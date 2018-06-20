Anderson

Tony Anderson is finalist for superintendent position

Wednesday, June 20. 2018
The Dodge County Board of Education, at its meeting on Thursday, June 14 selected a lone finalist in its search for a new school superintendent.

Upon coming out of a second closed session, the board voted on a recommendation from Robert Peacock to consider William Anthony ‘Tony’ Anderson the finalist.

Robert Peacock, David Yawn, Mark Driggers, chairman Ricky Hargrove and vice-chairman Jessie Mincey voted to approve the recommendation after Peacock seconded the motion. Roscoe Bennett abstained from the vote, and Shirley Ikedionwu voted no.

Ikedionwu said, “I just feel like this is too fast a decision to make for such an important decision.”

“The board interviewed five good candidates for the superintendent position,” Hargrove stated. “After deliberating on the candidates, the majority of the board thought it was best because of the short time we had before Mr. Hilliard’s retirement that we go ahead and name one finalist for the position.”

Current school superintendent Mike Hilliard presented his request for retirement to be effective at the end of this month to the board during the month of May. His retirement came just a few short days after Hilliard’s new contract had been renewed, which included a raise a pay.

Hargrove continued, “Mr. Anderson was voted as the finalist. I look forward to working with Mr. Anderson as a leadership team to forward the Dodge County school system.”

Anderson currently serves as the director of Human Resources and Personnel, the Title II Coordinator and the Teacher Keys Effective System (TKES) and Leader Keys Effective System (LKES) Coordinator for the Brooks County School System.

Many in Dodge County will remember Anderson during his seven-year term as a coach, teacher and driver education instructor at the Dodge County High School.

As of presstime Tuesday, no contract offer had been made to Anderson.

During the meeting, the board approved the maintenance, school financials and other department reports as well as the minutes.

As part of the public comment section on Monday, Brian and Kristina Grauberger made a presentation to the board in regards to the selection process of the valedictorians and salutatorians at Dodge County High School. A letter of concern written by co-salutatorian Michelle Zheng was read, and the Graubergers presented information in regards to the most recent selection of co-valedictorians and co-salutatorians. Their desire was that the board recalculate the point system in which the honor graduates were chosen, and allow all students the opportunity to be on ‘an even-playing field.’

Chris Grooves asked the board to explore putting camera in classrooms to be able to monitor behavior problems. Grooves felt that this would be a way for teachers to review the classroom, and check it out themselves. This could be used to eliminate bullying, assist in teacher evaluations, ensure teacher/student safety and might include a reduction of complaints.

During the subject of old businesses, in regards to the cost for services shared through the Heart of Georgia Regional Education Service Agency, the board decided to table this discussion as well as the special education contract services. The contract for out of county schools was not ready, so Ikedionwu and Peacock made a motion and seconded it that this discussion be tabled as well.

Another item of interest that was discussed at the meeting, and tabled until the first board meeting in June, involved the implementation of the remedial education program at Dodge County Middle School.

This would mean one additional employee would need to be hired to teach math classes and a reading class for each grade.

Other items discussed and approved during the meeting included: allowing the City of Eastman to hold its July 4 holiday fireworks’ display at the football stadium; signing the contract for the annual system-wide carpet cleaning, and gym floor refinishing at Dodge County High School,

Dodge County Middle School and at the Dodge County Achievement Center; and signing the website renewal contract.
