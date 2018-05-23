Leftist losers all

Rest In peace Tom Wolfe, Andy Johnson, Billy Cannon.
Donald Trump’s tax cut bill received no support from Democrats in Congress. They’re against prosperity – leftist losers all. They need mindless serfs to suffer and robotically vote Demoleft, their liberal masters.
I like this radio commercial hawking affordable insurance for people with medical issues from Big Lou. It ends with: “Call Big Lou. He’s just like you. He’s on meds too!”
Trump’s tax cut bill is “an exercise in rationalism,” says Kennedy on Fox Business Channel. She’s a keen observer of the political scene.
In Clemson, S.C. they say Don’t Doubt Dabo. I used to work with a lady who wondered why so many coaches had funny names. That’s a good question.
The Coaches Poll began in 1950.
“Don’t walk through someone else’s museum”, says Adam Corolla of watching TV shows such as Real Housewives of Atlanta, for example.
Ann Coulter says post-1970 immigrants vote 8-2 for Democrats. They’re taking jobs Americans won’t do – they’re voting like sheep for Democrats. Democrats love illegals. Does the Libertarian Party still support open borders? No wonder they’re stuck around one percent of the vote.
Hunter Hill’s state Senate district voted 56 – 39 % for H.R. Clinton yet he won reelection in a close race. That is a high income district in North Atlanta and Cobb County. Hunter lives in Smyrna. See what we mean when we say a lot of wealthy people are stuck on voting Democrat?

Is Washington’s Patty Murray the dumbest U.S. Senator?
Ronnie packed heat. President Reagan carried a loaded pistol in his briefcase aboard Air Force One. Good for him.
“It took 100 years for liberals to grasp that Russians interfere.”
BlazingCatFur.ca
If not for me, who would tell you about such sites as BlazingCatFur.ca?  Admittedly the odd name caught my attention and it’s a fine site. I have about a hundred more.
Two states have never sent a woman to Congress: Vermont and Mississippi.
“The so-called issues are merely the details of a central government’s welfare state.”
Charley Reese   11-30-1998  
“Anything called a ‘program’ is unconstitutional.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com   
“Washington elites are clueless.”
Tucker Carlson  5-21-18
True!…MM
Bumper sticker of the day: CCC; Clintons Collectivist Crooks.
The National Rifle Association is prone to endorsing liberals, for example Roy Barnes, Harry Reid, Zell Miller (he was all over the political spectrum) and Snarlin’ Arlen Specter. Gun Owners of America (GunOwners.org) would never do this. Both groups do good work overall. I’ve only fired guns in the Air Force and four years of ROTC, grew up in a large city, never hunted.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for visiting The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
