Shooters Do Well

Coaches, youth, parents, volunteers and Forest City Gun Club staff were a part of a very successful 2018 TCW Trap Skeet and Sporting Clays Match in Savannah on May 26, 2018. Seniors participating were Dayne Cadwell, Andrew Fowler, Wyatt Hargrove, Kristen Nobles and J.W. Simpson and junior A.J. Simpson finished completed the 4-H shooters from Dodge. The senior team placed eighth overall. Wyatt Hargrove became the State 4-H champion in skeet and placed 15th overall. Dayne Cadwell placed eighth overall, seventh in skeet and fifth in sporting clays. A.J. Simpson was 12th overall junior in skeet. Pictured above (l-r) are coach Wayne Cadwell, J.W. Simpson, Dayne Cadwell, Kristen Nobles, A.J. Simpson, Wyatt Hargrove and coach Ricky Hargrove. Andrew Fowler and coach Lorie Cadwell are not pictured.