Authorities make arrests

Wednesday, April 25. 2018
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests from April 11, 2018 through April 20, 2018.

James Robert Brophy, age 48, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol; failure to maintain lane and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Lance Prentice Gilbert, age 41, was arrested for parole violation.

Jermain Hughes, age 28, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of marijuana with intent and use of firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.

Jerod Hughes, age 28, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

Erica Miller, age 21, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Will Levi Mullis, age 22, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and DUI, refusal.

Kymberly Reshaye Swars, age 28, was arrested for probation violation.

Mark Adams, age 45, of East Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.

John Edward Barnes, age 52, of Lumber City, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Benjamin Zachary Brantley, age 22, of Eastman was arrested and charged with cruelty to children, allowing child to witness felony and/or battery and/or family violence, third degree and simple battery, family violence.

Ean Brown, age 24, of Stone Mountain, was arrested for probation violation.

Corey Hughes, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation.

Barbara Joiner, age 61, of Vidalia, was arrested for probation violation.

Darien Ray Melvin, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Richard Russell Thacker, age 23, of Tifton, was arrested and charged with speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits) and DUI, alcohol and/or controlled substance present in blood and/or urine subject to O.C.G.A. 40-6-391(B).

Bruce Wright, age 51, of Eastman was arrested and charged with theft by taking, misdemeanor.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests from April 16, 2018 through April 24, 2018.

Isaac Shields, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects and failure to keep drugs in original container.

David Johnson, age 25, of Mount Vernon, was arrested and charged with sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of methamphetamine and sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of marijuana.

Chris Calhoun, age 44, of Mount Vernon, was arrested and charged with sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of methamphetamine and sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of marijuana.

Patricia Gilbert, age 56, of Hollywood, Florida, was arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended and/or revoked; DUI, refusal; fleeing or attempting to elude police and failure to maintain lane.

Tyeshia Shields, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with battery, family violence and probation violation.

Isaac Shields, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with battery, family violence.

Davey Muncher, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with obstructing law enforcement officers; driving while license is suspended and/or revoked; open container violation; leaving the scene of an accident with injury, damage; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude police and failure to maintain lane.

Freddie Conaway, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts; child molestation, aggravated child molestation; enticing a child for indecent purposes; public indecency and pedestrian under the influence (PUI).

Jessilynn Trionfo, age 21, of Eastman was arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended and/or revoked and no insurance.
