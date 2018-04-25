The Lady Indians Soccer team won the Region 3AA Championship on April 20, 2018 by beating Washington County at home in a 4-0 win to end the regular season.
The Lady Indians will play Screven County in Sylvania in their first playoff game on April 26, 2018.
Come out and support our Lady Indians!
Dodge County Lady Indian Sweeper Lorena Medieta took the ball away from the Dublin Irish offensive player during the 3-0 win at home on Tuesday. April 17, 2018.
Lady Indians Soccer team win Region 3AA
