This is the house where a Dodge County couple was murdered near Chester.

Four teens arrested for double murder

Wednesday, May 2. 2018
Arrests have been made in connection with the murder of a Dodge County couple. On April 25th, law enforcement officers served arrest warrants for murder on Gary Pennamon, age 17, Kojak Thomas, Jr., age 19, and a 16 year old male, all of Eastman. Also charged with murder was a 16-year-old male from Chester. Alijah Shamir Pennamon, age 19, of Eastman, was charged with one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Additional charges are expected.

On Wednesday morning, April 25, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a welfare check at the residence of Everett Williams, age 60, and his wife Jain Williams, age 65, located on Chester-Alamo Highway near Chester. The deputy discovered Everett and Jain Williams inside, deceased, with suspected gunshot wounds. It was also determined that property was missing from the residence, including the couple’s car. The welfare check was requested by a neighbor who had not seen the Williams since Sunday, April 22nd. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) assist in the investigation.

According to Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith, it is believed that the murders occurred Sunday night, April 22.

According to Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tim Vaughn, Gary Pennamon, Thomas and the two 16 year old juveniles will be tried as adults.

The Eastman Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Oconee Drug Task Force, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol also assisted in the investigation.

(Editor’s Note: Names nor pictures of juveniles, those under the age of 17 that have committed a crime, can be released under Georgia law.)

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or via email at Tips@gbi.ga.gov.
