Wins at State

Wednesday, May 16. 2018
The Dodge County 4-H Shotgun teams competed in the state competition recently. The Dodge Team Red placed fourth with a score of 98/100. Team members were Wyatt Hargrove, Dayne Cadwell, Broughton Walker, Judd Bellflower and Kristen Nobles. Dodge Team White also had an excellent day wit ha score of 97/100. Team members were Kevin Groves, JW Simpson, Alex Horne, Andrew Fowler and Roper Weathersbee. Simpson, Walker, Hargrove and Fowler all scored 25/25. Wyatt Hargrove placed first as an individual, and is now a state champion in 4-H modified trap. GA 4-H’s primary goal is positive youth development. We accomplish this through numerous learning opportunities led by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension professionals or trained volunteers. GA 4-H Project SAFE is an extremely popular 4-H program that teaches valuable life skills through participation in team target sports. The Dodge County 4-H Shotgun teams spend many hours preparing to compete in the trap and skeet competitions, as well as become certified in gun safety classes.
