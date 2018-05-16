I miss him

Wednesday, May 16. 2018
B.H. Obama talked about the bitter clingers. H.R. Clinton talked about a basket of deplorables.
“Anyone the Washington crowd hates as much as they hate the Donald is bound to be a hit with the American people.”
Paul Mulshine  conservative columnist  5-5-16
Honduras has a murder rate about double Mexico’s and Mexico isn’t known as a particular safe place to be.
“If loving a brand new gun is wrong, I don’t want to be right.”
Angry White Dude on AngryWhiteDude.com  9-4-16
Angry White Dude seems to have gone off the Internet and I miss him. He did a nice job and never sounded angry at all in interviews. He was friendly, savvy, articulate, very intelligent, even polite and good-natured. 
Is The Georgia Gang the only TV panel show worth watching? Forget those left-loaded Sunday shows on the big three networks and a few others.
If 90,000 people in Georgia have already voted as of May 11, that’s 90,000 too many, says Dick Williams, host of The Georgia Gang. I agree with him. Why have early voting? I like to see primary day and election day mean something. The Georgia Gang has good political information you won’t get elsewhere.
Bumper sticker of the day: Deplorable and Proud.
“Larry King says he never saw CNN’s bias. Which proves that even HE doesn’t watch CNN.”
Jodi Miller on MRC.org  3-7-14
Many right-leaning people who read a lot and are politically savvy say Joe Sobran  (1946-2010) was America’s greatest political writer. I agree.

Ann Coulter says he was and she knew Joe well. She usually has a keen eye for talent. Did you ever see him on overrated Fox News Network? Neither did I. I believe Fox avoids the good ones. It’s overrated and is diluting its content, but still wins by default since the competition is so bad. I Iike Fox Business better than Fox News.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: 100percent FedUp.com, GunOwners.org, SpeedTrap.org, SteynOnline.com, CanadaFreePress.com, TheoSpark.net, StoneZone.com, TheBlackSphere.net, Whatfinger.com, WashingtonExaminer.com, WashingtonTimes.com, LiberalLogic101.com, Fool.com, JaneChastain.com, UNZ.com, LifeZette.com, AIM.org, LauraIngraham.com, FightMusic.com  (college band music), SharylAttkisson.com, RobertRinger.com, LibertyUnbound.com, ACUratings.conservative.org, TheRightScoop.com, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, CraigShirley.com, 1stock1.com, SaraACarter.com, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, Buchanan.org, Airfields-Freeman.com.
Fourteen Republican Senators voted for immigration amnesty in July 2014. Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander was one. Lamar voted with Chucky Schumer, Harry Reid and all the leftwing Democrats. Lamar is what we could call a useless Senator.
“Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what your government is doing to you.”
Joseph Sobran sobran.com
Thanks for checking out The Right Side and a belated happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms out there. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
