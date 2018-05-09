Missing child is found safe

Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield reports that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing four year old child on May 5, 2018. The child was reported missing from the area of the Albert Lampkin Road at approximately 6:00 p.m.
The child is believed to have wandered into a nearby wooded area after his grandfather stepped into his residence for a moment. The grandfather also reported that a dog was also missing from the residence. At 6:00 a.m. the child was located approximately one mile from the residence in a wooded area by community volunteers. Dodge County EMS was called in to evaluate the child for any injuries with none reported.
Sheriff Sheffield would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those involved with this search including Dodge County deputies, Eastman Police Department, The Georgia State Patrol, The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, The American Red Cross, the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit, Chauncey Fire Department Canine Unit, the numerous volunteer firefighters from across Dodge County and all the civilian volunteers from the community who assisted with the search for the missing juvenile.
Special thank you is given to the Jeff Davis Emergency Management Agency for sending a response team to help with interagency coordination. Sheriff Sheffield states that in times of crisis, it is great to see our communities pull together to support each other!
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announces the following arrests:
Shayna Nichole Allen, age 26, of Chester, was arrested for a probation violation.
Wayne Anthony Allen, age 49, of Rhine, was arrested for possession of open alcohol container and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kenneth Bennett, age 35, of Dodge County, was arrested for simple battery.
Clayton Ted Brantley, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Wille F. Bryant, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for a bench warrant.
Thomas Alfonso Chambers, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for a parole violation.
Michael Lee Chatting, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Steven Forrest Johnson, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Wendy Jones, age 36, of Guyton, was arrested for financial transaction card theft and financial transactions card fraud.
Leslie Liles, age 44, of Eastman, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Marci Leann Courson, age 27, of Eastman was arrested for driving while licenses were suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, six counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession and use of drug related objects.
Alton Daniels, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Michael Duron, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Julian David Evans, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for driving with suspended licenses and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Atiba Hunter, age 19, of Atlanta, was arrested for aggravated battery.
Joshua Lucas, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Michael Cole Marsh, age 33, of Helena, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Moore, age 34, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for six counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of a drug related object.
Courtney Roberson, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Kody Craig Rogers, age 31, of Rhine, was arrested for tampering with evidence (misdemeanor), violation of temporary protective order and use of communication to facilitate a drug transaction.
Cynthia Spires, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Richard Darnell Spivey, age 59, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation, traffic control device preemption emitter violation, failure to appear for finger printable charge (felony) and for a bench warrant.
The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for May 1, 2018- May 8, 2018:
Richard Spivey, age 59, of Eastman, was arrested for a bench warrant.
Keith Whitehead, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with the intent to sale, deliver or distribute and a probation violation.
Robert Whitehead, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of marijuana with the intent to sale, deliver or distribute.
Tabatha Murray, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Justin Wilcox, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a drug related object and trafficking of methamphetamine.
Erin Mullis, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a drug related object and trafficking methamphetamine with the intent to sale, deliver or distribute.
Megan Brock, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a drug related object and trafficking methamphetamine with the intent to sale, deliver or distribute.
Chasity NeSmith, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a drug related object and trafficking methamphetamine.
William Ryan O’Quinn, age 28, of Louisburg, N.C., was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.