By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School girl’s tennis team competed against Harlem High School in the first round of the state playoffs on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The girls dominated Harlem, winning 5-0. Winners included first singles, Meredith Hutcheson, second singles, Mary Beth Dopson, third singles, Jessie Thomas, first doubles, Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning and second doubles, Precious Coleman and Mattie Grace Hutcheson. The girls are scheduled to play Berrien County High School on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Nashville at 2:00 p.m.
The boy’s team competed against Johnson-Augusta on Thursday, April 19, 2018. The boys played a tough match, winning 4-1. Winners included first singles, Brock Woodard, third singles, Jason Peterson, first doubles, Christian Grauberger and John Barclay Jessup and second doubles, Ryan Clements and Orlanda Brown. The boys will play Early County High School on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in Blakely at 10:00 a.m.
Boys move on The Dodge County High School Boys Tennis team will compete against Early County High School on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the second round of the state playoffs. Pictured above are (front row, l-r), Ryan Poole, Brayden Nardi, John Barclay Jessup, Ryan Clements and Orlanda Bloom and (back row, l-r), Christian Grauberger, Brock Woodard, Jason Peterson and Nathan Newman. (Photo by Leigh Ann Hutcheson)
Dodge County High School Tennis teams advance to Sweet Sixteen
