Sign Athletic Scholarships

Four Dodge County High School (DCHS) students signed to play college baseball on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Ethan Rice signed with Emmanuel College, Tyler Pruett signed with Truett McConnell University, Chandler Davis signed with Georgia Southern University and Chip Burch signed with Piedmont College. Pictured above (seated, l-r) are Rice, Pruett, Davis and Burch and (standing, l-r) are DCHS Head Baseball Coach Matt Herring, DCHS Principal Dr. Susan Long and DCHS Assistant Baseball Coach William McCranie.