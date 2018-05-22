Updated: Students Place

Dodge County High School track members Caleb Fluellen and Jadin Johnson placed during the AA State Track meet in Albany recently. Fluellen (l) placed third in track competition and Johnson (r) finished fourth in the shot put competition.
