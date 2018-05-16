Signs Athletic Scholarship

Dodge County’s senior Tyler Montford signed his letter of intent to attend the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Friday, May 11, 2018. Montford will be wrestling for the Bulldogs as well as pursuing his degree. He has been a staple in Dodge County sports and has displayed exceptional leadership qualities on and off the field. Montford was a co-captain of the football and wrestling teams this past year. He was the leading tackler on the football team and was awarded the best linebacker award for the 2017 season. He will graduate with his senior class as the winningest class in Dodge County history, both on the football field and in the wrestling gym. On the mat, he has a career record of 108-50 with three area placements, including an area championship at 182 pounds this past season. Montford also has qualified for the state individual tournament twice, placing once. He has shown how to be a student-athlete and a true competitor. Pictured above seated (l-r) are Jared Cannon, Montford and Christian Grauberger and standing Brian Grauberger.