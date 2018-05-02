Letter to the editor

Dear editor:
I have watched three events in five weeks with violence regarding shootings specifically in our public schools.
The students in our ISDs all across America having protest, which are OK, I’m a big believer in freedom of speech as long as they keep their butts in the school room chairs and do the protest on their own time.
I understand that the generation is being killed for no apparent cause and that is nothing more than some lunatic that needs to be put down like the rabid dog he, or she, is, and I mean “PRONTO”!
Which underscores the main narrative of this opinion letter, the discipline at home. Where are the politicians? Why can’t we bring a law forward to bring back discipline at home and the schools? From my upbringing and my peers at that time period, the HOME was the SCHOOLING!
This is not a Republican, Democratic or Independent problem, it is an American problem. Where are the politicians, attorneys? Wake up. Quit playing politics; pass a bill that brings up discipline and respect for parents and teachers to teach.
Parents, don’t put it on someone else to take care of your snot nose, impudent impertinent and spoiled kids; step up to the plate and do it yourself.
Teachers, don’t tell your kids that they can have their parents arrested. What are you, a communist, globalist teacher who doesn’t believe in GOD? Bring back the pledge to the flag and put GOD back into their lives. Say a prayer if they want to. Don’t question God’s power. He will show us all how powerful HE really is.
I go to the grocery store or just shopping and I hear parents or just people in general say the “F” word out in public. Parents, kids, everybody can hear them. This is just ignorant and just wrong, period.
How can you expect your kids to be different when you can’t discipline yourself? Don’t put the blame on the president in the White House when you can’t clean your own house, you poor ignorant fool.
Present day America has become so unmoored in morals and ethical behavior that something so perverse as homosexuality is glamorized and even condoned in worship to GOD. Now there is an oxymoron if I ever saw one. Those folks might want to pick up a Bible and read what HE says about this filth and debauchery. They might be in for a rude awakening.
Sometimes I wonder why GOD tarries in HIS wait to destroy this sick and perverted nation that has become a septic tank now. Just like anything else, it’s an evolving process all in the wrong direction. Could HIS wait be a teachable moment? That answer is on you America. Wake up and smell the coffee. Your time is nigh!
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A. F. Ret.
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)