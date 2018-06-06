Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
The thing that a lot of people dread to hear is: “you have cancer.” The word cancer starts with the letter C, but it don’t take away from the most awesome one that starts with the letter C, and that is Christ. Even though the physical body may be destroyed by the disease, the spirit can remain triumphant: And we do know that God has the last say: We can look at cancer like this: Cancer is so limited: It cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot corrode faith, it cannot eat away peace, it cannot destroy confidence, it cannot kill friendship, it cannot shut out memories, it cannot silence courage, it cannot invade the soul, it cannot reduce eternal life, it cannot quench the Spirit, it cannot lessen the power of the Resurrection.
If disease has invaded your life, refuse to let it touch your spirit. If you keep trusting God’s love, your spirit will remain strong. Our greatest enemy is not disease, but desspair. Let’s learn how to lean on and trust in the Lord.
Carolyn Mincey
