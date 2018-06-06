Four are arrested for entering autos, theft

The Eastman Police Department responded to the Evergreen Circle Subdivision on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. They were called to a residence in Evergreen Circle where a vehicle was entered and a rifle and a 9 mm pistol were missing. After a short while, others in the neighborhood reported their vehicles had also been entered.
During the investigation, the Eastman Police Department, along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, recovered three handguns and a rifle that had been stolen from the vehicles.
Arrested and charged with entering the autos was Bernoski Shawnquarious White, age 20, of Eastman. White was charged with 16 counts of entering an auto, participation in gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a crime and theft by taking.
Three juveniles, all age 15, were also arrested and charged with 16 counts of entering an auto, participation in gang activity, possession of a firearm during a crime and theft by taking.
Eastman police also reported the following arrest for June 1, 2018 – June 5, 2018.
Resheena Nicely, age 32, of Eastman was arrested for have no insurance and pedestrian under the influence.
Johnathan Murray, age 24, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.
Warren Seegars, age 31, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault - other weapon and criminal trespass - business.
