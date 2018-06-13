Retired basketball star Dennis Rodman seems to be the American with the most political influence in North Korea. We could call it Dennis Diplomacy.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz is still hated by liberals. Good for him.
“Liberals have, in 50 years, morphed from the idealism of Camelot to the reality-game show hostness of Al Sharpton.”
John Ransom on Finance.Townhall.com 9-11-2013
Makers of e-cigarettes claim they’re innocuous, just vapor? Tests show this creates more new smokers than the number who are quitting smoking.
Laura Ingraham says the Left has only three things going for it: identity politics, personal attacks, Robert Mueller.
Good ol’ Republican Senator and D.C. swamp dweller Mitch McConnell says he supports the Robert Mueller investigation. Mitch is useless, and worse. Where did they find this guy, anyway?
“Obama has done Jimmy Carter a favor – Carter is no longer our worst president ever.”
retired California State Senator H.L.
“Bill” Richardson, born 1927
Hubert Leon “Bill” Richardson founded Gun Owners of America in 1975, GunOwners.org.
“The only no-compromise gun lobby in Washington, D.C.”
Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas)
Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message number is 1-888-322-1414
If you lose in Vegas you can stay in Vegas.
“I love the smell of burnt Progressives in the morning.”
Kevin Jackson on TheBlackSphere.net 6-4-18
