­tact the
clerk’s of­fice at 478-374-2871.
WIT­NESS the Hon­or­able STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said court, this the 21st day of MARCH, 2018.
RHETT WALK­ER
(Depu­ty) Clerk of Ju­ve­nile Court
Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in that cer­tain Se­cur­i­ty Deed given from WIL­LIE MAE SWINT to COUN­TRY­WIDE BANK, FSB, dat­ed 10/31/2007, record­ed 11/14/2007 in Deed Book 590, Page 133, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, and as modi­fied in Deed Book 857, Page 443, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, and as last as­signed to NA­TION­STAR MORT­GAGE LLC D/B/A CHAM­PION MORT­GAGE COM­PA­NY by vir­tue of as­sign­ment record­ed DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been given to se­cure a Note of even date in the prin­ci­pal amount of ONE HUNDRED FIF­TY-SIX THOU­SAND AND 00/100 DOL­LARS ($156,000.00), with in­ter­est there­on as pro­vid­ed for there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY in July 2018 by NA­TION­STAR MORT­GAGE LLC D/B/A CHAM­PION MORT­GAGE COM­PA­NY, as At­tor­ney in Fact for WIL­LIE MAE SWINT, all prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 52 OF THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING START AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE NORTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE AND THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF EDNA MOORE ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTH­WEST 911.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. FROM THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING THUS ES­TAB­LISHED RUN NORTH 34°32‘ 00” WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 457.37 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45°55‘35” WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 471.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 33°24‘20” EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 436.99 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 48°31‘10” EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 477.48 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING.
SAID TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND CON­TAIN­ING 4.81 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS FOR JAMES ED­WARD BRAY DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 8, 1994 AND OF RECORD IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 8, SAID PLAT BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES. PAR­CEL ID NUMBER: 037-004B. SUB­JECT TO ANY EASE­MENTS OR RE­STRIC­TIONS OF RECORD.
SAID PROP­ER­TY BE­ING KNOWN AS 410 EDNA MOORE RD, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023 AC­CORD­ING TO THE PRES­ENT NUMBER­ING SYS­TEM IN DODGE COUN­TY.
The in­debt­ed­ness se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been de­clared due be­cause of de­fault un­der the terms of said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and Note. The in­debt­ed­ness re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, all ex­pens­es of the sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys’ fees and all oth­er pay­ments pro­vid­ed for un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and Note.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to the fol­low­ing items which may af­fect
the ti­tle to said prop­er­ty: any su­pe­ri­or Se­cur­i­ty Deeds of record; all zon­ing or­di­nanc­es; mat­ters which would be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey or by an in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; any out­stand­ing tax­es, in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to ad valor­em tax­es, which con­sti­tute liens upon said prop­er­ty; spe­cial as­sess­ments; all out­stand­ing bills for pub­lic util­i­ties which con­sti­tute liens upon said prop­er­ty; all re­stric­tive cov­en­ants, ease­ments, rights-of-way and any oth­er mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to said Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
To the best of the knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is WIL­LIE MAE SWINT or ten­ant(s).
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code, and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan. The name of the per­son or ent­i­ty who has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage is: CHAM­PION MORT­GAGE LLC, 8950 CY­PRESS WA­TERS BLVD., COP­PELL, TX 75019 TEL 1-855-683-3095.
THIS LAW FIRM IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
THE GE­HER­EN FIRM, P.C.
4828 Ash­ford Dun­woo­dy Road
2nd Floor
Atlan­ta, GA 30338
TEL 678-587-9500
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AND CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD NOT PER­SONAL­LY BUT AS TRUS­TEE ON BE­HALF OF CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AS THE EX­E­CU­TRIX OF THE ES­TATE OF JOHN DA­VID WOOD­ARD to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed May 20, 2016, record­ed in Deed Book 813, Page 41, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the amount of Thir­ty Sev­en Thou­sand Three Hundred and One Dol­lars and 34/100 ($37,301.34) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of July, 2018 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 269 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 30.25 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT 1 AC­CORD­ING TO THAT PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY SOUTH­ERN SUR­VEY­ING AS­SO­CIATES, DAT­ED SEP­TEM­BER 17, 2009, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 211, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ED COPY THERE­OF ARE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR ALL PUR­POS­ES.
ALONG WITH A PER­MA­NENT EASE­MENT FOR IN­GRESS AND EGRESS BE­ING TWEN­TY (2) FEET IN WIDTH AND CON­NECT­ING THE ABOVE-DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY WITH THE SOUTH­WEST­ERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BELL LINE ROAD.
SUB­JECT TO THE COV­EN­ANTS AND RE­STRIC­TIONS FOUND IN THAT CER­TI­NA AP­PLI­CA­TION FOR CUR­RENT USE AS­SESS­MENT OF AG­RI­CUL­TUR­AL PROP­ER­TY FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 741, AT PAG­ES 37-38 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the
in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD OR CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AS EX­E­CU­TRIX OF THE ES­TATE OF JOHN DA­VID WOOD­ARD or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A. § 44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 25th day of May, 2018
CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AND
CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD NOT PER­SONAL­LY BUT AS
TRUS­TEE ON BE­HALF OF
CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AS THE EX­E­CU­TRIX OF THE ES­TATE OF JOHN DA­VID WOOD­ARD
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395

1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
IN THE IN­TER­EST OF:
**K.A.J.L.**, Born on or about 7/27/2011
**B.C.L.**, Born on or about 12/17/2013
**K.D.L.**, Born on or about 11/19/2015 OR­DER FOR SERV­ICE BY
PUB­LI­CA­TION
DAT­ED: June 1, 2018
DATE FILED: June 8, 2018
TO: GARY JONES, Fa­ther of K.A.J.L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child.
TO: DAR­RELL WIL­LIAMS, Fa­ther of B.C.L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child:
TO: FOR­REST BROWN, Fa­ther of K.D..L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child:
A JU­VE­NILE DE­PEND­EN­CY PE­TI­TION hav­ing been filed in said Court al­leg­ing that said child­ren are with­in the ju­ris­dic­tion of said Court and that said child­ren are de­pend­ency
and pray­ing that said De­pend­en­cy Pe­ti­tion be grant­ed and the hear­ing on said mat­ter is set for Mon­day, July 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in the Ju­ve­nile Court of Dodge Coun­ty, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Geor­gia, East­man, Geor­gia 31088.
Said par­ent(s) are here­by com­mand­ed to be and ap­pear be­fore said Court at said time and place to show cause, if any there is, why said the De­pend­en­cy Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
WIT­NESS, the HON­OR­ABLE STEPHA­NIE BUR­TON, Judge of said Court.
SHER­RY HER­RERA CAMP­BELL
AT­TOR­NEY FOR PE­TI­TION­ERS
325 MAR­GIE DR.
WARN­ER ROB­INS, GA 31095
478-971-1515

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID WEEKS
THE Petition of DEDRA WEEKS for a Years Support from the Estate of DAVID WEEKS been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 4th day of July 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 18
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
JES­SI­CA WIL­LIAMS has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of WEN­DELL E. WIL­LIAMS, de­ceased, of Dodge Coun­ty. The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A § 53-12-261.
All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore JULY 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Pur­su­ant of OCGA 15-9-10
Dodge Coun­ty Court­house
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
BRA­DLEY WEL­MAN BO­WEN, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9097
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
TO: whom it may con­cern:
AN­GE­LIA B. BO­WEN has pe­ti­tioned for AN­GE­LIA B. BO­WEN to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor(s) of the Es­tate of BRA­DLEY WEL­MAN BO­WEN de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. (The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore July 10, 2018.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be (held on July 17, 2018). If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
/s/ AL MCCRAINE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
(478) 374-3775
