Rest In peace Tom Wolfe, Andy Johnson, Billy Cannon.
Donald Trump’s tax cut bill received no support from Democrats in Congress. They’re against prosperity – leftist losers all. They need mindless serfs to suffer and robotically vote Demoleft, their liberal masters.
I like this radio commercial hawking affordable insurance for people with medical issues from Big Lou. It ends with: “Call Big Lou. He’s just like you. He’s on meds too!”
Trump’s tax cut bill is “an exercise in rationalism,” says Kennedy on Fox Business Channel. She’s a keen observer of the political scene.
In Clemson, S.C. they say Don’t Doubt Dabo. I used to work with a lady who wondered why so many coaches had funny names. That’s a good question.
The Coaches Poll began in 1950.
“Don’t walk through someone else’s museum”, says Adam Corolla of watching TV shows such as Real Housewives of Atlanta, for example.
Ann Coulter says post-1970 immigrants vote 8-2 for Democrats. They’re taking jobs Americans won’t do – they’re voting like sheep for Democrats. Democrats love illegals. Does the Libertarian Party still support open borders? No wonder they’re stuck around one percent of the vote.
Hunter Hill’s state Senate district voted 56 – 39 % for H.R. Clinton yet he won reelection in a close race. That is a high income district in North Atlanta and Cobb County. Hunter lives in Smyrna. See what we mean when we say a lot of wealthy people are stuck on voting Democrat?
Leftist losers all
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)