Updated: Legals 5-23-18

Posted by
Admin
in Legals
Thursday, May 24. 2018
Updated: 3 days ago
Comments (0)
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on De­cem­ber 29, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
REM­ING­TON MOD­EL 700 ADL .243 (Se­ri­al #: B6855863) WITH TAS­CO SCOPE, 100 ATR .30-06
(Se­ri­al #: BA286883) WITH
BARSK SCOPE
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 4th day of April, 2018.
NI­CO­LAS PARKE­SON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
TREY WIL­LIAMS
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF WILL H. LOCK­ETT, JR.
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of WILL H. LOCK­ETT, JR., are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 14th day of May, 2018.
RO­BER­TA LOCK­ETT
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of WILL H. LOCK­ETT, JR., De­ceased
327 Friend­ship/UMC Rd.
Coch­ran, GA 31014
AL Mc­CRA­NIE
Probate Court, Dodge Coun­ty
P.O. Box 514
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of SHEL­TON CLAY BRAN­TLEY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
PA­ME­LA C. BRAN­TLEY
38 July Drive
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
This 17th day of May 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF MAR­LAND ROG­ERS MOORE
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of MAR­LAND ROG­ERS MOORE are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 19th day of April, 2018.
MARY ANN MAR­TIN,
Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the
Es­tate of MAR­LAND ROG­ERS MOORE, De­ceased
MARY ANN MAR­TIN
5135 Creighton Street
East­man, GA 31023

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUNTY­
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by SCOTT CARR to CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY n/k/a CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed July 23, 2004, record­ed in Deed Book 480, Page 203, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the to­tal amount of TWEN­TY FOUR THOU­SAND SIX HUNDRED FIF­TY TWO Dol­lars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of June, 2018 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN
THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NO. 5 CON­SIST­ING OF 4.32 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY TI­MOTHY W. EA­SON, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2508, WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.

TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NO. 8 CON­SIST­ING OF 8.04 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY TI­MOTHY W. EA­SON, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.

TO­GETH­ER WITH: A 1997 WEST­FIELD MO­BILE HOME MOD­EL UNK WITH VE­HI­CLE IDEN­TI­FI­CA­TION NUMBER GAFLT0­7A38200W212

The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHIL­LIP SCOTT CARR or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY n/k/a CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHIL­LIP SCOTT CARR
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by SCOTT CARR to CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY n/k/a CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed Au­gust 31, 2005, record­ed in Deed Book 519, Page 282, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the to­tal amount of TWEN­TY FOUR THOU­SAND SIX HUNDRED FIF­TY TWO Dol­lars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of June, 2018 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NO. 4 CON­SIST­ING OF 3.91 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY TI­MOTHY W. EA­SON, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RE­COD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHIL­LIP SCOTT CARR or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY n/k/a CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHIL­LIP SCOTT CARR
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS IS AN AT­TEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by BRAN­DON S DYKES AND ASH­LEY L DYKES TO MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., as no­mi­nee for CBC NA­TION­AL BANK, its suc­ces­sors and as­signs, dat­ed Oc­tob­er 13, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, as last trans­ferred to WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA by as­sign­ment record­ed in Deed Book 834, Page 213, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIX­TY-ONE THOU­SAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWEN­TY AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($161,820.00), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in June, 2018, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
SEE EX­HIB­IT “A” AT­TACHED HERE­TO AND MADE A PART HERE­OF
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but
not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA is the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty in ac­cor­dance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is: WELLS FAR­GO HOME MORT­GAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is BRAN­DON S DYKES AND ASH­LEY L DYKES or a ten­ant or ten­ants and said prop­er­ty is more com­mon­ly known as 1311 4TH AVE­NUE, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
BRAN­DON S DYKES AND ASH­LEY L DYKES
MCCAL­LA RAYM­ER LEI­BERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Ala­ba­ma Road
Ros­well, Geor­gia 30076
www.fore­clo­sur­e­ho­tline.net

EX­HIB­IT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING KNOWN AND DES­IG­NAT­ED AS
LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JES­SUP HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOOD­LAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING, RUN SOUTH 49 DE­GREES 55 MINUTES 49 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DE­GREES 33 MINUTES 55 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DE­GREES 05 MINUTES 45 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DE­GREES 00 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT CON­TAINS 1.07 ACR­ES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.

SAID TRACT IS FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY W.P. JOHN­SON & AS­SO­CIATES FOR GUS A. ALL­BRIT­TON, DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 14, 1997, AND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.

LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY IS EX­PRESS­LY SUB­JECT TO A PER­MA­NENT EASE­MENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND AT­TACH TO THE CITY WA­TER LINE, SAID EASE­MENT BE­ING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REF­ER­ENCE PLAT OF SUR­VEY.

SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
MR/kdh 6/5/18
Our file no. 5325517 - FT5
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY.
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT given by THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY to THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK dat­ed July 3rd, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 611, Page 188-191, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, GA., con­vey­ing the be­low-de­scribed prop­er­ty, to se­cure that cer­tain note given by THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY to THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $37,589.50 with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in June 2018, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 83 IN THE 14TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 0.31 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING THE 1.5-ACRE TRACT OF LAND CON­VEYED TO BER­DE­NA BROWN BY DEED FROM FAN­NIE PEA­COCK DAT­ED MARCH 4, 1958, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 82, PAGE 248, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, LESS AND EX­CEPT, THE FOL­LOW­ING TWO TRACTS OF LAND: (1) 0.20 ACRE, MORE OR LESS CON­VEYED TO MT. AR­AR­AT FREE­WILL BAP­TIST CHURCH BY DEED DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 27, 2003, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 463, PAG­ES 4-5, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ON THAT PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY WIL­LIAM P. JOHN­SON, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED OC­TOB­ER 9, 2003, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 53, BOTH IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND (2) ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, CON­-
VEYED TO PA­TRI­CIA A. HAR­DIN BY DEED DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 26, 2004, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 494, PAG­ES 173-174, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY GRA­DY BONEY, G.R.L.S. #2460, DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 1, 2004, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 33, PAGE 206, BOTH IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The above prop­er­ty is lo­cat­ed at: 2225 CHAUN­CEY RHINE HIGH­WAY, EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the per­son or per­sons who may be in the pos­ses­sion of such prop­er­ty is THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to all out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es and/or as­ses­sments and/or re­stric­tions and/or zon­ing or­di­nanc­es and/or cov­en­ants; mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT.
No­tice has been given of in­ten­tion to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees in ac­cor­dance with the terms of the note se­cured by the prop­er­ty.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U. S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT AND ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
The name, ad­dress, and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT IS MR. WIL­LIAM RODG­ERS, AS­SIS­TANT VICE PRES­I­DENT, THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 W COL­LEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. (229) 868-5656.
THE MER­CHANTS &
CIT­I­ZENS BANK
At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY
ED­WARD B. CLAX­TON III
At­tor­ney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31040
478-272-9965

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF CAR­O­LYN CO­LEY BRAY, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO.
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
NO­TICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
TON­YA MICHELLE GOOD­RUM has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the ES­TATE of CAR­O­LYN CO­LEY BRAY, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.
All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore June 27, 2018.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 16th day of May, 2018
AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge, Dodge Coun­ty Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Pre­sent­ed by:
RITA J. LLOP, PC
At­tor­ney at Law
5007 9th Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-9500
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News