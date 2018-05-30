Breaking News

The Dodge County Schools will be closed Wednesday as a result of inclement weather and questionable conditions of county roads.
The Dodge County News asked Dodge County School Superintendent Mike Hilliard, via text Tuesday night after press time, the following, 'Closing on Wednesday will not affect graduation on Friday night, correct?'
Hilliard responded via text, ' That's right.'
In regards to graduation practices and the ceremony, The Dodge County News spoke with Dodge County High School Principal, Dr.Susan Long, Tuesday evening.
Long said the safety of her students was her main concern. They were not going to require seniors to come in and practice Wednesday, but the plan was to practice hard on Thursday and Friday.
As of right now, the plan, Long said, was to hold the ceremony on the football field, but they would be prepared to have the ceremony in the gym depending on weather.