Students Place
The Dodge County News
Students Place
Posted by
Admin
in
Sports
Tuesday, May 22. 2018
Dodge County High School track members Caleb Fluellen and Jadin Johnson placed during the AA State Track meet in Albany recently. Fluellen (l) placed third in track competition and Johnson (r) finished fourth in the shot put competition.
