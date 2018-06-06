Four are arrested for entering autos, theft

Wednesday, June 6. 2018
The Eastman Police Department responded to the Evergreen Circle Subdivision on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. They were called to a residence in Evergreen Circle where a vehicle was entered and a rifle and a 9 mm pistol were missing. After a short while, others in the neighborhood reported their vehicles had also been entered.

During the investigation, the Eastman Police Department, along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, recovered three handguns and a rifle that had been stolen from the vehicles.

Arrested and charged with entering the autos was Bernoski Shawnquarious White, age 20, of Eastman. White was charged with 16 counts of entering an auto, participation in gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a crime and theft by taking.

Three juveniles, all age 15, were also arrested and charged with 16 counts of entering an auto, participation in gang activity, possession of a firearm during a crime and theft by taking.

Eastman police also reported the following arrest for June 1, 2018 – June 5, 2018.

Resheena Nicely, age 32, of Eastman was arrested for have no insurance and pedestrian under the influence.

Johnathan Murray, age 24, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.

Warren Seegars, age 31, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault - other weapon and criminal trespass - business.

Jaden Tuff, age 17, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.

Judy McRae, age 36, of Eastman was arrested for first-degree cruelty to children.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests as of Monday, June 4, 2018.

Karen Leigh Evans, age 41, of Chauncey was arrested to driving while license is suspended and failure to obey a stop sign.

David Wayne Fordham, age 36, of Hawkinsville was arrested for probation.

Johnathan Jajuan Murray, age 24, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.

Michael Jackson Poole, age 39, of Cordele was arrested for felony theft by taking and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

Cameron Jumanjilee Williams, age 22, of Dublin was arrested for probation violation.

Justin Shaun Wollscheid, age 22, of Texas was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.

Kristie Nicole Wollscheid, age 23, of Cochran was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Walter Jermaine Young, age 36, of Eastman was arrested for possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance and receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
