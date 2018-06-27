After naming Tony Anderson as the lone finalist in the search for someone to fill the role of Dodge County school superintendent last week, the Dodge County Board of Education recanted its decision.
During a phone interview with The Dodge County News on Monday, June 25, 2018, Dodge County School Board Vice-Chairman Jessie Mincey said, “The Dodge County Board of Education and Mr. Anderson couldn’t come to terms on a contract.”
A meeting of the board is set for Wednesday, June 27. Mincey said during the phone interview, “This will be to discuss and do follow up interviews with the other candidates…and we have several as of right now.”
He said they would also need to consider naming an interim school superintendent on Wednesday. When asked if there were any interim candidates in mind, Mincey didn’t comment. He did say that the board could decide on someone within the system or someone “who has been here before.” Later on Monday, The Dodge County News confirmed that a list of candidates for interim superintendent was being compiled so that the board could make a decision vote on an interim on Wednesday.
The need for a superintendent came after current Dodge County School Superintendent Mike Hilliard made the surprise announcement in May that he would be retiring and that June 30, 2018 would be his last day. Hilliard made this announcement approximately seven days after the board presented him with an increase in his salary and a new contract.
School board, Anderson can’t agree on contract
