Tester needs to go

Montana’s Democrat loser Jon Tester voted against the Trump tax cuts (all Democrats did), voted for sanctuary cities, is weak on border control, needs to go. During the Obama years Tester was a supporter of his entire socialist agenda. Somehow he managed to win two Senate terms with less than 50 percent of the vote each time. I’m hoping the voters have caught up with him this year. Three Republicans are running in the primary to take him on and all three appear to be strong candidates. Good for all of us.
A feisty website no one seems to mention is NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com. That site and DailyMail.co.uk (another good read) have a 3-29-18 incident “Democrats going wild at Memphis IHOP after midnight.” I didn’t see it in the local Atlanta papers, naturally. These creeps beat up the IHOP manager after he politely asked them to leave the restaurant.
Be careful what you write on Facebook: “Social media posts that draw the ire of others are an emerging workplace issue.”
Nicholas StixUncensored.blogspot.com 4-13-18
Nicholas says “criticize a dead black felon, lose your job.” A Kaiser Permanente nurse made comments about Stephon Clark, who was killed by Sacramento police on March 18. The nurse wrote, “Stephon Clark deserved it” and was fired by Kaiser Permanente.
Name of the week: Mike Cantaloupe, police chief in Cocoa, Florida.
Happy Birthday to guitar legend Duane Eddy, 80 on April 26. You all remember him, don’t you? I grew up listening to him in the 1950s. Check him out on the Internet.
“Utah is a far better model for Washington than Washington is for Utah.”
Mitt Romney
I agree – very scenic place and friendly people too. I’ve visited Utah several times and recommend it. The last week in September is ideal out West, usually colorful Fall then.
Barbara Bush Rest in peace.
Many purported conservatives vote with liberals on the important issues. They get along to go along. All the “conservative Southern Democrats” in the Senate voted to censure Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy in the 1950s. Check the votes on Judge Robert Bork’s Supreme Court nomination. Sam Nunn voted no. He should be ashamed of that vote.
Tester needs to go
