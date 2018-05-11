May 9, 2018

CONDEMNATIONS
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on De­cem­ber 29, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
REM­ING­TON MOD­EL 700 ADL .243 (Se­ri­al #: B6855863) WITH TAS­CO SCOPE, 100 ATR .30-06 (Se­ri­al #: BA286883) WITH BARSK SCOPE
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 4th day of April, 2018.
NI­CO­LAS PARKE­SON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
TREY WIL­LIAMS
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NO­TICE OF CHANGE OF
COR­PO­RATE NAME
No­tice is given that Ar­ti­cles of Amend­ment, which will change the cor­po­rate name of HOLY GROUND OUT­REACH, INC., to THE RIV­ER OF EAST­MAN, INC., have been de­liv­ered to the Sec­re­tary of State for fil­ing in ac­cor­dance with the Geor­gia Busi­ness Cor­po­ra­tion Code. The reg­is­tered of­fice of the Cor­po­ra­tion is lo­cat­ed at 520 DU­BLIN HIGH­WAY, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023, and the reg­is­tered Agent is GER­ALD CON­LEY.
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
478/374-1505

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of SEAB TYRUS JONES, last of Dodge Coun­ty, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 20th day of April, 2018.
MICHAEL T. JONES,
Ex­ec­u­tor of SEAB TYRUS JONES, de­ceased
JU­LIAN B. SMITH, JR. (BUTCH)
Jones & Smith, PC
P.O. Box 296
Met­ter, Geor­gia 30439
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
STATE OF GEORGIA DODGE COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNETH PRESTON BAGGETT
ESTATE NO. P-18-9128
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons having demands against KENNETH PRESTON BAGGETT (Deceased person), late of said County, Deceased, to present them to me, properly made out within the time prescribed by law, so as to show their character and amount; and all persons indebted to said deceased are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 10th day of April, 2018.
JOANNE STUDSTILL BAGGETT
Executor
c/o CHRISTOPHER E. KLEIN
KLEIN LAW GROUP, LLC
15 Lake Street, Suite 210
Savannah, GA 31411
Phone Number: 912-598-1771
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF MAR­LAND ROG­ERS MOORE
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of MAR­LAND ROG­ERS MOORE are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 19th day of April, 2018.
MARY ANN MAR­TIN,
Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the
Es­tate of MAR­LAND ROG­ERS MOORE, De­ceased
MARY ANN MAR­TIN
5135 Creighton Street
East­man, GA 31023
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of ELOISE JOHN­SON SMITH, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by
no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
DR. MARTHA SMITH
66 Jay Bird Springs Rd.
Chaun­cey, GA 31011
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023

FORECLOSURES
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by SCOTT CARR to CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY n/k/a CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed July 23, 2004, record­ed in Deed Book 480, Page 203, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the to­tal amount of TWEN­TY FOUR THOU­SAND SIX HUNDRED FIF­TY TWO Dol­lars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of June, 2018 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NO. 5 CON­SIST­ING OF 4.32 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY TI­MOTHY W. EA­SON, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2508, WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.

TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NO. 8 CON­SIST­ING OF 8.04 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY TI­MOTHY W. EA­SON, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.

TO­GETH­ER WITH: A 1997 WEST­FIELD MO­BILE HOME MOD­EL UNK WITH VE­HI­CLE IDEN­TI­FI­CA­TION NUMBER GAFLT0­7A38200W212

The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHIL­LIP SCOTT CARR or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY n/k/a CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a
PHIL­LIP SCOTT CARR
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY.
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT given by THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY to THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK dat­ed July 3rd, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 611, Page 188-191, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, GA., con­vey­ing the be­low-de­scribed prop­er­ty, to se­cure that cer­tain note given by THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY to THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $37,589.50 with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in June 2018, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 83 IN THE 14TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 0.31 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING THE 1.5-ACRE TRACT OF LAND CON­VEYED TO BER­DE­NA BROWN BY DEED FROM FAN­NIE PEA­COCK DAT­ED MARCH 4, 1958, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 82, PAGE 248, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, LESS AND EX­CEPT, THE FOL­LOW­ING TWO TRACTS OF LAND: (1) 0.20 ACRE, MORE OR LESS CON­VEYED TO MT. AR­AR­AT FREE­WILL BAP­TIST CHURCH BY DEED DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 27, 2003, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 463, PAG­ES 4-5, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ON THAT PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY WIL­LIAM P. JOHN­SON, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED OC­TOB­ER 9, 2003, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 53, BOTH IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND (2) ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, CON­VEYED TO PA­TRI­CIA A. HAR­DIN BY DEED DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 26, 2004, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 494, PAG­ES 173-174, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY GRA­DY BONEY, G.R.L.S. #2460, DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 1, 2004, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 33, PAGE 206, BOTH IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The above prop­er­ty is lo­cat­ed at: 2225 CHAUN­CEY RHINE HIGH­WAY, EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the per­son or per­sons who may be in the pos­ses­sion of such prop­er­ty is THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to all out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es and/or as­ses­sments and/or re­stric­tions and/or zon­ing or­di­nanc­es and/or cov­en­ants; mat­ters that may be dis­closed by
an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT.
No­tice has been given of in­ten­tion to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees in ac­cor­dance with the terms of the note se­cured by the prop­er­ty.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U. S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT AND ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
The name, ad­dress, and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the DEED TO SE­CURE DEBT IS MR. WIL­LIAM RODG­ERS, AS­SIS­TANT VICE PRES­I­DENT, THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 W COL­LEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. (229) 868-5656.
THE MER­CHANTS &
CIT­I­ZENS BANK
At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
THO­MAS G. MCKIN­NEY
ED­WARD B. CLAX­TON III
At­tor­ney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31040
478-272-9965
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by SCOTT CARR to CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY n/k/a CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed Au­gust 31, 2005, record­ed in Deed Book 519, Page 282, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the to­tal amount of TWEN­TY FOUR THOU­SAND SIX HUNDRED FIF­TY TWO Dol­lars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of June, 2018 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NO. 4 CON­SIST­ING OF 3.91 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY TI­MOTHY W. EA­SON, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RE­COD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHIL­LIP SCOTT CARR or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty
who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY n/k/a CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHIL­LIP SCOTT CARR
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS IS AN AT­TEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by BRAN­DON S DYKES AND ASH­LEY L DYKES TO MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., as no­mi­nee for CBC NA­TION­AL BANK, its suc­ces­sors and as­signs, dat­ed Oc­tob­er 13, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, as last trans­ferred to WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA by as­sign­ment record­ed in Deed Book 834, Page 213, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIX­TY-ONE THOU­SAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWEN­TY AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($161,820.00), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in June, 2018, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
SEE EX­HIB­IT “A” AT­TACHED HERE­TO AND MADE A PART HERE­OF
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA is the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty in ac­cor­dance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is: WELLS FAR­GO HOME MORT­GAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is BRAN­DON S DYKES AND ASH­LEY L DYKES or a ten­ant or ten­ants and said prop­er­ty is more com­mon­ly known as 1311 4TH AVE­NUE, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
BRAN­DON S DYKES AND
ASH­LEY L DYKES
MCCAL­LA RAYM­ER LEI­BERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Ala­ba­ma Road
Ros­well, Geor­gia 30076
www.fore­clo­sur­e­ho­tline.net

EX­HIB­IT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING KNOWN AND DES­IG­NAT­ED AS LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JES­SUP HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOOD­LAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING, RUN SOUTH 49 DE­GREES 55 MINUTES 49 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DE­GREES 33 MINUTES 55 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DE­GREES 05 MINUTES 45 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DE­GREES 00 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT CON­TAINS 1.07 ACR­ES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.

SAID TRACT IS FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY W.P. JOHN­SON & AS­SO­CIATES FOR GUS A. ALL­BRIT­TON, DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 14, 1997, AND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.

LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY IS EX­PRESS­LY SUB­JECT TO A PER­MA­NENT EASE­MENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND AT­TACH TO THE CITY WA­TER LINE, SAID EASE­MENT BE­ING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REF­ER­ENCE PLAT OF SUR­VEY.

SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
MR/kdh 6/5/18
Our file no. 5325517 - FT5

LOCAL GOVERNMENT
NO­TICE TO THE PUB­LIC
TO WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
YOU ARE HERE­BY NO­TI­FIED that on the 21st day of May, 2018, at the Court­house in the City of Coch­ran, Geor­gia at 11:30 A.M., the pre­sid­ing Judge of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Bleck­ley Coun­ty will hear the case of the STATE OF GEOR­GIA, Plain­tiff, v. JOINT DE­VEL­OP­MENT AU­THOR­I­TY OF BLECK­LEY COUN­TY AND DODGE COUN­TY and USG REAL ES­TATE FOUN­DA­TION VII, LLC, De­fend­ants, Civil Ac­tion File No. 2018V-0051, in the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Bleck­ley Coun­ty, the same be­ing a pro­ceed­ing to con­firm and validate an is­sue of Joint De­vel­op­ment Au­thor­i­ty of Bleck­ley Coun­ty and Dodge Coun­ty Re­fund­ing Rev­e­nue Bonds (USG Real Es­tate Foun­da­tion VII, LLC Pro­ject), Ser­ies 2018, in one or more ser­ies and in the ag­gregate prin­ci­pal amount of not to exceed $54,000,000 (the “Ser­ies 2018 Bonds”). The Ser­ies 2018 Bonds are to be issued by the Joint De­vel­op­ment Au­thor­i­ty of Bleck­ley Coun­ty and Dodge Coun­ty (the “Is­su­er”) for the pur­pose of re­fund­ing cer­tain rev­e­nue bonds issued in 2005 and 2008 by the Bleck­ley-Coch­ran De­vel­op­ment Au­thor­i­ty and the Is­su­er, re­spec­tive­ly, the pro­ceeds of which were used, among oth­er things to finance the ac­qui­si­tion, con­struc­tion and equip­ping of stud­ent hous­ing, park­ing and oth­er amen­i­ties on the cam­pus of Mid­dle Geor­gia State Uni­vers­i­ty (for­mer­ly known as Mid­dle Geor­gia Col­lege) (the “Pro­ject”), lo­cat­ed in Bleck­ley Coun­ty and Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, in or­der to de­vel­op and prom­ote the pub­lic good and gen­er­al wel­fare of Bleck­ley Coun­ty, Geor­gia and Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, their in­hab­it­ants, and to prom­ote the gen­er­al wel­fare of the State of Geor­gia. The Pro­ject will be re­fi­nanced by the Is­su­er for the ben­e­fit of USG Real Es­tate Foun­da­tion VII, LLC, a Geor­gia lim­it­ed li­abil­i­ty com­pa­ny, pur­su­ant to a Loan Agree­ment and As­sign­ment of Gross Rev­e­nues and Cer­tain Agree­ments and Ac­counts, to be dat­ed as of June 1, 2018 or as of the first day of the month in which the Ser­ies 2018 Bonds are issued (the “Agree­ment”). In said pro­ceed­ing the Court will also pass upon the valid­i­ty of the Agree­ment, a Se­cur­i­ty Deed, a Trans­fer and As­sign­ment and an In­den­ture in con­nec­tion there­with.
The Ser­ies 2018 Bonds shall be spe­cial and lim­it­ed ob­li­ga­tions of the Is­su­er, pay­able from funds pro­vid­ed by the Com­pa­ny or its suc­ces­sors, and shall not be pay­able from tax­es or oth­er pub­lic funds.
PUR­SU­ANT TO O.C.G.A. SEC­TION 36-82-100, THE IS­SU­ER HERE­BY NO­TI­FIES ALL IN­TER­EST­ED PAR­TIES THAT NO PER­FOR­MANCE AU­DIT OR PER­FOR­MANCE RE­VIEW WILL BE CON­DUCT­ED WITH RE­SPECT TO THE SER­IES 2018 BONDS OR THE PRO­JECT.
Any cit­i­zen of the State of Geor­gia re­sid­ing in Bleck­ley Coun­ty, Geor­gia or any oth­er per­son wher­ev­er re­sid­ing who has a right to ob­ject, may in­ter­vene and be­come a par­ty to this pro­ceed­ing.
This 1st day of May, 2018.
CAR­OL EVANS
Clerk, Su­pe­ri­or Court
Bleck­ley Coun­ty, Geor­gia

PUBLIC HEARINGS
NO­TICE OF PUB­LIC HEAR­ING ON
PRO­POSED RE­FUND­ING
REV­E­NUE BOND FI­NANC­ING BY THE JOINT DE­VEL­OP­MENT AU­THOR­I­TY OF BLECK­LEY
COUN­TY AND DODGE COUN­TY FOR THE BEN­E­FIT OF USG REAL ES­TATE FOUN­DA­TION VII, LLC
YOU ARE HERE­BY NO­TI­FIED that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon there­aft­er as the mat­ter may be heard, at the of­fic­es of the Joint De­vel­op­ment Au­thor­i­ty of Bleck­ley Coun­ty and Dodge Coun­ty (the “Is­su­er”), lo­cat­ed at the Cham­ber of Com­merce Build­ing, 102 N. Sec­ond Street, Su­ite A, Coch­ran, Geor­gia, 31014, a hear­ing of­fic­er for the Is­su­er will hold a pub­lic hear­ing with re­spect to the is­suance by the Is­su­er of up to $54,000,000, in ag­gregate prin­ci­pal amount of its re­fund­ing rev­e­nue bonds (the “Ser­ies 2018 Bonds”). The pro­ceeds of the Ser­ies 2018 Bonds, when and if issued, are to be used to (a) re­fund all of the out­stand­ing here­i­naft­er de­fined Ser­ies 2005A Bonds, (b) re­fund all of the of the out­stand­ing here­i­naft­er de­fined Ser­ies 2008 Bonds, and (c) pay the costs of is­su­ing the Ser­ies 2018 Bonds, in­clud­ing, if need­ed, the cost of a fi­nan­cial guar­an­ty in­surance poli­cy.
The “Ser­ies 2005A Bonds” are Bleck­ley-Coch­ran De­vel­op­ment Au­thor­i­ty Stud­ent Hous­ing Facil­i­ties Rev­e­nue Bonds (MGC Real Es­tate Foun­da­tion, LLC Pro­ject, Lo­cat­ed On The Cam­pus of Mid­dle Geor­gia Col­lege Pro­ject), Ser­ies 2005A, issued in the origi­nal ag­gregate prin­ci­pal amount of $26,810,000 that fi­nanced the costs of the ac­qui­si­tion, con­struc­tion and equip­ping of cer­tain land, build­ings and per­son­al prop­er­ty to be used as stud­ent hous­ing facil­i­ties con­tain­ing ap­prox­imate­ly 716 beds, re­lat­ed park­ing for ap­prox­imate­ly 400 cars and site amen­i­ties (col­lec­tive­ly, the “Ser­ies 2005A Pro­ject”) lo­cat­ed on the Coch­ran, Geor­gia cam­pus of Mid­dle Geor­gia State Uni­ver­si­ty (the “Uni­vers­i­ty”), for­mer­ly known as Mid­dle Geor­gia Col­lege, a unit of the Uni­vers­i­ty Sys­tem of Geor­gia (the “Uni­vers­i­ty Sys­tem”) on land owned by the Board of Re­gents of the Uni­vers­i­ty Sys­tem and with­in the cor­po­rate lim­its of the City of Coch­ran, Bleck­ley Coun­ty, Geor­gia.
The “Ser­ies 2008 Bonds” are Joint De­vel­op­ment Au­thor­i­ty of Bleck­ley Coun­ty and Dodge Coun­ty Stud­ent Hous­ing Facil­i­ties Rev­e­nue Bonds (MGC Real Es­tate Foun­da­tion II, LLC Pro­ject), Ser­ies 2008, issued in the
origi­nal ag­gregate prin­ci­pal amount of $36,340,000 that fi­nanced the costs of the ac­qui­si­tion, con­struc­tion and equip­ping of stud­ent hous­ing com­pris­ing ap­prox­imate­ly 699 beds and re­lat­ed amen­i­ties (col­lec­tive­ly, the “Ser­ies 2008 Pro­ject”) lo­cat­ed on the Coch­ran, Geor­gia Cam­pus and the Avia­tion Cam­pus (for­mer­ly known as the East­man, Geor­gia Cam­pus) of the Uni­vers­i­ty, a unit of the Uni­vers­i­ty Sys­tem on land owned by the Board of Re­gents of the Uni­vers­i­ty Sys­tem and with­in the cor­po­rate lim­its of the City of Coch­ran, Bleck­ley Coun­ty, Geor­gia, and with­in the cor­po­rate lim­its of the City of East­man, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia.
The Ser­ies 2005A Pro­ject is lo­cat­ed on the cam­pus of the Uni­vers­i­ty on land owned by the Board of Re­gents of the Uni­vers­i­ty Sys­tem of Geor­gia in Coch­ran, Geor­gia, 31014 at the fol­low­ing three lo­ca­tions; 136 Frank Cook Road (An­der­son Hall - Coch­ran Cam­pus), 179 Col­lege Street (Gate­way Hall - Coch­ran Cam­pus), and 218 S. Sec­ond Street (Har­ris Hall - Coch­ran Cam­pus). The Ser­ies 2008 Pro­ject is lo­cat­ed on two cam­pus­es of the Uni­vers­i­ty at the fol­low­ing three lo­ca­tions; 110 Lake­side Drive, Coch­ran Geor­gia, 31014 (Re­gents Hall - Coch­ran Cam­pus), 178 Col­lege Street, Coch­ran Geor­gia 31014 (Knights Hall, for­mer­ly known as War­ri­or Hall - Coch­ran Cam­pus) and 241 Air­port Road, East­man, Geor­gia, 31023 (Avia­tion Hall - Avia­tion Cam­pus).
Pro­ceeds of the Ser­ies 2018 Bonds will be loaned to and used by USG Real Es­tate Foun­da­tion VII, LLC, a Geor­gia lim­it­ed li­abil­i­ty com­pa­ny (the “Com­pa­ny”), the sole mem­ber of which is Uni­vers­i­ty Sys­tem of Geor­gia Foun­da­tion, Inc., a Geor­gia non­prof­it cor­po­ra­tion, to be used for the pur­pos­es de­scribed above. The Com­pa­ny will own the Pro­ject be­gin­ning on the date
of is­suance and de­liv­ery of the Ser­ies 2018 Bonds, and the Pro­ject is and will con­tin­ue to be op­er­at­ed by the Board of Re­gents of the Uni­vers­i­ty Sys­tem of Geor­gia for use by the Uni­vers­i­ty.
The Ser­ies 2018 Bonds will not con­sti­tute an in­debt­ed­ness or ob­li­ga­tion of Bleck­ley Coun­ty, Dodge Coun­ty, the State of Geor­gia nor any mu­nic­i­pal­i­ty or po­lit­i­cal sub­di­vi­sion there­of, but will be pay­able sole­ly from rev­e­nues de­rived from the Com­pa­ny and pledged to the pay­ment there­of. NO PER­FOR­MANCE AU­DIT OR PER­FOR­MANCE RE­VIEW SHALL BE CON­DUCT­ED WITH RE­SPECT TO SUCH BOND IS­SUE.
Any per­son wish­ing to ex­press views on the pro­posed is­suance of the Ser­ies 2018 Bonds to re­fund the Ser­ies 2008 Bonds and the Ser­ies 2005A Bonds, re­finance the Pro­ject and pay the costs de­scribed here­in may ap­pear and be heard at such pub­lic hear­ing. Writ­ten com­ments will be ac­cept­ed by the Joint De­vel­op­ment Au­thor­i­ty of Bleck­ley Coun­ty and Dodge Coun­ty at 102 N. Sec­ond Street, Su­ite A, P.O. Box 305, Coch­ran, Geor­gia, 31014, At­ten­tion: Ex­ec­u­tive Di­rec­tor, but must be re­ceived pri­or to the hear­ing.
JOINT DE­VEL­OP­MENT
AU­THOR­I­TY OF
BLECK­LEY COUN­TY AND DODGE COUN­TY

PROBATE NOTICES
NO­TICE
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF JEF­FREY L. WEST­BROOK FOR DIS­CHARGE AS EX­EC­U­TOR OF THE ES­TATE OF AN­NIE LOU LOW­ERY, DE­CEASED FROM OF­FICE AND ALL LI­ABIL­I­TY.
TO WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds
of any such ob­jec­tions and filed in this Court on or be­fore May 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions
must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and
fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­ty to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
AL Mc­CRA­NIE, PROBATE JUDGE
P.O. Box 514
5401 An­son Street
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF AMAN­DA WIL­KIN­SON LOW­ERY, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9040
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
WIL­LIAM DUSTY LOW­ERY has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of AMAN­DA WIL­KIN­SON LOW­ERY de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. (The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore May 29, 2018.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate
Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
AL MCCRA­NIE
Probate Judge
By: ASH­LEY W. BURCH
Probate Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk
5401 An­son Ave­nue #100
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
THO­MAS GENE WAT­SON,
DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9092
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS
OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
TOM­MIE GENE WAT­SON, has pe­ti­tioned for TOM­MIE GENE WAT­SON to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of THO­MAS GENE WAT­SON, de­ceased of said Coun­ty. (The Pe­ti­tion has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore May 18, 2018.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 11th day of April, 2018.
AL Mc­Cra­nie
JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT
P.O. Box 514
East­man GA 31023
478-374-3775
