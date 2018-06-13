Drs. Glenn, Griffis guilty of conspiracy

Two Eastman doctors, Dr. Mark Griffis and Dr. John A. Glenn, Jr., have been found guilty in a federal court of conspiracy to falsify United States Department of Transportation Department mandated medical examinations of holders of commercial driver’s license with the intent to impede the proper administration of matters within the jurisdiction of the United States Department of Transportation.
Earlier this year, in separate court rulings, the United States District Court, Southern District of Georgia, indicted both men on one count of conspiracy. Griffis also had one count of falsification of records, where Glenn had two counts of falsification against him.
Griffis appeared in U.S. court June 4-6, 2018. He was found guilty on both counts against him. According to R. Brian Tanner, chief of the appellate division with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Griffis was “adjudicated guilty of the second count against after the jury returned a guilty verdict on that one.”
Tanner explained, “That means only that he is officially found guilty. It does not involve any sentence. The sentencing only happens at a later scheduled date, after the preparation of a Pre-Sentence Investigation Report.”
According to the indictments given to Griffis from the U.S. Grand Jury, from a date at least as early as February 27, 2012 and continuing thereafter until September 13, 2013, in Dodge and Telfair counties, and elsewhere within the Southern District of Georgia, Griffis did knowingly falsify medical examination reports and certifications by signing his name indicating that he had examined various commercial driver’s license holders, and certified them as medically sound (qualified) to continued to hold such license.
It was stated in the indictment that Griffis provided J.C.W. with blank, pre-signed medical examination reports (MERs) and examination certificates (MECs) that could be used by J.C.W. when she conducted purported medical examinations of CDL holders.
Between January 10, 2013 and September 24, 2013, the indictment stated that Griffis received payments of at least $5,200.00 from J.C.W. in exchange for falsifying the documents.
Around September 13, 2013, Griffis, the court document stated, did knowingly falsify documents, to wit, a MER and MEC, pertaining to a DOT mandated medical examination of a person known to the grand jury, and having the initials D.D., the holder of a commercial driver’s license, to allow D.D. to renew his commercial driver’s license without a proper medical examination.
After the guilty verdicts were passed, Griffis was remanded into the custody of U.S. Marshals. Tanner stated that Griffis will be “detained” in prison until a sentencing hearing will take place. During this time period, which could be anywhere from six to eight weeks, Griffis’ attorney will have the opportunity to challenge the convictions by providing documentation for appeals for the conviction.
