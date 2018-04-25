Authorities make arrests

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests from April 11, 2018 through April 20, 2018.
James Robert Brophy, age 48, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol; failure to maintain lane and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
Lance Prentice Gilbert, age 41, was arrested for parole violation.
Jermain Hughes, age 28, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of marijuana with intent and use of firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.
Jerod Hughes, age 28, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Erica Miller, age 21, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
Will Levi Mullis, age 22, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and DUI, refusal.
Kymberly Reshaye Swars, age 28, was arrested for probation violation.
Mark Adams, age 45, of East Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.
John Edward Barnes, age 52, of Lumber City, was arrested for a bench warrant.
Benjamin Zachary Brantley, age 22, of Eastman was arrested and charged with cruelty to children, allowing child to witness felony and/or battery and/or family violence, third degree and simple battery, family violence.
Ean Brown, age 24, of Stone Mountain, was arrested for probation violation.
Corey Hughes, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation.
Barbara Joiner, age 61, of Vidalia, was arrested for probation violation.
