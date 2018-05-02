Arrests have been made in connection with the murder of a Dodge County couple. On April 25th, law enforcement officers served arrest warrants for murder on Gary Pennamon, age 17, Kojak Thomas, Jr., age 19, and a 16 year old male, all of Eastman. Also charged with murder was a 16-year-old male from Chester. Alijah Shamir Pennamon, age 19, of Eastman, was charged with one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Additional charges are expected.
On Wednesday morning, April 25, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a welfare check at the residence of Everett Williams, age 60, and his wife Jain Williams, age 65, located on Chester-Alamo Highway near Chester. The deputy discovered Everett and Jain Williams inside, deceased, with suspected gunshot wounds. It was also determined that property was missing from the residence, including the couple’s car. The welfare check was requested by a neighbor who had not seen the Williams since Sunday, April 22nd. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) assist in the investigation.
This is the house where a Dodge County couple was murdered near Chester. (Photo by Cindy Eckles)
Four teens arrested for double murder
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)