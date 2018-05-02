Rest in peace Barbara Bush

Admin
Wednesday, May 2. 2018
Rest In Peace Barbara Bush.
Not one Democrat in the House or Senate voted for the tax cut bill. Liberals have always hated tax cuts. Any “conservative” Democrat quickly falls into line and plays the liberals’ game or leaves. There are no conservative Demos today. To vote no on tax cuts is to vote against growth and prosperity. San Fran Nan (cy) Pelosi is already claiming the Democrats will repeal the Republican tax cuts if they retake Congress.
What is it vice plagiarist Joe Biden told us a few years back – You’ve gotta keep spending money to keep from going broke.
Who caddies for amateur golfers in the Masters, and if you can’t win money, who pays the caddie to tote the bag?
Montana Democrats in 2012 ran television ads costing millions, urging conservative voters to vote for the Libertarian (losertarian) U.S. Senate candidate, using a front name, posing as an innocuous conservative environmental wildlife group, never telling the truth that they were in fact activist Democrats, and faking many Republican voters into throwing  away their votes and thus sending another Liberal Democrat back to the Senate. “Vote for the real conservative,” the ads said. You can still find the story on the Internet. I’m sure most voters nationally do not know about this scam. If you win by one vote, you win, and you don’t need a majority vote, as we have seen many times. You didn’t hear it on the news? Of course not. Maybe they will try it again. The Clinton-Perot scam worked twice.
If you think America’s drug problem is bad today, wait until the open borders crowd obliterates what is left of border security and allows unchecked drug traffic into the USA.
The battle continues: Establishment minority vs. conservative majority in the Republican Party.
From TheoSpark.net and BizPacReview.com: “Bill Clinton paid Paula Jones $850,000 after accusations he assaulted her. Does anyone remember the FBI raiding his attorney? Neither do I.”

“Obama clone” California Senator Kamala Harris is set to be the next medialeft heartthrob candidate for president. She’s a complete leftist. Big media will attempt to sell her as a “moderate,” just as it did for B.H. Obama. Don’t give her a free ride. You don’t owe anyone your vote.
James Comey has told interviewers that we would probably be better off with H.R. Clinton as president instead of Donald Trump. Judge Jeanine Pirro doesn’t agree. 
“That Comey thinks the country would be better off with Hillary as President proves: 1) He’ll say anything to sell his book. 2) He’s as corrupt as she is.”
Judge Jeanine   4-20-18
Global warming in liberalville, USA – an inch of snow in some parts of Massachusetts on April 20.
‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: I started with nothing and still have most of it left.
Marshall Miller
