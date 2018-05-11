Margaret Simmons and Coach Ken Phillips
By Russ Ragen
It was a very big year for former Dodge County High Lady Indian Margaret Simmons. She led the Middle Georgia Lady Knights in nearly every offensive category and on Thursday she dominated the Southern States Athletic Conference awards.
To no surprise, she was named to the all freshmen team and Freshman of the Year, however she grabbed the biggest award as well. Simmons won the SSAC Player of the Year.
Yes, as a freshman. Her numbers were huge across the board. She played in all 49 games for the Lady Knights at shortstop and batting leadoff, which is a first for Simmons.
She finished the year with a .386 average with 13 doubles, 2 triples, 11 homers and 27 RBI’s. She also had 36 runs scored.
All of those numbers were tops on the club.
She also had a .426 on base percentage and a .670 slugging percentage.
She finished third in the conference batting average, second in slugging percentage and second in runs scored and she led the conference in total bases.
The season started strong for Simmons as she was named Conference Player of the Week in the second week. She hit .440 in the early going with a .760 slugging percentage.
In three of the games, the opposition were ranked in the top 25 nationally.
She had another big day on April 20 against Marin Methodist from Tennessee. She belted a walk off homer to rally the Lady Knights to a 5-4 win.
She added a three-run homer in game two in a 8-3 Lady Knights win.
Yes, it was a very big season for one of or very own at the next level. Now everyone at the next level knows what we have known for years: this girl can really play!