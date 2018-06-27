Guilt by association!

Will the NBA ban Kevin McHale for life for daring to attend a Trump rally?  Stay tuned. He’s easily recognizable as a 6’10” Caucasian. Good for Kevin, always a big favorite of mine.
Now we have a (transplanted New Yorker) restaurant owner in Lexington, Virginia kicking out Sarah Sanders and family (seven people in the group) for daring to work for DJT. Guilt by association! Lexington, Va. is a fairly conservative area, unlike the Eastern part of the state. Good. I would stay away from the restaurant. I expect many will do so.
“Freedom is coming to mean little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“Next time a liberal tries to kick a conservative out of their establishment, that conservative should demand asylum inside the place citing fear for their safety from other liberals nearby.”
John Cardillo on Twitter.com
“Liberals killed Rosanne. Conservatives crushed the NFL protests. Everybody happy now?”
Reason.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Go ahead, elucidate. It isn’t illegal yet.
Maybe it is. I’m a longtime subscriber to Reason magazine and recommend it highly.
Van Jones and Angela Davis are proud Communists and still able to hold government jobs. Of course they get a free pass from the medialeft. They appear regularly on CNN, the Clinton News Network. 
A woman’s place is in the House – and the Senate, as the old bumper sticker states. Of course, I refer to right-leaning women such as Republican Reps. Diane Black and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. Diane is running for governor and Marsha is running for the U.S. Senate. If I lived in Tennessee I would gladly vote for both. The medialeft hates conservative women, of course.

Lew Rockwell says taxes “are the price we pay for permitting the government to dismantle the civilization created by the market economy.”
LewRockwell.com  2001
Remember what the great Sam Francis (1947-2005) said about exposing leftwing attacks on Southern and American heritage for what they are. Sam said the attackers were “not only a pack of ignoramuses, but also a revolutionary force that hates that heritage and the nation it created and wants both of them eradicated.” You see this playing out daily. I miss Sam. Many gutless newspapers dropped Sam’s syndicated column but he was on the Internet until he died of a heart attack in Feb. 2005. Look him up – his columns are still timely and around the Internet.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: CommDigiNews.com, GrrrGraphics.com, 100percentfedup.com, Galganov.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, VDare.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, StoneZone.com, CanadaFreePress.com, JudgeNap.com, RicEdelman.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, UNZ.com, TennesseeStar.com, CagleCartoons.com, Fool.com, GroovyHistory.com, TheCollegeFix.com, CraigShirley.com, HumanEvents.com, LewRockwell.com, 1stock1.com, Townhall.com, JimGossettComedy.com, DailyKenn.com, AnnCoulter.com, LifeZette.com, SteynOnline.com, IlanaMercer.com, FakeHateCrimes.com, ErikRush.com, TheRebel.com.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
