Abney Signs Intent

Bleckley County 2018 Honor Graduate Chandler Abney signed a letter of intent on Thursday, June 14, 2018 to play baseball at Gordon State College in Barnesville. Despite being out some of this season from the Tommy John Surgery he has last year, as Bleckley County baseball player Abney was a career .300 hitter. He drove in 18 RBI’s, scored 28 runs and had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage during his last season as a Bleckley County Royal. Pictured above (seated, l-r) are Gordon State Coach Aaron Mizell, Chandler Abney and his mother Cori Abney. (Back row, l-r) are Brian Abney, Christy Abney, Buddy Peacock, Cindy Peacock, John Reddock, Laney Reddock, Madi Abney, sister Ansley Abney and father Shayne Abney.