B.H. Obama talked about the bitter clingers. H.R. Clinton talked about a basket of deplorables.
“Anyone the Washington crowd hates as much as they hate the Donald is bound to be a hit with the American people.”
Paul Mulshine conservative columnist 5-5-16
Honduras has a murder rate about double Mexico’s and Mexico isn’t known as a particular safe place to be.
“If loving a brand new gun is wrong, I don’t want to be right.”
Angry White Dude on AngryWhiteDude.com 9-4-16
Angry White Dude seems to have gone off the Internet and I miss him. He did a nice job and never sounded angry at all in interviews. He was friendly, savvy, articulate, very intelligent, even polite and good-natured.
Is The Georgia Gang the only TV panel show worth watching? Forget those left-loaded Sunday shows on the big three networks and a few others.
If 90,000 people in Georgia have already voted as of May 11, that’s 90,000 too many, says Dick Williams, host of The Georgia Gang. I agree with him. Why have early voting? I like to see primary day and election day mean something. The Georgia Gang has good political information you won’t get elsewhere.
Bumper sticker of the day: Deplorable and Proud.
“Larry King says he never saw CNN’s bias. Which proves that even HE doesn’t watch CNN.”
Jodi Miller on MRC.org 3-7-14
Many right-leaning people who read a lot and are politically savvy say Joe Sobran (1946-2010) was America’s greatest political writer. I agree.
I miss him
