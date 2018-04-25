By Jessie Pruett
On April 17, 2018, the Dodge County Indians hosted Bleckley County.
Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher and had his longest outing of the year, pitching nine innings, allowing one run on five hits walking two and striking out nine.
Offensively for the Indians, Gary Pittman was two for four; Tyler Pruett was one for three; Chandler Davis went one for four; Kaden Burse was one for four; Daniel Coleman was one for four; Chip Burch had a run batted in (RBI) and Andrew Lowery came through with a walk off hit in the bottom of the ninth.
The Indians won 2-1 in nine innings.
On April 20, 2018, The Indians traveled to Dublin to take on the Irish.
Gary Pittman got the start on the mound throwing a five-inning no-hitter, walking one and striking out six.
At the plate for the Indians, Ethan Rice was four for four with three RBIs; Chandler Davis was three for four with two RBIs; Chip Burch was two for four with a double and two RBIs; Tyler Pruett went two for four with an RBI; Parker Dixon was one for two RBIs; Gary Pittman was one for three; Kaden Burse went one for three with an RBI and Daniel Coleman and Parker Gay each added RBIs. Dodge County won 14-0 in five innings.
The Indians finished the regular season 23-4 on the season and 12-0 in region play.
Dodge County will host Jefferson County in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Thursday will be a double header starting at 4:00 p.m. and the third game, if needed, will be Friday, April 27, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
Come out and support your Indians as they start the playoffs, but if you can’t make it to the games, tune in to WOLF radio to catch the play-by-play.
Scores winning run Dodge County Indian DJ Bursh slides in safe to score the winning run against Bleckley County during the last home game of the regular season on April 17, 2018. (Photo by Paige Pruett)
Dodge County Indians win 3AA Region championship
