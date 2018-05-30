Legals 5-30-18

Wednesday, May 30. 2018
1001
ADOPTIONS
gpn 01
NOTICE TO PUTATIVE FATHER
IN RE: PETITION OF: BRET JONES
FOR ADOPTION OF: I.G.W.
Adoption File No.:
TO: BIOLOGICAL FATHER, JOEL WILKES
By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 23rd day of May, 2018, you are hereby notified that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, seeking to terminate your parental rights in and to the above listed minor child: to wit, IAN GRAYSON WILKES, a male child, born April 19, 2011. Said child born to Biological Mother, who currently resides at 120 Wright Drive, Eastman, Georgia 31023.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will receive no further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you appear and show cause why your parental rights to the child sought to be placed for adoption should not be terminated and the adoption granted. Be further advised that the Court has entered an Order setting a hearing on the Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and on the Petition for Adoption for the 20th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 O’Clock A.M., in the chambers of the Honorable C. Michael Johnson before the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Superior Court of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child and will receive no further notice of nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said children, unless within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication notice you file an objection with the Court in which this Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption is pending and with the counsel for Petitioners listed below.
This 23rd day of May, 2018.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3488
gpn 01
NO­TICE TO PU­TA­TIVE FA­THER
IN RE: PE­TI­TION OF: JA­COB JES­SUP
FOR ADOP­TION OF: E.C.F.
Adop­tion File No.:
TO: PU­TA­TIVE FA­THER, GE­O­FFREY WREN
By or­der of the Court for serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed the 23rd day of May, you are here­by no­ti­fied that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, a Pe­ti­tion was filed in the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, seek­ing to ter­mi­nate your par­en­tal rights in and to the above list­ed minor child: to wit, ELINOR CAR­MEN FITZ, a fe­male child, born April 23, 2017. Said child born to Bio­log­i­cal Moth­er, who cur­rent­ly re­sides at 617 LOVE­LY GROVE CHURCH ROAD, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
Be fur­ther ad­vised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will re­ceive no fur­ther no­tice nor be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the adop­tion of said child un­less you ap­pear and show cause why your par­en­tal rights to the child sought to be placed for adop­tion should not be ter­mi­nat­ed and the adop­tion grant­ed. Be fur­ther ad­vised that the Court has en­tered an Or­der set­ting a hear­ing on the Mo­tion for Ter­mi­na­tion of Par­en­tal Rights and on the Pe­ti­tion for Adop­tion for the 20th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 O’Clock A.M., in the cham­bers of the Hon­or­able C. Michael John­son be­fore the Hon­or­able C. Michael John­son, Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, East­man, Geor­gia.
Be fur­ther ad­vised that you will lose all rights to the child and will re­ceive no fur­ther no­tice of nor be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the adop­tion of said child­ren, un­less with­in thir­ty (30) days of the date of the last pub­li­ca­tion no­tice you file (1) a pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate the child pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. §19-7-22 and (2) a no­tice of the fil­ing of the pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate with the Court in which this Mo­tion for Ter­mi­na­tion of Par­en­tal Rights and Pe­ti­tion for Adop­tion is pend­ing and with the coun­sel for Pe­ti­tion­ers list­ed be­low.
This 23rd day of May, 2018.
JOHN P. HAR­RING­TON
At­tor­ney for Pe­ti­tion­er
Post Of­fice Box 130
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
478-374-3488
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of SHEL­TON CLAY BRAN­TLEY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
PA­ME­LA C. BRAN­TLEY
38 July Drive
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
This 17th day of May 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF WILL H. LOCK­ETT, JR.
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of WILL H. LOCK­ETT, JR., are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 14th day of May, 2018.
RO­BER­TA LOCK­ETT
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of WILL H. LOCK­ETT, JR., De­ceased
327 Friend­ship/UMC Rd.
Coch­ran, GA 31014
AL Mc­CRA­NIE
Probate Court, Dodge Coun­ty
P.O. Box 514
East­man, Geor­gia 31023

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS IS AN AT­TEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by BRAN­DON S DYKES AND ASH­LEY L DYKES TO MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., as no­mi­nee for CBC NA­TION­AL BANK, its suc­ces­sors and as­signs, dat­ed Oc­tob­er 13, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, as last trans­ferred to WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA by as­sign­ment record­ed in Deed Book 834, Page 213, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIX­TY-ONE THOU­SAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWEN­TY AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($161,820.00), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in June, 2018, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
SEE EX­HIB­IT “A” AT­TACHED HERE­TO AND MADE A PART HERE­OF
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA is the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty in ac­cor­dance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is: WELLS FAR­GO HOME MORT­GAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is BRAN­DON S DYKES AND ASH­LEY L DYKES or a ten­ant or ten­ants and said prop­er­ty is more com­mon­ly known as 1311 4TH AVE­NUE, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
BRAN­DON S DYKES AND ASH­LEY L DYKES
MCCAL­LA RAYM­ER LEI­BERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Ala­ba­ma Road
Ros­well, Geor­gia 30076
www.fore­clo­sur­e­ho­tline.net

EX­HIB­IT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING KNOWN AND DES­IG­NAT­ED AS LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JES­SUP HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOOD­LAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING, RUN SOUTH 49 DE­GREES 55 MINUTES 49 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE
OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DE­GREES 33 MINUTES 55 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DE­GREES 05 MINUTES 45 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DE­GREES 00 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT CON­TAINS 1.07 ACR­ES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.

SAID TRACT IS FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY W.P. JOHN­SON & AS­SO­CIATES FOR GUS A. ALL­BRIT­TON, DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 14, 1997, AND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.

LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY IS EX­PRESS­LY SUB­JECT TO A PER­MA­NENT EASE­MENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND AT­TACH TO THE CITY WA­TER LINE, SAID EASE­MENT BE­ING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REF­ER­ENCE PLAT OF SUR­VEY.

SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
MR/kdh 6/5/18
Our file no. 5325517 - FT5
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY.
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT given by THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY to THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK dat­ed July 3rd, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 611, Page 188-191, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, GA., con­vey­ing the be­low-de­scribed prop­er­ty, to se­cure that cer­tain note given by THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY to THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $37,589.50 with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in June 2018, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 83 IN THE 14TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 0.31 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING THE 1.5-ACRE TRACT OF LAND CON­VEYED TO BER­DE­NA BROWN BY DEED FROM FAN­NIE PEA­COCK DAT­ED MARCH 4, 1958, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 82, PAGE 248, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, LESS AND EX­CEPT, THE FOL­LOW­ING TWO TRACTS OF LAND: (1) 0.20 ACRE, MORE OR LESS CON­VEYED TO MT. AR­AR­AT FREE­WILL BAP­TIST CHURCH BY DEED DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 27, 2003, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 463, PAG­ES 4-5, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ON THAT PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY WIL­LIAM P. JOHN­SON, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED OC­TOB­ER 9, 2003, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 53, BOTH IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND (2) ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, CON­VEYED TO PA­TRI­CIA A. HAR­DIN BY DEED DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 26, 2004, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 494, PAG­ES 173-174, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY GRA­DY BONEY, G.R.L.S. #2460, DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 1, 2004, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 33, PAGE 206, BOTH IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The above prop­er­ty is lo­cat­ed at: 2225 CHAUN­CEY RHINE HIGH­WAY, EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the per­son or per­sons who may be in the pos­ses­sion of such prop­er­ty is THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to all out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es and/or as­ses­sments and/or re­stric­tions and/or zon­ing or­di­nanc­es and/or cov­en­ants; mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT.
No­tice has been given of in­ten­tion to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees in ac­cor­dance with the terms of the note se­cured by the prop­er­ty.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U. S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the
loan with the hold­er of the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT AND ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION
OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
The name, ad­dress, and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT IS MR. WIL­LIAM RODG­ERS, AS­SIS­TANT VICE PRES­I­DENT, THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 W COL­LEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. (229) 868-5656.
THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK
At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY
ED­WARD B. CLAX­TON III
At­tor­ney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31040
478-272-9965

1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE MINOR, JAX­ON ELI TAYLOR
Civil Ac­tion File No. 18-V-8368
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that KAY­LA M. HAR­RELL, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 24th day of May 2018, pray­ing for a change in the name of minor child from JAX­ON ELI TAYLOR to JAX­ON ELI HAR­RELL.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 24th day of MAY, 2018.
KAY­LA M. HAR­RELL
Pe­ti­tion­er prose
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: JOAN ED­MOND
Civil Ac­tion File No. 18V-8370
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that JOAN ED­MOND, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 23rd day of May 2018, pray­ing for a change in the name of pe­ti­tion­er from JOAN
ED­MOND to JOAN K. CARR.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 23rd day of MAY, 2018.
JOAN ED­MOND CARR
Pe­ti­tion­er

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF CAR­O­LYN CO­LEY BRAY, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO.
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
NO­TICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
TON­YA MICHELLE GOOD­RUM has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the ES­TATE of CAR­O­LYN CO­LEY BRAY, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show
cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore June 27, 2018.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 16th day of May, 2018
AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge, Dodge Coun­ty Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Pre­sent­ed by:
RITA J. LLOP, PC
At­tor­ney at Law
5007 9th Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-9500
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News