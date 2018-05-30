Graduation is set for Friday

On Friday, June 1, the 199 members of Dodge County High School’s (DCHS) Class of 2018 will celebrate personal and academic achievements by walking across the stage and receiving diplomas at Memorial Stadium.
The graduating class of DCHS includes 199 students, 51 earning the title of Honor Graduate and being awarded a gold stole. These students, over the course of their four years in high school, have taken two units of the same foreign language, a half unit of computer applications, a half unit of speech, and have earned a cumulative academic average of 94 or higher. Additionally, students who do not have a 94 average but have maintained a 90 average and have scored 1185 or higher on the verbal and math sections on the SAT, or 26 or better on the ACT, will also have the distinction of graduating with honors.
Receiving additional academic honors with distinction will be the class’s top four students. Lane Barrows will graduate top of her class and will be recognized as co-valedictorian with Christian Grauberger, who has earned the distinction of second in his class. Michelle Zhang has earned the honor of being third in the graduating class of 2018 and serves as co-salutatorian with the fourth graduate of the Class of 2018, Jacob Snyder.
“We at Dodge County High School are very proud of the graduating class of 2018,” says Principal Dr. Susan Long. “We have seen them grow from ninth graders into young men and women, and we are assured that they will make a positive impact in the world wherever their futures lead them.”
Juniors who serve as marshals and ushers at the DCHS graduation ceremony represent the top five percent of their graduating class and are awarded the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit. Marshals for this year’s ceremony are Mary Beth Dopson and Annie Knight. Dopson and Knight are the top two students in their class and as such have the honor of leading the graduating seniors onto the field. William Belflower, Daniel Burrows, Jacey Dowdy, Jade Dowdy, Sarah Lee, Abby Manning, Amber Maxwell, Larkin Stiles, and Jessica Thomas will serve as this year’s ushers.
Graduation will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m., and the stadium gates will be locked immediately at that time. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the DCHS gymnasium. The gymnasium doors will also be locked promptly at 8:00 p.m.
As the gymnasium only seats 1300, graduates will have tickets for limited gym seating, and the ceremony will be shown via television in the cafeteria for those without tickets. Additionally, there will be no reserved seating at the commencement ceremonies, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to ensure preferred seating.
All guests are reminded that graduation is a serious, formal event. The graduating class of 2018 respectfully asks that all guests dress appropriately. Guests are to remain quiet and seated in the stands for the duration of the commencement ceremony. Guests who fail to comply will be asked to leave or will be escorted out of the ceremony.