I miss the Angry White Dude.
Congress seems reluctant to spend money on a border wall. They’d rather spend money on foreign aid instead.
Remember the quick in and out promised in Afghanistan? We’ve now been there 17 years.
“Rights: authorizations for new areas of government control.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Alvin Greene of South Carolina is my favorite Democrat, not that I would vote for him. He won the Decrat nomination for the U.S. Senate to oppose Republican Jim DeMint in 2010 without campaigning. Who can top that? Maybe he should run again.
How did Joe Biden ever become vice plagiarist of the USA? Where did the Repubs find such a loser as Mitch McConnell? Mitch still looks like ubiquitous character actor Edward Andrews (born in Griffin, Georgia) to me. Andrews (1914-1985) was a very good actor. Maybe Mitch is also. How did Demoleftist Patty Murray ever get elected to the Senate? Accidents happen.
Republican Brian Kemp, running for governor, caught some heat for running a campaign ad with a shotgun on his lap, but I remember liberal Democrat John Barrow when he ran for Congress and lost had his shotgun in hand in a commercial, in an effort to appear pro-gun. Remember Ross Perot? Ross was a big gun control advocate as he pretended to be a conservative. Big media neglected to tell us that, didn’t it.
Any socialists out there? The Democrat Socialists of America have a website: DSAUSA.org. At the last count I can find, there are 69 Congressional members, all Democrats. Don’t believe those who tell you both parties are alike. Republicans are the Stupid Party, Democrats are the Evil Party. I’ll take Stupid. Republicans also have some members who deserve your vote, not enough of them, unfortunately.
