Participates in State

The Dodge County 4-H Competition BB Team traveled to Wilcox County to participate in the district qualifying match that would determine their advancement to state competition on May 5 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center on Saturday, April 7, 2018. All 12 Dodge County 4-Hers qualified and advanced to compete at Rock Eagle with nearly 700 4-Hers from across the state. Team one members are: Kadee Walker, Javan Smith, Allena Burch, Javannah Underwood, Ansleigh Graham, Tayqawn Austin and Savon Bryant. Team two members are: Christian Lecouris, Marlee Moore, Jivael Jackson, Taylor Tripp and Hailey Arnold. Dodge County 4-H would like to thank coaches, Ricky Hargrove, Trey Graham, Eric Walker and parents for their dedication and hard work this year. As a volunteer led program, this program would not exist without the dedication and hard work put in by each of them.