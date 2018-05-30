Kiwanis Club members proud of successful 26th golf tournament

Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament Winners
The 26th Annual Eastman-Dodge Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament was a great success this year.
The teams met at Green Acres Golf Club to compete for bragging rights and prize money.
However, the real winners will be the boys and girls in our community that will receive assistance in a variety of ways from the donations collected. From helping a child who has loss clothing and toys in a fire, providing support during a hospital stay, helping a child reunite with their mother, or helping a child get an education, the Kiwanis Club’s purpose is to serve the children of the world. They appreciate everyone who had a part.
This tournament could not be the success it is each year without teams coming, from far and near, in the spirit of competition and to help with this worthy cause.
In addition to the teams, the support given to the tournament by the many, many Hole Sponsors is what makes the tournament a financial success each year. Hole Sponsors for this year were: Bug House Pest Control, Butcher Block Meat Market, Chasmar Home and Garden, Chic King, Christian Life Center, Citizens Bank and Trust, Coleman Paint and Body, Colony Bank, Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, Earl W. Rogers, CPA, Easter Seals, Eastman Drugs, Eastman Equipment Company, Eastman Fast Lube, Eastman Lion’s Club, Eastman Pediatrics, Eastman Insurance, Ethridge Plastics, Farm Bureau/Peggy Wilson, Five Otters Olive Orchard, Flash Foods, Fred Bohannon Wrecker Supply, Globanet, Golf Cart World, Guide One, Hartley’s Tire Service, Jackie’s Gun and Pawn, Lakeside Church, Legacy Flexible Packaging, Little’s Forklift, Martha Shelton Florist, Massengill Heating and Air, McDonald’s, Ocmulgee Animal Care, Ocmulgee EMC, Pruett Heating and Air, Rhine Drugs, Rozar Alignment and Muffler Shop, Sawtooth Ranch/Zack and Debbie Mercer, Jones Farms/Mark and Sheila Jones, Shorty’s Quick Stop and Used Cars, Attaway’s Sidetrack Cafe, Sonic, Stamps-Walker Agency, State Farm Insurance, Stokes and Southerland Funeral Home, Stuckey Timberland, The Floor Plan, The Medical Center Prescription Shop, Tommy Thomas Realty, Goodman Autos, Tripp’s Barber Shop, Village Pizza, Wholesale Builders Supply, Robert D. Kigans, Destination Realty/Mary Graham, M&M Gun Shop, and Clay’s Automotive. It was a great tournament.