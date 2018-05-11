May 9, 2018
Friday, May 11. 2018
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on December 29, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
REMINGTON MODEL 700 ADL .243 (Serial #: B6855863) WITH TASCO SCOPE, 100 ATR .30-06 (Serial #: BA286883) WITH BARSK SCOPE
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 4th day of April, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKESON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF
CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that Articles of Amendment, which will change the corporate name of HOLY GROUND OUTREACH, INC., to THE RIVER OF EASTMAN, INC., have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the Corporation is located at 520 DUBLIN HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, and the registered Agent is GERALD CONLEY.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478/374-1505
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of SEAB TYRUS JONES, last of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 20th day of April, 2018.
MICHAEL T. JONES,
Executor of SEAB TYRUS JONES, deceased
JULIAN B. SMITH, JR. (BUTCH)
Jones & Smith, PC
P.O. Box 296
Metter, Georgia 30439
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
STATE OF GEORGIA DODGE COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNETH PRESTON BAGGETT
ESTATE NO. P-18-9128
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons having demands against KENNETH PRESTON BAGGETT (Deceased person), late of said County, Deceased, to present them to me, properly made out within the time prescribed by law, so as to show their character and amount; and all persons indebted to said deceased are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 10th day of April, 2018.
JOANNE STUDSTILL BAGGETT
Executor
c/o CHRISTOPHER E. KLEIN
KLEIN LAW GROUP, LLC
15 Lake Street, Suite 210
Savannah, GA 31411
Phone Number: 912-598-1771
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARLAND ROGERS MOORE
All creditors of the Estate of MARLAND ROGERS MOORE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of April, 2018.
MARY ANN MARTIN,
Administrator of the
Estate of MARLAND ROGERS MOORE, Deceased
MARY ANN MARTIN
5135 Creighton Street
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ELOISE JOHNSON SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby
notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
DR. MARTHA SMITH
66 Jay Bird Springs Rd.
Chauncey, GA 31011
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by SCOTT CARR to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK dated July 23, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 480, Page 203, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the total amount of TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED FIFTY TWO Dollars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of June, 2018 the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 5 CONSISTING OF 4.32 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2508, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 8 CONSISTING OF 8.04 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
TOGETHER WITH: A 1997 WESTFIELD MOBILE HOME MODEL UNK WITH VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER GAFLT07A38200W212
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a
PHILLIP SCOTT CARR
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the DEED TO SECURE DEBT given by THOMAS G. MCKINNEY to THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK dated July 3rd, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 611, Page 188-191, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, GA., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain note given by THOMAS G. MCKINNEY to THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK in the original principal amount of $37,589.50 with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in June 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 83 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.31 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE 1.5-ACRE TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO BERDENA BROWN BY DEED FROM FANNIE PEACOCK DATED MARCH 4, 1958, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 82, PAGE 248, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, LESS AND EXCEPT, THE FOLLOWING TWO TRACTS OF LAND: (1) 0.20 ACRE, MORE OR LESS CONVEYED TO MT. ARARAT FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 27, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 463, PAGES 4-5, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ON THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 9, 2003, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 53, BOTH IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND (2) ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, CONVEYED TO PATRICIA A. HARDIN BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 26, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 494, PAGES 173-174, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY GRADY BONEY, G.R.L.S. #2460, DATED NOVEMBER 1, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 33, PAGE 206, BOTH IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The above property is located at: 2225 CHAUNCEY RHINE HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the person or persons who may be in the possession of such property is THOMAS G. MCKINNEY.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by
an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the DEED TO SECURE DEBT.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the note secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the DEED TO SECURE DEBT.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the DEED TO SECURE DEBT IS MR. WILLIAM RODGERS, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 W COLLEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. (229) 868-5656.
THE MERCHANTS &
CITIZENS BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
THOMAS G. MCKINNEY
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-272-9965
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by SCOTT CARR to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK dated August 31, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 519, Page 282, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the total amount of TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED FIFTY TWO Dollars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of June, 2018 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 4 CONSISTING OF 3.91 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECODING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity
who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as nominee for CBC NATIONAL BANK, its successors and assigns, dated October 13, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA by assignment recorded in Deed Book 834, Page 213, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($161,820.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in June, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 1311 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as Attorney in Fact for
BRANDON S DYKES AND
ASHLEY L DYKES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOODLAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT CONTAINS 1.07 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.
SAID TRACT IS FURTHER DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY W.P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES FOR GUS A. ALLBRITTON, DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1997, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO A PERMANENT EASEMENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND ATTACH TO THE CITY WATER LINE, SAID EASEMENT BEING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT OF SURVEY.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/kdh 6/5/18
Our file no. 5325517 - FT5
1013
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
gpn 13
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 21st day of May, 2018, at the Courthouse in the City of Cochran, Georgia at 11:30 A.M., the presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Bleckley County will hear the case of the STATE OF GEORGIA, Plaintiff, v. JOINT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF BLECKLEY COUNTY AND DODGE COUNTY and USG REAL ESTATE FOUNDATION VII, LLC, Defendants, Civil Action File No. 2018V-0051, in the Superior Court of Bleckley County, the same being a proceeding to confirm and validate an issue of Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County Refunding Revenue Bonds (USG Real Estate Foundation VII, LLC Project), Series 2018, in one or more series and in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $54,000,000 (the “Series 2018 Bonds”). The Series 2018 Bonds are to be issued by the Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County (the “Issuer”) for the purpose of refunding certain revenue bonds issued in 2005 and 2008 by the Bleckley-Cochran Development Authority and the Issuer, respectively, the proceeds of which were used, among other things to finance the acquisition, construction and equipping of student housing, parking and other amenities on the campus of Middle Georgia State University (formerly known as Middle Georgia College) (the “Project”), located in Bleckley County and Dodge County, Georgia, in order to develop and promote the public good and general welfare of Bleckley County, Georgia and Dodge County, Georgia, their inhabitants, and to promote the general welfare of the State of Georgia. The Project will be refinanced by the Issuer for the benefit of USG Real Estate Foundation VII, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company, pursuant to a Loan Agreement and Assignment of Gross Revenues and Certain Agreements and Accounts, to be dated as of June 1, 2018 or as of the first day of the month in which the Series 2018 Bonds are issued (the “Agreement”). In said proceeding the Court will also pass upon the validity of the Agreement, a Security Deed, a Transfer and Assignment and an Indenture in connection therewith.
The Series 2018 Bonds shall be special and limited obligations of the Issuer, payable from funds provided by the Company or its successors, and shall not be payable from taxes or other public funds.
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. SECTION 36-82-100, THE ISSUER HEREBY NOTIFIES ALL INTERESTED PARTIES THAT NO PERFORMANCE AUDIT OR PERFORMANCE REVIEW WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH RESPECT TO THE SERIES 2018 BONDS OR THE PROJECT.
Any citizen of the State of Georgia residing in Bleckley County, Georgia or any other person wherever residing who has a right to object, may intervene and become a party to this proceeding.
This 1st day of May, 2018.
CAROL EVANS
Clerk, Superior Court
Bleckley County, Georgia
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
PROPOSED REFUNDING
REVENUE BOND FINANCING BY THE JOINT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF BLECKLEY
COUNTY AND DODGE COUNTY FOR THE BENEFIT OF USG REAL ESTATE FOUNDATION VII, LLC
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the offices of the Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County (the “Issuer”), located at the Chamber of Commerce Building, 102 N. Second Street, Suite A, Cochran, Georgia, 31014, a hearing officer for the Issuer will hold a public hearing with respect to the issuance by the Issuer of up to $54,000,000, in aggregate principal amount of its refunding revenue bonds (the “Series 2018 Bonds”). The proceeds of the Series 2018 Bonds, when and if issued, are to be used to (a) refund all of the outstanding hereinafter defined Series 2005A Bonds, (b) refund all of the of the outstanding hereinafter defined Series 2008 Bonds, and (c) pay the costs of issuing the Series 2018 Bonds, including, if needed, the cost of a financial guaranty insurance policy.
The “Series 2005A Bonds” are Bleckley-Cochran Development Authority Student Housing Facilities Revenue Bonds (MGC Real Estate Foundation, LLC Project, Located On The Campus of Middle Georgia College Project), Series 2005A, issued in the original aggregate principal amount of $26,810,000 that financed the costs of the acquisition, construction and equipping of certain land, buildings and personal property to be used as student housing facilities containing approximately 716 beds, related parking for approximately 400 cars and site amenities (collectively, the “Series 2005A Project”) located on the Cochran, Georgia campus of Middle Georgia State University (the “University”), formerly known as Middle Georgia College, a unit of the University System of Georgia (the “University System”) on land owned by the Board of Regents of the University System and within the corporate limits of the City of Cochran, Bleckley County, Georgia.
The “Series 2008 Bonds” are Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County Student Housing Facilities Revenue Bonds (MGC Real Estate Foundation II, LLC Project), Series 2008, issued in the
original aggregate principal amount of $36,340,000 that financed the costs of the acquisition, construction and equipping of student housing comprising approximately 699 beds and related amenities (collectively, the “Series 2008 Project”) located on the Cochran, Georgia Campus and the Aviation Campus (formerly known as the Eastman, Georgia Campus) of the University, a unit of the University System on land owned by the Board of Regents of the University System and within the corporate limits of the City of Cochran, Bleckley County, Georgia, and within the corporate limits of the City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia.
The Series 2005A Project is located on the campus of the University on land owned by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia in Cochran, Georgia, 31014 at the following three locations; 136 Frank Cook Road (Anderson Hall - Cochran Campus), 179 College Street (Gateway Hall - Cochran Campus), and 218 S. Second Street (Harris Hall - Cochran Campus). The Series 2008 Project is located on two campuses of the University at the following three locations; 110 Lakeside Drive, Cochran Georgia, 31014 (Regents Hall - Cochran Campus), 178 College Street, Cochran Georgia 31014 (Knights Hall, formerly known as Warrior Hall - Cochran Campus) and 241 Airport Road, Eastman, Georgia, 31023 (Aviation Hall - Aviation Campus).
Proceeds of the Series 2018 Bonds will be loaned to and used by USG Real Estate Foundation VII, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company (the “Company”), the sole member of which is University System of Georgia Foundation, Inc., a Georgia nonprofit corporation, to be used for the purposes described above. The Company will own the Project beginning on the date
of issuance and delivery of the Series 2018 Bonds, and the Project is and will continue to be operated by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia for use by the University.
The Series 2018 Bonds will not constitute an indebtedness or obligation of Bleckley County, Dodge County, the State of Georgia nor any municipality or political subdivision thereof, but will be payable solely from revenues derived from the Company and pledged to the payment thereof. NO PERFORMANCE AUDIT OR PERFORMANCE REVIEW SHALL BE CONDUCTED WITH RESPECT TO SUCH BOND ISSUE.
Any person wishing to express views on the proposed issuance of the Series 2018 Bonds to refund the Series 2008 Bonds and the Series 2005A Bonds, refinance the Project and pay the costs described herein may appear and be heard at such public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County at 102 N. Second Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 305, Cochran, Georgia, 31014, Attention: Executive Director, but must be received prior to the hearing.
JOINT DEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY OF
BLECKLEY COUNTY AND DODGE COUNTY
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
NOTICE
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF JEFFREY L. WESTBROOK FOR DISCHARGE AS EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF ANNIE LOU LOWERY, DECEASED FROM OFFICE AND ALL LIABILITY.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds
of any such objections and filed in this Court on or before May 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. All pleadings/objections
must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and
filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you quality to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE, PROBATE JUDGE
P.O. Box 514
5401 Anson Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF AMANDA WILKINSON LOWERY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9040
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
WILLIAM DUSTY LOWERY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of AMANDA WILKINSON LOWERY deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before May 29, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate
Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Probate Judge
By: ASHLEY W. BURCH
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
5401 Anson Avenue #100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
THOMAS GENE WATSON,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9092
PETITION FOR LETTERS
OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
TOMMIE GENE WATSON, has petitioned for TOMMIE GENE WATSON to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS GENE WATSON, deceased of said County. (The Petition has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 18, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 11th day of April, 2018.
AL McCranie
JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT
P.O. Box 514
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on December 29, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
REMINGTON MODEL 700 ADL .243 (Serial #: B6855863) WITH TASCO SCOPE, 100 ATR .30-06 (Serial #: BA286883) WITH BARSK SCOPE
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 4th day of April, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKESON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF
CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that Articles of Amendment, which will change the corporate name of HOLY GROUND OUTREACH, INC., to THE RIVER OF EASTMAN, INC., have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the Corporation is located at 520 DUBLIN HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, and the registered Agent is GERALD CONLEY.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478/374-1505
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of SEAB TYRUS JONES, last of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 20th day of April, 2018.
MICHAEL T. JONES,
Executor of SEAB TYRUS JONES, deceased
JULIAN B. SMITH, JR. (BUTCH)
Jones & Smith, PC
P.O. Box 296
Metter, Georgia 30439
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
STATE OF GEORGIA DODGE COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNETH PRESTON BAGGETT
ESTATE NO. P-18-9128
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons having demands against KENNETH PRESTON BAGGETT (Deceased person), late of said County, Deceased, to present them to me, properly made out within the time prescribed by law, so as to show their character and amount; and all persons indebted to said deceased are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 10th day of April, 2018.
JOANNE STUDSTILL BAGGETT
Executor
c/o CHRISTOPHER E. KLEIN
KLEIN LAW GROUP, LLC
15 Lake Street, Suite 210
Savannah, GA 31411
Phone Number: 912-598-1771
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARLAND ROGERS MOORE
All creditors of the Estate of MARLAND ROGERS MOORE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of April, 2018.
MARY ANN MARTIN,
Administrator of the
Estate of MARLAND ROGERS MOORE, Deceased
MARY ANN MARTIN
5135 Creighton Street
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ELOISE JOHNSON SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby
notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
DR. MARTHA SMITH
66 Jay Bird Springs Rd.
Chauncey, GA 31011
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by SCOTT CARR to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK dated July 23, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 480, Page 203, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the total amount of TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED FIFTY TWO Dollars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of June, 2018 the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 5 CONSISTING OF 4.32 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2508, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 8 CONSISTING OF 8.04 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
TOGETHER WITH: A 1997 WESTFIELD MOBILE HOME MODEL UNK WITH VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER GAFLT07A38200W212
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a
PHILLIP SCOTT CARR
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the DEED TO SECURE DEBT given by THOMAS G. MCKINNEY to THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK dated July 3rd, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 611, Page 188-191, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, GA., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain note given by THOMAS G. MCKINNEY to THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK in the original principal amount of $37,589.50 with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in June 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 83 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.31 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE 1.5-ACRE TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO BERDENA BROWN BY DEED FROM FANNIE PEACOCK DATED MARCH 4, 1958, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 82, PAGE 248, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, LESS AND EXCEPT, THE FOLLOWING TWO TRACTS OF LAND: (1) 0.20 ACRE, MORE OR LESS CONVEYED TO MT. ARARAT FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 27, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 463, PAGES 4-5, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ON THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 9, 2003, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 53, BOTH IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND (2) ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, CONVEYED TO PATRICIA A. HARDIN BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 26, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 494, PAGES 173-174, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY GRADY BONEY, G.R.L.S. #2460, DATED NOVEMBER 1, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 33, PAGE 206, BOTH IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The above property is located at: 2225 CHAUNCEY RHINE HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the person or persons who may be in the possession of such property is THOMAS G. MCKINNEY.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by
an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the DEED TO SECURE DEBT.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the note secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the DEED TO SECURE DEBT.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the DEED TO SECURE DEBT IS MR. WILLIAM RODGERS, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 W COLLEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. (229) 868-5656.
THE MERCHANTS &
CITIZENS BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
THOMAS G. MCKINNEY
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-272-9965
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by SCOTT CARR to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK dated August 31, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 519, Page 282, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the total amount of TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED FIFTY TWO Dollars and 84/100 ($24,652.84) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of June, 2018 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 277 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NO. 4 CONSISTING OF 3.91 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2058, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 28, SAID PLAT AND THE RECODING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity
who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 4th day of May, 2018.
COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY n/k/a COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
SCOTT CARR a/k/a PHILLIP SCOTT CARR
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as nominee for CBC NATIONAL BANK, its successors and assigns, dated October 13, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA by assignment recorded in Deed Book 834, Page 213, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($161,820.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in June, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 1311 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as Attorney in Fact for
BRANDON S DYKES AND
ASHLEY L DYKES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOODLAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT CONTAINS 1.07 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.
SAID TRACT IS FURTHER DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY W.P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES FOR GUS A. ALLBRITTON, DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1997, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO A PERMANENT EASEMENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND ATTACH TO THE CITY WATER LINE, SAID EASEMENT BEING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT OF SURVEY.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/kdh 6/5/18
Our file no. 5325517 - FT5
1013
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
gpn 13
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 21st day of May, 2018, at the Courthouse in the City of Cochran, Georgia at 11:30 A.M., the presiding Judge of the Superior Court of Bleckley County will hear the case of the STATE OF GEORGIA, Plaintiff, v. JOINT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF BLECKLEY COUNTY AND DODGE COUNTY and USG REAL ESTATE FOUNDATION VII, LLC, Defendants, Civil Action File No. 2018V-0051, in the Superior Court of Bleckley County, the same being a proceeding to confirm and validate an issue of Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County Refunding Revenue Bonds (USG Real Estate Foundation VII, LLC Project), Series 2018, in one or more series and in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $54,000,000 (the “Series 2018 Bonds”). The Series 2018 Bonds are to be issued by the Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County (the “Issuer”) for the purpose of refunding certain revenue bonds issued in 2005 and 2008 by the Bleckley-Cochran Development Authority and the Issuer, respectively, the proceeds of which were used, among other things to finance the acquisition, construction and equipping of student housing, parking and other amenities on the campus of Middle Georgia State University (formerly known as Middle Georgia College) (the “Project”), located in Bleckley County and Dodge County, Georgia, in order to develop and promote the public good and general welfare of Bleckley County, Georgia and Dodge County, Georgia, their inhabitants, and to promote the general welfare of the State of Georgia. The Project will be refinanced by the Issuer for the benefit of USG Real Estate Foundation VII, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company, pursuant to a Loan Agreement and Assignment of Gross Revenues and Certain Agreements and Accounts, to be dated as of June 1, 2018 or as of the first day of the month in which the Series 2018 Bonds are issued (the “Agreement”). In said proceeding the Court will also pass upon the validity of the Agreement, a Security Deed, a Transfer and Assignment and an Indenture in connection therewith.
The Series 2018 Bonds shall be special and limited obligations of the Issuer, payable from funds provided by the Company or its successors, and shall not be payable from taxes or other public funds.
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. SECTION 36-82-100, THE ISSUER HEREBY NOTIFIES ALL INTERESTED PARTIES THAT NO PERFORMANCE AUDIT OR PERFORMANCE REVIEW WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH RESPECT TO THE SERIES 2018 BONDS OR THE PROJECT.
Any citizen of the State of Georgia residing in Bleckley County, Georgia or any other person wherever residing who has a right to object, may intervene and become a party to this proceeding.
This 1st day of May, 2018.
CAROL EVANS
Clerk, Superior Court
Bleckley County, Georgia
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
PROPOSED REFUNDING
REVENUE BOND FINANCING BY THE JOINT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF BLECKLEY
COUNTY AND DODGE COUNTY FOR THE BENEFIT OF USG REAL ESTATE FOUNDATION VII, LLC
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the offices of the Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County (the “Issuer”), located at the Chamber of Commerce Building, 102 N. Second Street, Suite A, Cochran, Georgia, 31014, a hearing officer for the Issuer will hold a public hearing with respect to the issuance by the Issuer of up to $54,000,000, in aggregate principal amount of its refunding revenue bonds (the “Series 2018 Bonds”). The proceeds of the Series 2018 Bonds, when and if issued, are to be used to (a) refund all of the outstanding hereinafter defined Series 2005A Bonds, (b) refund all of the of the outstanding hereinafter defined Series 2008 Bonds, and (c) pay the costs of issuing the Series 2018 Bonds, including, if needed, the cost of a financial guaranty insurance policy.
The “Series 2005A Bonds” are Bleckley-Cochran Development Authority Student Housing Facilities Revenue Bonds (MGC Real Estate Foundation, LLC Project, Located On The Campus of Middle Georgia College Project), Series 2005A, issued in the original aggregate principal amount of $26,810,000 that financed the costs of the acquisition, construction and equipping of certain land, buildings and personal property to be used as student housing facilities containing approximately 716 beds, related parking for approximately 400 cars and site amenities (collectively, the “Series 2005A Project”) located on the Cochran, Georgia campus of Middle Georgia State University (the “University”), formerly known as Middle Georgia College, a unit of the University System of Georgia (the “University System”) on land owned by the Board of Regents of the University System and within the corporate limits of the City of Cochran, Bleckley County, Georgia.
The “Series 2008 Bonds” are Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County Student Housing Facilities Revenue Bonds (MGC Real Estate Foundation II, LLC Project), Series 2008, issued in the
original aggregate principal amount of $36,340,000 that financed the costs of the acquisition, construction and equipping of student housing comprising approximately 699 beds and related amenities (collectively, the “Series 2008 Project”) located on the Cochran, Georgia Campus and the Aviation Campus (formerly known as the Eastman, Georgia Campus) of the University, a unit of the University System on land owned by the Board of Regents of the University System and within the corporate limits of the City of Cochran, Bleckley County, Georgia, and within the corporate limits of the City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia.
The Series 2005A Project is located on the campus of the University on land owned by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia in Cochran, Georgia, 31014 at the following three locations; 136 Frank Cook Road (Anderson Hall - Cochran Campus), 179 College Street (Gateway Hall - Cochran Campus), and 218 S. Second Street (Harris Hall - Cochran Campus). The Series 2008 Project is located on two campuses of the University at the following three locations; 110 Lakeside Drive, Cochran Georgia, 31014 (Regents Hall - Cochran Campus), 178 College Street, Cochran Georgia 31014 (Knights Hall, formerly known as Warrior Hall - Cochran Campus) and 241 Airport Road, Eastman, Georgia, 31023 (Aviation Hall - Aviation Campus).
Proceeds of the Series 2018 Bonds will be loaned to and used by USG Real Estate Foundation VII, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company (the “Company”), the sole member of which is University System of Georgia Foundation, Inc., a Georgia nonprofit corporation, to be used for the purposes described above. The Company will own the Project beginning on the date
of issuance and delivery of the Series 2018 Bonds, and the Project is and will continue to be operated by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia for use by the University.
The Series 2018 Bonds will not constitute an indebtedness or obligation of Bleckley County, Dodge County, the State of Georgia nor any municipality or political subdivision thereof, but will be payable solely from revenues derived from the Company and pledged to the payment thereof. NO PERFORMANCE AUDIT OR PERFORMANCE REVIEW SHALL BE CONDUCTED WITH RESPECT TO SUCH BOND ISSUE.
Any person wishing to express views on the proposed issuance of the Series 2018 Bonds to refund the Series 2008 Bonds and the Series 2005A Bonds, refinance the Project and pay the costs described herein may appear and be heard at such public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Joint Development Authority of Bleckley County and Dodge County at 102 N. Second Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 305, Cochran, Georgia, 31014, Attention: Executive Director, but must be received prior to the hearing.
JOINT DEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY OF
BLECKLEY COUNTY AND DODGE COUNTY
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
NOTICE
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF JEFFREY L. WESTBROOK FOR DISCHARGE AS EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF ANNIE LOU LOWERY, DECEASED FROM OFFICE AND ALL LIABILITY.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds
of any such objections and filed in this Court on or before May 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. All pleadings/objections
must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and
filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you quality to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE, PROBATE JUDGE
P.O. Box 514
5401 Anson Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF AMANDA WILKINSON LOWERY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9040
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
WILLIAM DUSTY LOWERY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of AMANDA WILKINSON LOWERY deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before May 29, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate
Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Probate Judge
By: ASHLEY W. BURCH
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
5401 Anson Avenue #100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
THOMAS GENE WATSON,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9092
PETITION FOR LETTERS
OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
TOMMIE GENE WATSON, has petitioned for TOMMIE GENE WATSON to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS GENE WATSON, deceased of said County. (The Petition has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 18, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 11th day of April, 2018.
AL McCranie
JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT
P.O. Box 514
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)