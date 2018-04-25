Simmons named player of the week

By Russ Ragan
For the second time this season, former Dodge High Lady Indian Margaret Simmons has been named Southern States Athletic Conference player of the week.
Her week started in grand fashion, as she hit her ninth homer of the year. She hit a fourth inning grand slam in the Lady Knights’ 8-3 win over Brewton Parker. In game two, Simmons went two for three, and she scored the game’s only run in a 1-0 win. She stole two bases, as well.
Friday, the Lady Knights hosted Martin Methodist out of Tennessee. Simmons went one for four in the first game, but it was huge as her tenth homerun was a two-run walkoff in the seventh for a 5-4 win.
Simmons would have a big game two. She hit her 11th homer of the year, a three-run shot in the second in an 8-3 win. She added a pair of singles, and she scored three runs in the game.
For the season, she is hitting .391 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 27 RBIs. She also has a slugging percentage of .696.
Simmons also won player of the week honors in week two of the season.
