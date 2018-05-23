School superintendent Mike Hilliard resigns

Thursday night’s meeting of the Dodge County Board of Education brought a surprise to the agenda when Dodge County School Superintendent Mike Hilliard announced his upcoming retirement as superintendent.
Dodge County Board of Education Chairman Ricky Hargrove confirmed that Hilliard had approached the board with his retirement announcement. According to Hargrove, Hilliard had just signed his new contract seven days prior to the meeting on Thursday.
Hargrove said that Hilliard told the board that he felt he needed to retire for health reasons and family issues.
“His last day will be June 30, 2018,” Hargrove said. Hilliard has served as superintendent for two years. “He has done a good job, and we wish him all the best.”
The board went ahead and opened up the position of school superintendent.
A call was placed to Hilliard on Friday by The Dodge County News. He returned the call, and did confirm his retirement, and said he would discuss his retirement decision at a later date.
Also at the meeting, Hargrove said the board presented the due process policy for teachers on the table. The document presented read as an open letter to the Dodge County teachers in regards to the Dodge County Board of Education’s intent to offer teachers in the school system a procedure for an appeal of if the board decides not to offer a contract of employment to a teacher.
The letter and document can be found on the Dodge County School System website.
