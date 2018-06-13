Drs. Glenn, Griffis guilty of conspiracy

Two Eastman doctors, Dr. Mark Griffis and Dr. John A. Glenn, Jr., have been found guilty in a federal court of conspiracy to falsify United States Department of Transportation Department mandated medical examinations of holders of commercial driver’s license with the intent to impede the proper administration of matters within the jurisdiction of the United States Department of Transportation.

Earlier this year, in separate court rulings, the United States District Court, Southern District of Georgia, indicted both men on one count of conspiracy. Griffis also had one count of falsification of records, where Glenn had two counts of falsification against him.

Griffis appeared in U.S. court June 4-6, 2018. He was found guilty on both counts against him. According to R. Brian Tanner, chief of the appellate division with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Griffis was “adjudicated guilty of the second count against after the jury returned a guilty verdict on that one.”

Tanner explained, “That means only that he is officially found guilty. It does not involve any sentence. The sentencing only happens at a later scheduled date, after the preparation of a Pre-Sentence Investigation Report.”

According to the indictments given to Griffis from the U.S. Grand Jury, from a date at least as early as February 27, 2012 and continuing thereafter until September 13, 2013, in Dodge and Telfair counties, and elsewhere within the Southern District of Georgia, Griffis did knowingly falsify medical examination reports and certifications by signing his name indicating that he had examined various commercial driver’s license holders, and certified them as medically sound (qualified) to continued to hold such license.

It was stated in the indictment that Griffis provided J.C.W. with blank, pre-signed medical examination reports (MERs) and examination certificates (MECs) that could be used by J.C.W. when she conducted purported medical examinations of CDL holders.

Between January 10, 2013 and September 24, 2013, the indictment stated that Griffis received payments of at least $5,200.00 from J.C.W. in exchange for falsifying the documents.

Around September 13, 2013, Griffis, the court document stated, did knowingly falsify documents, to wit, a MER and MEC, pertaining to a DOT mandated medical examination of a person known to the grand jury, and having the initials D.D., the holder of a commercial driver’s license, to allow D.D. to renew his commercial driver’s license without a proper medical examination.

After the guilty verdicts were passed, Griffis was remanded into the custody of U.S. Marshals. Tanner stated that Griffis will be “detained” in prison until a sentencing hearing will take place. During this time period, which could be anywhere from six to eight weeks, Griffis’ attorney will have the opportunity to challenge the convictions by providing documentation for appeals for the conviction.

Dr. John A. Glenn, Jr. had appeared in a U.S. Court for the Southern District of Georgia on March 21, 2018, and pled not guilty to one count of conspiracy and to two counts of falsifications of records. During a second appearance before the court, in May 2018, Glenn pled guilty to count one.

According to Tanner, it was alleged that between October 1, 2013 and May 13, 2014, Dr. Glenn supplied an unlicensed and unqualified person with pre-signed medical examination forms that indicated that he (Dr. Glenn) was actually the one who performed the examinations of various CDL holders and found them to be medically qualified to have their CDL license. Glenn was not present during these exams. Two specific incidents were named in count two and three – the falsification of records – where Glenn was allegedly shown to have falsified documents pertaining to a DOT mandated medical examination of a person known to the grand jury which enabled an individual to renew his CDL without a proper medical examination. This incident was alleged to have happened on or about February 24, 2014 in Dodge County.

On count three in the indictments against Glenn, a similar incident was alleged to have occurred on or about April 3, 2014, also in Dodge County.

The maximum penalties for the offenses charged in the indictment against Glenn Jr. would be as follows if convicted:

Count one with a charge of conspiracy: Not more than five years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $250,000 or both; not more than three years supervised release; and a $100 special assessment.

Counts two and three: falsification of records: Not more than 20 years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $250,000, or both; not more than three years supervised release; and a $100 special assessment. This would be for each count.

Tanner stated, in an email, regarding Glenn, that, “Counts two and three will be dismissed, pursuant to the plea agreement.”

Sentencing hearings on both Griffis and Glenn had not be set as of presstime on Tuesday.
