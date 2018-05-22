By David Bush
The Dodge County Indians football team concluded spring football practice last Friday night, at John Marshall Peacock Field, with their spring game against the Perry Panthers. Perry was a playoff team in class AAAA last year and historically a good challenge for the Indians. The spring game is always the first look at the Indians football team for the upcoming season. The seniors from the past season aren’t on the field, but some of the eighth graders moving up to play next year are. Spring games are special for those of us with a football addiction. We learn how the team is going to try to fill those big shoes lost to graduation and at the same time get a hint of things to come from the upcoming young talent. Based on the game this past Friday night, I’d say the future looks bright.
To start the game Quinn Whitehead kicked the ball off to Perry for the Indians. Now the rules in the spring games are different from the regular season in that all special team plays are done without a rush or return. The kick is allowed to happen without fear of it getting blocked, returned or tackled on a return. This rule prevents injuries and helps the game move along. So after Whitehead’s kick, the Panthers took over on their own 25 yard line. The defense came out fired up and shut Perry down. One of the big question marks for our team was the defense. Both linebackers, a defensive end, and some key players on the line and secondary were lost to graduation. The young guys stepped up and I think we are going to be ok. Most impressive was the way the defensive line owned the Panthers and stuffed the run all night long. On pass plays, Perry’s quarterback seemed to be running for his life each play as Dodge defenders were bearing down on him forcing him to throw the ball under pressure. The Indians caused fumbles, had multiple interceptions, pass break-ups, sacks, tackles for losses and even a safety. Also worth noting, the varsity didn’t allow a point. The young secondary allowed the Panthers to move the ball passing in the first half, but as the game went on the coverage got better and pressure on the quarterback stronger which eventually stopped that too.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Indians looked good as well. R.J. Carr, a star running back from last season, has been moved to quarterback to fill that void hit by graduation. Noah Cummings also played at quarterback and did very well. The offensive line is younger but did a good job and will only grow and get better as this new unit gets more time together. Erin Pitts and Daylon Gordon handled most of the running duties and both ran hard as all Dodge county backs do. The Indians threw the ball well and connected on a 70 yard touchdown thrown by Noah Cummings to Keldrick Beck.
The kicking game looks stronger this season as Peyton Bush was consistently putting his kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks. Bush had 14 points going 3 for 4 on field goals with a long of 40 yards, and a perfect 5 for 5 on extra point attempts. Dodge didn’t have to punt all night so there are no punting stats.
R.J. Carr had 12 points, 2 rushing touchdowns on the night and 101 yards rushing. Erin Pitts had 6 points, 1 rushing touchdown and 127 yds rushing. Pitts also had multiple key receptions in the game. Noah Cummings had 2 points (safety) and threw for one touchdown. Keldrick Beck had 6 receiving points (70 yard pass play). Jakevious Bray 6 points, 1 rushing touchdown.
The Indians out-rushed the Panthers 254 yds to -3 yards, out passed the Panthers (that’s right I said out-passed) 154 yards to 113, with the Indians going 7 for 11 to the Panther’s 13 for 25.