Authorities make arrests

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 16. 2018
Comments (0)
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:

Michael Barlow, age 20, of Danville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.

Meagan Nicole Brock, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects and crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.

Itzel Vite Espinose, age 25, of Eastman was arrested for speeding and expired or no driver’s licenses.

Charlie Facison, age 56, of Milan, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.

Sharell Shenna Moore, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.

Erin Elizabeth Mullis, age 28, of Eastman was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.

Chasity NeSmith, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for two counts crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent and possession and use of drug related objects .

Demetrius Tajai Oliver, age 24, of McRae, was arrested for unlawful possession, control, manufacturing, deliver, distribute, dispense, administer, purchase, sell or manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, posses with intent to distribute controlled substances and speeding.

James Burrel Patterson, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Patterson, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.

Jarvis Tillman, age 26, of Cochran, was arrested for a probation violation.

Justin Taylor Wilcox, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Shannon Williams, age 34, of Rhine, was arrested for a probation violation.

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for May 9, 2018-May 15, 2018

Juvenile, age 13, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers.

Juvenile, age 13, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of juvenile probation.

Juvenile, age 13, of Eastman, was arrested for school compulsory law.

Juvenile, age 14, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers.

Juvenile, age 14, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of juvenile probation.

Juvenile, age 14, of Eastman, was arrested for school compulsory law.

Juvenile, age 14, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers.

Juvenile, age 14, of Eastman, was arrested for school compulsory law.

Lucas Harden, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for operating vehicle without valid tag/decal.

Lucas Harden, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving while license suspended/revoked.

Lucas Harden, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for seat belt violation (Ages 4 to 18).

Warren Seegars, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Ricky Oliver, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving while license suspened/revoked.

Alberto Diaz, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I.).

Tyler Sanford, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Jeanelle Simpson, age 26, of Warner Robins, was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement, giving false name, aggravated assault, fleeing/att. to elude, failure to stop at stop sign, seat belt violation, three counts of cruelty to children, driving on suspended license, reckless driving.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News