Tony Anderson is finalist for superintendent position

The Dodge County Board of Education, at its meeting on Thursday, June 14 selected a lone finalist in its search for a new school superintendent.
Upon coming out of a second closed session, the board voted on a recommendation from Robert Peacock to consider William Anthony ‘Tony’ Anderson the finalist.
Robert Peacock, David Yawn, Mark Driggers, chairman Ricky Hargrove and vice-chairman Jessie Mincey voted to approve the recommendation after Peacock seconded the motion. Roscoe Bennett abstained from the vote, and Shirley Ikedionwu voted no.
Ikedionwu said, “I just feel like this is too fast a decision to make for such an important decision.”
“The board interviewed five good candidates for the superintendent position,” Hargrove stated. “After deliberating on the candidates, the majority of the board thought it was best because of the short time we had before Mr. Hilliard’s retirement that we go ahead and name one finalist for the position.”
Current school superintendent Mike Hilliard presented his request for retirement to be effective at the end of this month to the board during the month of May. His retirement came just a few short days after Hilliard’s new contract had been renewed, which included a raise a pay.
Hargrove continued, “Mr. Anderson was voted as the finalist. I look forward to working with Mr. Anderson as a leadership team to forward the Dodge County school system.”
Anderson currently serves as the director of Human Resources and Personnel, the Title II Coordinator and the Teacher Keys Effective System (TKES) and Leader Keys Effective System (LKES) Coordinator for the Brooks County School System.
Many in Dodge County will remember Anderson during his seven-year term as a coach, teacher and driver education instructor at the Dodge County High School.
As of presstime Tuesday, no contract offer had been made to Anderson.
