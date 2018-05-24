1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on December 29, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
REMINGTON MODEL 700 ADL .243 (Serial #: B6855863) WITH TASCO SCOPE, 100 ATR .30-06
(Serial #: BA286883) WITH
BARSK SCOPE
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 4th day of April, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKESON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILL H. LOCKETT, JR.
All creditors of the Estate of WILL H. LOCKETT, JR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 14th day of May, 2018.
ROBERTA LOCKETT
Executor of the Estate of WILL H. LOCKETT, JR., Deceased
327 Friendship/UMC Rd.
Cochran, GA 31014
AL McCRANIE
Probate Court, Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SHELTON CLAY BRANTLEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
PAMELA C. BRANTLEY
38 July Drive
Eastman, Georgia 31023
This 17th day of May 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARLAND ROGERS MOORE
All creditors of the Estate of MARLAND ROGERS MOORE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of April, 2018.
MARY ANN MARTIN,
Administrator of the
Estate of MARLAND ROGERS MOORE, Deceased
MARY ANN MARTIN
5135 Creighton Street
Eastman, GA 31023
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by SCOTT CARR to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK dated July 23, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 480, Page 203, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the total amount of TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED FIFTY TWO Dollars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of June, 2018 the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN
THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 5 CONSISTING OF 4.32 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2508, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 8 CONSISTING OF 8.04 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
TOGETHER WITH: A 1997 WESTFIELD MOBILE HOME MODEL UNK WITH VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER GAFLT07A38200W212
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by SCOTT CARR to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK dated August 31, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 519, Page 282, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the total amount of TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED FIFTY TWO Dollars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of June, 2018 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 4 CONSISTING OF 3.91 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECODING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as nominee for CBC NATIONAL BANK, its successors and assigns, dated October 13, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA by assignment recorded in Deed Book 834, Page 213, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($161,820.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in June, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but
not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 1311 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as Attorney in Fact for
BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS
LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOODLAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT CONTAINS 1.07 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.
SAID TRACT IS FURTHER DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY W.P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES FOR GUS A. ALLBRITTON, DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1997, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO A PERMANENT EASEMENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND ATTACH TO THE CITY WATER LINE, SAID EASEMENT BEING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT OF SURVEY.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/kdh 6/5/18
Our file no. 5325517 - FT5
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the DEED TO SECURE DEBT given by THOMAS G. MCKINNEY to THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK dated July 3rd, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 611, Page 188-191, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, GA., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain note given by THOMAS G. MCKINNEY to THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK in the original principal amount of $37,589.50 with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in June 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 83 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.31 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE 1.5-ACRE TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO BERDENA BROWN BY DEED FROM FANNIE PEACOCK DATED MARCH 4, 1958, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 82, PAGE 248, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, LESS AND EXCEPT, THE FOLLOWING TWO TRACTS OF LAND: (1) 0.20 ACRE, MORE OR LESS CONVEYED TO MT. ARARAT FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 27, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 463, PAGES 4-5, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ON THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 9, 2003, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 53, BOTH IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND (2) ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, CON-
VEYED TO PATRICIA A. HARDIN BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 26, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 494, PAGES 173-174, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY GRADY BONEY, G.R.L.S. #2460, DATED NOVEMBER 1, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 33, PAGE 206, BOTH IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The above property is located at: 2225 CHAUNCEY RHINE HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the person or persons who may be in the possession of such property is THOMAS G. MCKINNEY.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the DEED TO SECURE DEBT.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the note secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the DEED TO SECURE DEBT.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the DEED TO SECURE DEBT IS MR. WILLIAM RODGERS, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 W COLLEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. (229) 868-5656.
THE MERCHANTS &
CITIZENS BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
THOMAS G. MCKINNEY
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-272-9965
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF CAROLYN COLEY BRAY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO.
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
TONYA MICHELLE GOODRUM has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the ESTATE of CAROLYN COLEY BRAY, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before June 27, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 16th day of May, 2018
AL MCCRANIE
Judge, Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Presented by:
RITA J. LLOP, PC
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-9500
