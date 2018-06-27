School board, Anderson can’t agree on contract

Wednesday, June 27. 2018
After naming Tony Anderson as the lone finalist in the search for someone to fill the role of Dodge County school superintendent last week, the Dodge County Board of Education recanted its decision.

During a phone interview with The Dodge County News on Monday, June 25, 2018, Dodge County School Board Vice-Chairman Jessie Mincey said, “The Dodge County Board of Education and Mr. Anderson couldn’t come to terms on a contract.”

A meeting of the board is set for Wednesday, June 27. Mincey said during the phone interview, “This will be to discuss and do follow up interviews with the other candidates…and we have several as of right now.”

He said they would also need to consider naming an interim school superintendent on Wednesday. When asked if there were any interim candidates in mind, Mincey didn’t comment. He did say that the board could decide on someone within the system or someone “who has been here before.” Later on Monday, The Dodge County News confirmed that a list of candidates for interim superintendent was being compiled so that the board could make a decision vote on an interim on Wednesday.

The need for a superintendent came after current Dodge County School Superintendent Mike Hilliard made the surprise announcement in May that he would be retiring and that June 30, 2018 would be his last day. Hilliard made this announcement approximately seven days after the board presented him with an increase in his salary and a new contract.

Mincey didn’t name the other candidates for the position of school superintendent when asked. He stated as soon as the board chose to name either another lone finalist, or two finalists, then the public would be made aware.

According to the Georgia School Board website, ‘Georgia law requires that at least 14 days prior to appointing a superintendent, the board of education must release the information they have about as many as three candidates who are being considered. Boards normally begin that 14-day countdown by releasing appropriate applications and bio-information when the search is narrowed to three or fewer candidates. The board can vote on the appointment at any time after the 14th day.’

An interim superintendent should be in place by July 1, even if the board does choose a finalist before then as contract negotiations can take time.

Monday night, the board was to meet to give approval on candidates for staff positions on campuses needing to fill roles, but that meeting was cancelled. Last week, the board also met and approved a kindergarten paraprofessional at South Dodge Elementary School.
