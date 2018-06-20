The Dodge County High School soccer team hosted its annual soccer camp June 4-6. More than 50 youth attended the camp. During the camp, participants learned the values of teamwork and other great character skills. They also were taught the fundamentals of soccer, like passing, receiving the ball, trapping, heading, dribbling, shooting, kicking, and much more, including precision and how to control the ball. All of the participants received a t-shirt and had the opportunity for interaction with the high school players one-on-one and in the team capacity. They also discovered that the more practice one devotes to the sport, the better equipped one will be in an actual match. Pictured above are camp participants and leaders posing for picture during a break time during the sessions.