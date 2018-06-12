Legals 6-13-18

1001
ADOPTIONS
NOTICE TO PUTATIVE FATHER
IN RE: PETITION OF: JACOB JESSUP
FOR ADOPTION OF: E.C.F.
Adoption File No.:
TO: PUTATIVE FATHER,
GEOFFREY WREN
By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 23rd day of May, you are hereby notified that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, seeking to terminate your parental rights in and to the above listed minor child: to wit, ELINOR CARMEN FITZ, a female child, born April 23, 2017. Said child born to Biological Mother, who currently resides at 617 LOVELY GROVE CHURCH ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will receive no further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you appear and show cause why your parental rights to the child sought to be placed for adoption should not be terminated and the adoption granted. Be further advised that the Court has entered an Order setting a hearing on the Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and on the Petition for Adoption for the 20th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 O’Clock a.m. in the chambers of the Honorable C. Michael Johnson before the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Superior Court of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child and will receive no further notice of nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said children, unless within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication notice you file (1) a petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. §19-7-22 and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Court in which this Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption is pending and with the counsel for Petitioners listed below.
This 23rd day of May, 2018.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3488
NOTICE TO PUTATIVE FATHER
IN RE: PETITION OF: BRET JONES
FOR ADOPTION OF: I.G.W.
Adoption File No.:
TO: BIOLOGICAL FATHER,
JOEL WILKES
By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 23rd day of May, 2018, you are hereby notified that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, seeking to terminate your parental rights in and to the above listed minor child: to wit, IAN GRAYSON WILKES, a male child, born April 19, 2011. Said child born to Biological Mother, who currently resides at 120 Wright Drive, Eastman, Georgia 31023.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will receive no further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you appear and show cause why your parental rights to the child sought to be placed for adoption should not be terminated and the adoption granted. Be further advised that the Court has entered an Order setting a hearing on the Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and on the Petition for Adoption for the 20th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 O’Clock a.m., in the chambers of the Honorable C. Michael Johnson before the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Superior Court of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child and will receive no further notice of nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said children, unless within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication notice you file an objection with the Court in which this Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption is pending and with the counsel for Petitioners listed below.
This 23rd day of May, 2018.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3488
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve AERO MECHANICAL SERVICE, INC., a Georgia Corporation with its registered office at 606 MACEDONIA CHURCH ROAD; COCHRAN, GEORGIA 31014, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANITA
EVANS, late of Dodge County, Georgia deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of June, 2018.
MARILYN ANITA LANE, Execute
Estate of ANITA EVANS
2766 Chester Highway,
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SHELTON CLAY BRANTLEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
PAMELA C. BRANTLEY
38 July Drive
Eastman, Georgia 31023
This 17th day of May 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARLEEN C. WILCOX
All creditors of the Estate of ARLEEN C. WILCOX are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 4th day of June, 2018.
Sherley Mosley Dennis,
Executor of the
Estate of Arleen C. Wilcox,
Deceased
70 Constitution Street
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMY RAY TAYLOR
All creditors of the Estate of JIMMY RAY TAYLOR are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 7th day of June, 2018.
CAROLYN J. TAYLOR,
Executor of the
Estate of JIMMY RAY TAYLOR, Deceased
299 Rozar Goolsby Road
Eastman, GA 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CONNIE W. WOODARD AND CONNIE W. WOODARD NOT PERSONALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF CONNIE W. WOODARD AS THE EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID WOODARD to COLONY BANK dated May 20, 2016, recorded in Deed Book 813, Page 41, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of Thirty Seven Thousand Three Hundred and One Dollars and 34/100 ($37,301.34) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of July, 2018 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 269 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 30.25 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 1 ACCORDING TO THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY SOUTHERN SURVEYING ASSOCIATES, DATED SEPTEMBER 17, 2009, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 211, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR ALL PURPOSES.
ALONG WITH A PERMANENT
EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS BEING TWENTY (2) FEET IN WIDTH AND CONNECTING THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY WITH THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BELL LINE ROAD.
SUBJECT TO THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS FOUND IN THAT CERTINA APPLICATION FOR CURRENT USE ASSESSMENT OF AGRICULTURAL PROPERTY FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 741, AT PAGES 37-38 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is CONNIE W. WOODARD OR CONNIE W. WOODARD AS EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID WOODARD or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A. § 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 25th day of May, 2018
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
CONNIE W. WOODARD AND
CONNIE W. WOODARD NOT PERSONALLY BUT AS
TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF
CONNIE W. WOODARD AS THE EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID WOODARD
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed given from WILLIE MAE SWINT to COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB, dated 10/31/2007, recorded 11/14/2007 in Deed Book 590, Page 133, DODGE County, Georgia records, and as modified in Deed Book 857, Page 443, DODGE County, Georgia records, and as last assigned to NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY by virtue of assignment recorded DODGE County, Georgia records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-SIX THOUSAND AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($156,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY in July 2018 by NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, as Attorney in Fact for WILLIE MAE SWINT, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 52 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING START AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE AND THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF EDNA MOORE
ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTHWEST 911.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED RUN NORTH 34°32‘ 00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 457.37 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45°55‘35” WEST A DISTANCE OF 471.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 33°24‘20” EAST A DISTANCE OF 436.99 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 48°31‘10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 477.48 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SAID TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 4.81 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS FOR JAMES EDWARD BRAY DATED NOVEMBER 8, 1994 AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 8, SAID PLAT BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. PARCEL ID NUMBER: 037-004B. SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
SAID PROPERTY BEING KNOWN AS 410 EDNA MOORE RD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 ACCORDING TO THE PRESENT NUMBERING SYSTEM IN DODGE COUNTY.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: any superior Security Deeds of record; all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is WILLIE MAE SWINT or tenant(s).
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan. The name of the person or entity who has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is: CHAMPION MORTGAGE LLC, 8950 CYPRESS WATERS BLVD., COPPELL, TX 75019 TEL 1-855-683-3095.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE GEHEREN FIRM, P.C.
4828 Ashford Dunwoody Road
2nd Floor
Atlanta, GA 30338
TEL 678-587-9500
1013
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A PUBLIC HEARING has been scheduled for MONDAY, JUNE 18, 2018 AT 6:15 P.M. at the EASTMAN CITY HALL for the purpose of discussing the rezoning of two city blocks within the City of Eastman.
THE FIRST SUBJECT PROPERTY IS THE CITY BLOCK THAT IS BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY PINE STREET, ON THE SOUTH BY 1ST AVENUE, ON THE WEST BY POPLAR STREET AND ON THE NORTH BY 2ND AVENUE, CONTAINING +/- 1.85 ACRES. PROPERTY OWNERS WITHIN SAID BLOCK ARE: DONALD WILSON; WAYNE POOLE; JAMO THOMAS; MDDP, LLC, ROLLINS FUNERAL HOME AND LAND MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES, INC. ALL PROPERTY LOCATED WITH THE ABOVE DESCRIBED AREAS IS PRESENTLY ZONED R-1B, EXCEPT 0.28 ACRES OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER (THE BUTCHER BLOCK) WHICH IS ZONED B-2. IF APPROVED, ALL PROPERTIES WITHIN AFOREMENTIONED CITY BLOCK WOULD BE ZONED B-2.
THE SECOND SUBJECT PROPERTY IS THE CITY BLOCK THAT IS BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY MT. MORIAH STREET, ON THE SOUTH BY CLAY STREET, ON THE WEST BY CALAHAN STREET AND ON THE NORTH BY 1ST AVENUE, CONTAINING +/- 3.9 ACRES. PROPERTY OWNERS WITHIN SAID BLOCK ARE: NATHANIEL CUMMINGS, HELEN MCSTEPHANSON, RUBIE LEE ROLAND, WINSTON COFIELD, ROSE CHAMBERS, TORI SIMMONS, MARY LOU POWELL, WAYNE POOLE, CAROLYN BYAS, ERIC JILES, A.T. STUBBS AND MBGRACE, LLC. ALL PROPERTY LOCATED WITHIN THE ABOVE DESCRIBED AREA IS PRESENTLY ZONED R-1B. IF APPROVED, ALL PROPERTIES WITHIN AFOREMENTIONED CITY BLOCK WOULD BE ZONED R-2A.
Section 142 of the Zoning Ordinance of the CITY OF EASTMAN states that a Public Hearing for zoning changes shall be held to answer questions and concerns from the general public.
MIKE PRUETT, Chairman
Eastman Planning & Zoning Board
1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
May 29th, 2018
City of Rhine
P.O Box 87
Rhine, Georgia 31077
229-385-3097
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Rhine.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about June 24th, 2018, the City of Rhine will submit a request to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as City of Rhine FY 2018 to recoat and repair the existing water storage tank and properly abandon their first well per EPD standards], at a total estimated cost of $350,302.00
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of Rhine has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City Hall, 100 4th Ave Rhine GA, 31077 and the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission, 5405 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 A.M to 5:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission. All comments received by June 24th, 2018 will be considered by the City of Rhine prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The City of Rhine certifies to Georgia Department of Community Affairs that Donald Kennedy in his capacity as Mayor of the City of Rhine consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of
Rhine to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
Georgia Department of Community Affairs will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Rhine Certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Rhine; (b) the City of Rhine has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by Georgia Department of Community Affairs; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Georgia Department of Community Affairs at 60 Executive Park South, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30329. Potential objectors should contact Georgia Department of Community Affairs to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
DONALD KENNEDY, Mayor of the City of Rhine
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
IN THE INTEREST OF:
**K.A.J.L.**,
Born on or about 7/27/2011
**B.C.L.**,
Born on or about 12/17/2013
**K.D.L.**,
Born on or about 11/19/2015
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
DATED: June 1, 2018
DATE FILED: June 8, 2018
TO: GARY JONES, Father of K.A.J.L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child.
TO: DARRELL WILLIAMS, Father of B.C.L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child:
TO: FORREST BROWN, Father of K.D..L. or to any party claiming to have a parental interest in said minor child:
A JUVENILE DEPENDENCY PETITION having been filed in said Court alleging that said children are within the jurisdiction of said Court and that said children are dependency and praying that said Dependency Petition be granted and the hearing on said matter is set for Monday, July 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Georgia, Eastman, Georgia 31088.
Said parent(s) are hereby commanded to be and appear before said Court at said time and place to show cause, if any there is, why said the Dependency Petition should not be granted.
WITNESS, the HONORABLE STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said Court.
SHERRY HERRERA CAMPBELL
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS
325 MARGIE DR.
WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
478-971-1515
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ORDER
GRAND JURY PRESENTMENTS
It is the order of this Court that the Grand Jury presentments read in open Court this date be published in the county organ and the expense thereof be paid at the legal rate. It is further ordered that the presentments be spread upon the minutes of this Court.
SO ORDERED, this 4th day of June, 2018.
HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR.
JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF CAROLYN COLEY BRAY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO.
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
TONYA MICHELLE GOODRUM has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the ESTATE of CAROLYN COLEY BRAY, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before June 27, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 16th day of May, 2018
AL MCCRANIE
Judge, Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Presented by:
RITA J. LLOP, PC
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-9500
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRADLEY WELMAN
BOWEN,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9097
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
ANGELIA B. BOWEN has petitioned for ANGELIA B. BOWEN to be appointed Administrator(s) of the Estate of BRADLEY WELMAN BOWEN deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 10, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (held on July 17, 2018). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ AL MCCRAINE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-3775
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
TO: HONORABLE HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR
JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The February Term of the Grand Jury convened on June 4, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. BUFORD ROGERS was selected as foreperson and WANDA Y. DOPSON was elected Clerk. Nelson Davis was selected as bailiff. The Grand Jury was sworn in by District Attorney Timothy G. Vaughn. Judge HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR. gave the jury an informative charge on their duties and responsibilities.
The Grand Jury considered 81 indictments and returned 80 true bills and one no bill.
The Grand Jury recommends the Board of Equalization re-appoint RONALD MCGLAMMERY to a three year term and appoint DENNIS GIDDENS as an Alternate member for a three year term
We recommend that these presentments be published in the legal organ of Dodge County and be paid for at the legal rate.
Respectfully submitted, this 4th day of June, 2018.
BUFORD ROGERS
Foreperson
WANDA Y. DOPSON
Clerk
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE MINOR, JAXON ELI TAYLOR
Civil Action File No. 18-V-8368
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that KAYLA M. HARRELL, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 24th day of May 2018, praying for a change in the name of minor child from JAXON ELI TAYLOR to JAXON ELI HARRELL.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 24th day of MAY, 2018.
KAYLA M. HARRELL
Petitioner prose
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: JOAN EDMOND
Civil Action File No. 18V-8370
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that JOAN EDMOND, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 23rd day of May 2018, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from JOAN EDMOND to JOAN K. CARR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 23rd day of MAY, 2018.
JOAN EDMOND CARR
Petitioner
PROBATE NOTICES
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
JESSICA WILLIAMS has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WENDELL E. WILLIAMS, deceased, of Dodge County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A § 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JULY 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Pursuant of OCGA 15-9-10
Dodge County Courthouse
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID WEEKS
THE Petition of DEDRA WEEKS for a Years Support from the Estate of DAVID WEEKS been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 4th day of July 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of the Probate Judge
Dodge County Courthouse
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
