Will the NBA ban Kevin McHale for life for daring to attend a Trump rally? Stay tuned. He’s easily recognizable as a 6’10” Caucasian. Good for Kevin, always a big favorite of mine.
Now we have a (transplanted New Yorker) restaurant owner in Lexington, Virginia kicking out Sarah Sanders and family (seven people in the group) for daring to work for DJT. Guilt by association! Lexington, Va. is a fairly conservative area, unlike the Eastern part of the state. Good. I would stay away from the restaurant. I expect many will do so.
“Freedom is coming to mean little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
“Next time a liberal tries to kick a conservative out of their establishment, that conservative should demand asylum inside the place citing fear for their safety from other liberals nearby.”
John Cardillo on Twitter.com
“Liberals killed Rosanne. Conservatives crushed the NFL protests. Everybody happy now?”
Reason.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Go ahead, elucidate. It isn’t illegal yet.
Maybe it is. I’m a longtime subscriber to Reason magazine and recommend it highly.
Van Jones and Angela Davis are proud Communists and still able to hold government jobs. Of course they get a free pass from the medialeft. They appear regularly on CNN, the Clinton News Network.
A woman’s place is in the House – and the Senate, as the old bumper sticker states. Of course, I refer to right-leaning women such as Republican Reps. Diane Black and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. Diane is running for governor and Marsha is running for the U.S. Senate. If I lived in Tennessee I would gladly vote for both. The medialeft hates conservative women, of course.
Guilt by association!
