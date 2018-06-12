Legals 6-13-18

1001
ADOPTIONS
gpn 01
NO­TICE TO PU­TA­TIVE FA­THER
IN RE: PE­TI­TION OF: JA­COB JES­SUP
FOR ADOP­TION OF: E.C.F.
Adop­tion File No.:
TO: PU­TA­TIVE FA­THER,
GE­O­FFREY WREN
By or­der of the Court for serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed the 23rd day of May, you are here­by no­ti­fied that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, a Pe­ti­tion was filed in the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, seek­ing to ter­mi­nate your par­en­tal rights in and to the above list­ed minor child: to wit, ELINOR CAR­MEN FITZ, a fe­male child, born April 23, 2017. Said child born to Bio­log­i­cal Moth­er, who cur­rent­ly re­sides at 617 LOVE­LY GROVE CHURCH ROAD, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
Be fur­ther ad­vised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will re­ceive no fur­ther no­tice nor be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the adop­tion of said child un­less you ap­pear and show cause why your par­en­tal rights to the child sought to be placed for adop­tion should not be ter­mi­nat­ed and the adop­tion grant­ed. Be fur­ther ad­vised that the Court has en­tered an Or­der set­ting a hear­ing on the Mo­tion for Ter­mi­na­tion of Par­en­tal Rights and on the Pe­ti­tion for Adop­tion for the 20th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 O’Clock a.m. in the cham­bers of the Hon­or­able C. Michael John­son be­fore the Hon­or­able C. Michael John­son, Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, East­man, Geor­gia.
Be fur­ther ad­vised that you will lose all rights to the child and will re­ceive no fur­ther no­tice of nor be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the adop­tion of said child­ren, un­less with­in thir­ty (30) days of the date of the last pub­li­ca­tion no­tice you file (1) a pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate the child pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. §19-7-22 and (2) a no­tice of the fil­ing of the pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate with the Court in which this Mo­tion for Ter­mi­na­tion of Par­en­tal Rights and Pe­ti­tion for Adop­tion is pend­ing and with the coun­sel for Pe­ti­tion­ers list­ed be­low.
This 23rd day of May, 2018.
JOHN P. HAR­RING­TON
At­tor­ney for Pe­ti­tion­er
Post Of­fice Box 130
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
478-374-3488
gpn 01
NOTICE TO PUTATIVE FATHER
IN RE: PETITION OF: BRET JONES
FOR ADOPTION OF: I.G.W.
Adoption File No.:
TO: BIOLOGICAL FATHER,
JOEL WILKES
By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 23rd day of May, 2018, you are hereby notified that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, seeking to terminate your parental rights in and to the above listed minor child: to wit, IAN GRAYSON WILKES, a male child, born April 19, 2011. Said child born to Biological Mother, who currently resides at 120 Wright Drive, Eastman, Georgia 31023.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will receive no further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you appear and show cause why your parental rights to the child sought to be placed for adoption should not be terminated and the adoption granted. Be further advised that the Court has entered an Order setting a hearing on the Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and on the Petition for Adoption for the 20th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 O’Clock a.m., in the chambers of the Honorable C. Michael Johnson before the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Superior Court of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child and will receive no further notice of nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said children, unless within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication notice you file an objection with the Court in which this Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption is pending and with the counsel for Petitioners listed below.
This 23rd day of May, 2018.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3488

1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NO­TICE OF INT­ENT TO VOL­UN­TAR­I­LY DIS­SOLVE A COR­PO­RA­TION
No­tice is given that a No­tice of Int­ent to Dis­solve AERO ME­CHAN­I­CAL SERV­ICE, INC., a Geor­gia Cor­po­ra­tion with its reg­is­tered of­fice at 606 MAC­E­DO­NIA CHURCH ROAD; COCH­RAN, GEOR­GIA 31014, has been de­liv­ered to the Sec­re­tary of State for fil­ing in ac­cor­dance with the Geor­gia Busi­ness Cor­po­ra­tion Code.

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of ANI­TA
EVANS, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This the 11th day of June, 2018.
MAR­I­LYN ANI­TA LANE, Ex­e­cut­e
Es­tate of ANI­TA EVANS
2766 Chester High­way,
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of SHEL­TON CLAY BRAN­TLEY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
PA­ME­LA C. BRAN­TLEY
38 July Drive
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
This 17th day of May 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF AR­LEEN C. WIL­COX
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of AR­LEEN C. WIL­COX are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 4th day of June, 2018.
Sher­ley Mos­ley Den­nis,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of Ar­leen C. Wil­cox,
De­ceased
70 Con­sti­tu­tion Street
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
CAR­O­LYN J. TAYLOR,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of JIM­MY RAY TAYLOR, De­ceased
299 Ro­zar Gools­by Road
East­man, GA 31023

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER POWER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUNTY THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AND CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD NOT PER­SONAL­LY BUT AS TRUS­TEE ON BE­HALF OF CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AS THE EX­E­CU­TRIX OF THE ES­TATE OF JOHN DA­VID WOOD­ARD to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed May 20, 2016, record­ed in Deed Book 813, Page 41, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the amount of Thir­ty Sev­en Thou­sand Three Hundred and One Dol­lars and 34/100 ($37,301.34) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of July, 2018 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 269 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 30.25 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT 1 AC­CORD­ING TO THAT PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY SOUTH­ERN SUR­VEY­ING AS­SO­CIATES, DAT­ED SEP­TEM­BER 17, 2009, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 211, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ED COPY THERE­OF ARE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR ALL PUR­POS­ES.
ALONG WITH A PER­MA­NENT
EASE­MENT FOR IN­GRESS AND EGRESS BE­ING TWEN­TY (2) FEET IN WIDTH AND CON­NECT­ING THE ABOVE-DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY WITH THE SOUTH­WEST­ERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BELL LINE ROAD.
SUB­JECT TO THE COV­EN­ANTS AND RE­STRIC­TIONS FOUND IN THAT CER­TI­NA AP­PLI­CA­TION FOR CUR­RENT USE AS­SESS­MENT OF AG­RI­CUL­TUR­AL PROP­ER­TY FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 741, AT PAG­ES 37-38 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD OR CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AS EX­E­CU­TRIX OF THE ES­TATE OF JOHN DA­VID WOOD­ARD or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A. § 44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 25th day of May, 2018
CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AND
CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD NOT PER­SONAL­LY BUT AS
TRUS­TEE ON BE­HALF OF
CON­NIE W. WOOD­ARD AS THE EX­E­CU­TRIX OF THE ES­TATE OF JOHN DA­VID WOOD­ARD
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in that cer­tain Se­cur­i­ty Deed given from WIL­LIE MAE SWINT to COUN­TRY­WIDE BANK, FSB, dat­ed 10/31/2007, record­ed 11/14/2007 in Deed Book 590, Page 133, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, and as modi­fied in Deed Book 857, Page 443, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, and as last as­signed to NA­TION­STAR MORT­GAGE LLC D/B/A CHAM­PION MORT­GAGE COM­PA­NY by vir­tue of as­sign­ment record­ed DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been given to se­cure a Note of even date in the prin­ci­pal amount of ONE HUNDRED FIF­TY-SIX THOU­SAND AND 00/100 DOL­LARS ($156,000.00), with in­ter­est there­on as pro­vid­ed for there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY in July 2018 by NA­TION­STAR MORT­GAGE LLC D/B/A CHAM­PION MORT­GAGE COM­PA­NY, as At­tor­ney in Fact for WIL­LIE MAE SWINT, all prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 52 OF THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING START AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE NORTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE AND THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF EDNA MOORE
ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTH­WEST 911.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. FROM THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING THUS ES­TAB­LISHED RUN NORTH 34°32‘ 00” WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 457.37 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45°55‘35” WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 471.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 33°24‘20” EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 436.99 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 48°31‘10” EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 477.48 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING.
SAID TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND CON­TAIN­ING 4.81 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS FOR JAMES ED­WARD BRAY DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 8, 1994 AND OF RECORD IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 8, SAID PLAT BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES. PAR­CEL ID NUMBER: 037-004B. SUB­JECT TO ANY EASE­MENTS OR RE­STRIC­TIONS OF RECORD.
SAID PROP­ER­TY BE­ING KNOWN AS 410 EDNA MOORE RD, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023 AC­CORD­ING TO THE PRES­ENT NUMBER­ING SYS­TEM IN DODGE COUN­TY.
The in­debt­ed­ness se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been de­clared due be­cause of de­fault un­der the terms of said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and Note. The in­debt­ed­ness re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, all ex­pens­es of the sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys’ fees and all oth­er pay­ments pro­vid­ed for un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and Note.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to the fol­low­ing items which may af­fect the ti­tle to said prop­er­ty: any su­pe­ri­or Se­cur­i­ty Deeds of record; all zon­ing or­di­nanc­es; mat­ters which would be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey or by an in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; any out­stand­ing tax­es, in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to ad valor­em tax­es, which con­sti­tute liens upon said prop­er­ty; spe­cial as­sess­ments; all out­stand­ing bills for pub­lic util­i­ties which con­sti­tute liens upon said prop­er­ty; all re­stric­tive cov­en­ants, ease­ments, rights-of-way and any oth­er mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to said Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
To the best of the knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is WIL­LIE MAE SWINT or ten­ant(s).
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code, and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan. The name of the per­son or ent­i­ty who has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage is: CHAM­PION MORT­GAGE LLC, 8950 CY­PRESS WA­TERS BLVD., COP­PELL, TX 75019 TEL 1-855-683-3095.
THIS LAW FIRM IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
THE GE­HER­EN FIRM, P.C.
4828 Ash­ford Dun­woo­dy Road
2nd Floor
Atlan­ta, GA 30338
TEL 678-587-9500

1013
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
gpn 13
NO­TICE OF PUB­LIC HEAR­ING
A PUB­LIC HEAR­ING has been sched­uled for MON­DAY, JUNE 18, 2018 AT 6:15 P.M. at the EAST­MAN CITY HALL for the pur­pose of dis­cuss­ing the re­zon­ing of two city blocks with­in the City of East­man.

THE FIRST SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS THE CITY BLOCK THAT IS BOUND­ED ON THE EAST BY PINE STREET, ON THE SOUTH BY 1ST AVE­NUE, ON THE WEST BY POP­LAR STREET AND ON THE NORTH BY 2ND AVE­NUE, CON­TAIN­ING +/- 1.85 ACR­ES. PROP­ER­TY OWN­ERS WITH­IN SAID BLOCK ARE: DON­ALD WIL­SON; WAYNE POOLE; JAMO THO­MAS; MDDP, LLC, ROL­LINS FU­NER­AL HOME AND LAND MAN­AGE­MENT AS­SO­CIATES, INC. ALL PROP­ER­TY LO­CAT­ED WITH THE ABOVE DE­SCRIBED AR­EAS IS PRE­SENT­LY ZONED R-1B, EX­CEPT 0.28 ACR­ES OF THE NORTH­EAST CORN­ER (THE BUTCH­ER BLOCK) WHICH IS ZONED B-2. IF AP­PROVED, ALL PROP­ER­TIES WITH­IN AFORE­MEN­TIONED CITY BLOCK WOULD BE ZONED B-2.
THE SEC­OND SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS THE CITY BLOCK THAT IS BOUND­ED ON THE EAST BY MT. MOR­IAH STREET, ON THE SOUTH BY CLAY STREET, ON THE WEST BY CA­LA­HAN STREET AND ON THE NORTH BY 1ST AVE­NUE, CON­TAIN­ING +/- 3.9 ACR­ES. PROP­ER­TY OWN­ERS WITH­IN SAID BLOCK ARE: NATHA­NIEL CUM­MINGS, HEL­EN MCSTEPHAN­SON, RU­BIE LEE RO­LAND, WIN­STON CO­FIELD, ROSE CHAM­BERS, TORI SIM­MONS, MARY LOU PO­WELL, WAYNE POOLE, CAR­O­LYN BYAS, ERIC JILES, A.T. STUBBS AND MBGRACE, LLC. ALL PROP­ER­TY LO­CAT­ED WITH­IN THE ABOVE DE­SCRIBED AREA IS PRE­SENT­LY ZONED R-1B. IF AP­PROVED, ALL PROP­ER­TIES WITH­IN AFORE­MEN­TIONED CITY BLOCK WOULD BE ZONED R-2A.

Sec­tion 142 of the Zon­ing Or­di­nance of the CITY OF EAST­MAN states that a Pub­lic Hear­ing for zon­ing chang­es shall be held to an­swer ques­tions and con­cerns from the gen­er­al pub­lic.
MIKE PRUETT, Chair­man
East­man Plan­ning & Zon­ing Board

1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
NO­TICE OF FIND­ING OF NO SIG­NIF­I­CANT IM­PACT AND NO­TICE OF INT­ENT TO RE­QUEST RE­LEASE OF FUNDS
May 29th, 2018
City of Rhine
P.O Box 87
Rhine, Geor­gia 31077
229-385-3097
These no­tic­es shall sat­is­fy two sep­a­rate but re­lat­ed pro­ce­dur­al re­quire­ments for ac­tiv­i­ties to be un­der­tak­en by the City of Rhine.
RE­QUEST FOR RE­LEASE OF FUNDS
On or about June 24th, 2018, the City of Rhine will sub­mit a re­quest to the Geor­gia De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs for the re­lease of Com­mun­i­ty De­vel­op­ment Block Grant funds un­der Ti­tle I of the Hous­ing and Com­mun­i­ty De­vel­op­ment Act of 1974, as amend­ed, to un­der­take a pro­ject known as City of Rhine FY 2018 to re­coat and re­pair the ex­ist­ing wa­ter stor­age tank and prop­er­ly aban­don their first well per EPD stan­dards], at a to­tal es­ti­mat­ed cost of $350,302.00

FIND­ING OF NO SIG­NIF­I­CANT IM­PACT
The City of Rhine has de­ter­mined that the pro­ject will have no sig­nif­i­cant im­pact on the hu­man en­vi­ron­ment. There­fore, an En­vi­ron­men­tal Im­pact State­ment un­der the Na­tion­al En­vi­ron­men­tal Poli­cy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not re­quired. Ad­di­tion­al pro­ject in­for­ma­tion is con­tained in the En­vi­ron­men­tal Re­view Record (ERR) on file at City Hall, 100 4th Ave Rhine GA, 31077 and the Heart of Geor­gia Al­ta­ma­ha Re­gion­al Com­mis­sion, 5405 Oak Street, East­man, Geor­gia 31023 and may be ex­am­ined or co­pied week­days 8:30 A.M to 5:00 P.M.

PUB­LIC COM­MENTS
Any in­di­vid­u­al, group, or agen­cy may sub­mit writ­ten com­ments on the ERR to the Heart of Geor­gia Al­ta­ma­ha Re­gion­al Com­mis­sion. All com­ments re­ceived by June 24th, 2018 will be con­sid­ered by the City of Rhine pri­or to au­thor­iz­ing sub­mis­sion of a re­quest for re­lease of funds. Com­ments should spec­i­fy which No­tice they are ad­dress­ing.

EN­VI­RON­MEN­TAL CER­TIFI­CA­TION
The City of Rhine cer­ti­fies to Geor­gia De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs that Don­ald Ken­ne­dy in his ca­pac­i­ty as Mayor of the City of Rhine cons­ents to ac­cept the ju­ris­dic­tion of the Fed­er­al Courts if an ac­tion is brought to en­force re­spon­si­bil­i­ties in re­la­tion to the en­vi­ron­men­tal re­view pro­cess and that these re­spon­si­bil­i­ties have been sat­is­fied. Geor­gia De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs’ ap­pro­val of the cer­tifi­ca­tion sat­is­fies its re­spon­si­bil­i­ties un­der NEPA and re­lat­ed laws and au­thor­i­ties and al­lows the City of
Rhine to use Pro­gram funds.

OB­JEC­TIONS TO RE­LEASE OF FUNDS
Geor­gia De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs will ac­cept ob­jec­tions to its re­lease of funds and the City of Rhine Cer­tifi­ca­tion for a pe­ri­od of fif­teen days fol­low­ing the an­tic­i­pat­ed sub­mis­sion date or its ac­tu­al re­ceipt of the re­quest (whichev­er is lat­er) only if they are on one of the fol­low­ing bases: (a) the cer­tifi­ca­tion was not ex­e­cut­ed by the Cer­ti­fy­ing Of­fic­er of the City of Rhine; (b) the City of Rhine has omit­ted a step or failed to make a de­ci­sion or find­ing re­quired by HUD reg­u­la­tions at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant re­cipi­ent or oth­er par­tic­ip­ants in the de­vel­op­ment pro­cess have com­mit­ted funds, in­curred costs or un­der­tak­en ac­tiv­i­ties not au­thor­ized by 24 CFR Part 58 be­fore ap­pro­val of a re­lease of funds by Geor­gia De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs; or (d) anoth­er Fed­er­al agen­cy act­ing pur­su­ant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has sub­mit­ted a writ­ten find­ing that the pro­ject is un­sat­is­fac­tory from the stand­point of en­vi­ron­men­tal qual­i­ty. Ob­jec­tions must be pre­pared and sub­mit­ted in ac­cor­dance with the re­quired pro­cedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be ad­dressed to Geor­gia De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs at 60 Ex­ec­u­tive Park South, N.E., Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30329. Po­ten­tial ob­jec­tors should con­tact Geor­gia De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs to ver­i­fy the ac­tu­al last day of the ob­jec­tion pe­ri­od.
DON­ALD KEN­NE­DY, Mayor of the City of Rhine
gpn 14
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
IN THE IN­TER­EST OF:
**K.A.J.L.**,
Born on or about 7/27/2011
**B.C.L.**,
Born on or about 12/17/2013
**K.D.L.**,
Born on or about 11/19/2015
OR­DER FOR SERV­ICE BY PUB­LI­CA­TION
DAT­ED: June 1, 2018
DATE FILED: June 8, 2018
TO: GARY JONES, Fa­ther of K.A.J.L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child.
TO: DAR­RELL WIL­LIAMS, Fa­ther of B.C.L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child:
TO: FOR­REST BROWN, Fa­ther of K.D..L. or to any par­ty claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in said minor child:
A JU­VE­NILE DE­PEND­EN­CY PE­TI­TION hav­ing been filed in said Court al­leg­ing that said child­ren are with­in the ju­ris­dic­tion of said Court and that said child­ren are de­pend­en­cy and pray­ing that said De­pend­en­cy Pe­ti­tion be grant­ed and the hear­ing on said mat­ter is set for Mon­day, July 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in the Ju­ve­nile Court of Dodge Coun­ty, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Geor­gia, East­man, Geor­gia 31088.
Said par­ent(s) are here­by com­mand­ed to be and ap­pear be­fore said Court at said time and place to show cause, if any there is, why said the De­pend­en­cy Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
WIT­NESS, the HON­OR­ABLE STEPHA­NIE BUR­TON, Judge of said Court.
SHER­RY HER­RERA CAMP­BELL
AT­TOR­NEY FOR PE­TI­TION­ERS
325 MAR­GIE DR.
WARN­ER ROB­INS, GA 31095
478-971-1515
gpn 14
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
OR­DER
GRAND JURY PRE­SENT­MENTS
It is the or­der of this Court that the Grand Jury pre­sent­ments read in open Court this date be pub­lished in the coun­ty or­gan and the ex­pense there­of be paid at the le­gal rate. It is fur­ther or­dered that the pre­sent­ments be spread upon the minutes of this Court.
SO OR­DERED, this 4th day of June, 2018.
HOW­ARD C. KAU­FOLD, JR.
JUDGE OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF CAR­O­LYN CO­LEY BRAY, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO.
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
NO­TICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
TON­YA MICHELLE GOOD­RUM has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the ES­TATE of CAR­O­LYN CO­LEY BRAY, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore June 27, 2018.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 16th day of May, 2018
AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge, Dodge Coun­ty Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Pre­sent­ed by:
RITA J. LLOP, PC
At­tor­ney at Law
5007 9th Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-9500
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
BRA­DLEY WEL­MAN
BO­WEN,
DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9097
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
TO: Whom it may con­cern:
AN­GE­LIA B. BO­WEN has pe­ti­tioned for AN­GE­LIA B. BO­WEN to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor(s) of the Es­tate of BRA­DLEY WEL­MAN BO­WEN de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. (The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore July 10, 2018.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be (held on July 17, 2018). If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
/s/ AL MCCRAINE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
(478) 374-3775
gpn 18
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
(Continued from Page 2B)
OCO­NEE JU­DI­CIAL CIR­CUIT
TI­MOTHY G. VAUGHN
DIS­TRICT AT­TOR­NEY
OCO­NEE JU­DI­CIAL CIR­CUIT

TO: HON­OR­ABLE HOW­ARD C. KAU­FOLD, JR
JUDGE OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT
DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA
The Fe­bru­ary Term of the Grand Jury con­vened on June 4, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. BU­FORD ROG­ERS was se­lect­ed as fore­per­son and WAN­DA Y. DOP­SON was elect­ed Clerk. Nel­son Da­vis was se­lect­ed as bail­iff. The Grand Jury was sworn in by Dis­trict At­tor­ney Ti­mothy G. Vaughn. Judge HOW­ARD C. KAU­FOLD, JR. gave the jury an in­forma­tive charge on their du­ties and re­spon­si­bil­i­ties.
The Grand Jury con­sid­ered 81 in­dict­ments and re­turned 80 true bills and one no bill.
The Grand Jury rec­om­mends the Board of Equal­i­za­tion re-ap­point RON­ALD MCGLAM­MERY to a three year term and ap­point DEN­NIS GID­DENS as an Al­ter­nate mem­ber for a three year term
We rec­om­mend that these pre­sent­ments be pub­lished in the le­gal or­gan of Dodge Coun­ty and be paid for at the le­gal rate.
Re­spect­ful­ly sub­mit­ted, this 4th day of June, 2018.
BU­FORD ROG­ERS
Fore­per­son
WAN­DA Y. DOP­SON
Clerk

1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE MINOR, JAX­ON ELI TAYLOR
Civil Ac­tion File No. 18-V-8368
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that KAY­LA M. HAR­RELL, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 24th day of May 2018, pray­ing for a change in the name of minor child from JAX­ON ELI TAYLOR to JAX­ON ELI HAR­RELL.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 24th day of MAY, 2018.
KAY­LA M. HAR­RELL
Pe­ti­tion­er prose
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: JOAN ED­MOND
Civil Ac­tion File No. 18V-8370
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that JOAN ED­MOND, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 23rd day of May 2018, pray­ing for a change in the name of pe­ti­tion­er from JOAN ED­MOND to JOAN K. CARR.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 23rd day of MAY, 2018.
JOAN ED­MOND CARR
Pe­ti­tion­er

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
JES­SI­CA WIL­LIAMS has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of WEN­DELL E. WIL­LIAMS, de­ceased, of Dodge Coun­ty. The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A § 53-12-261.
All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore JULY 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Pur­su­ant of OCGA 15-9-10
Dodge Coun­ty Court­house
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
478-374-3775
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID WEEKS
THE Petition of DEDRA WEEKS for a Years Support from the Estate of DAVID WEEKS been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 4th day of July 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of the Probate Judge
Dodge Coun­ty Court­house
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
