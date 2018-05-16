Authorities make arrests

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:
Michael Barlow, age 20, of Danville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Meagan Nicole Brock, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects and crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.
Itzel Vite Espinose, age 25, of Eastman was arrested for speeding and expired or no driver’s licenses.
Charlie Facison, age 56, of Milan, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
Sharell Shenna Moore, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Erin Elizabeth Mullis, age 28, of Eastman was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.
Chasity NeSmith, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for two counts crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent and possession and use of drug related objects .
Demetrius Tajai Oliver, age 24, of McRae, was arrested for unlawful possession, control, manufacturing, deliver, distribute, dispense, administer, purchase, sell or manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, posses with intent to distribute controlled substances and speeding.
James Burrel Patterson, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Patterson, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
Jarvis Tillman, age 26, of Cochran, was arrested for a probation violation.
Justin Taylor Wilcox, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
