In Hancock County, Georgia they call it Beat and Release. Remember the football “teens” several years ago physically beating up the opposing (Caucasian) coach after losing the game? The coach formerly was an assistant for the attacking school. It was big news for a few days and quickly went down the media memory hole. The story didn’t have the “correct” narrative. Some kids and adults are lacking in impulse control.
“For the left, the preferred enemy is always to the right.”
James Burnham
They have trouble with those few on the right who will hit back, such as Donald Trump.
Physiognomy – Judging character from the face. Many say it works.
Bumper sticker of the day: Cross Country – the sport you don’t play.
HGDT: Hillary’s Great Delusion Tour. “Traipsing around the country, Hillary had reason aplenty why she lost. Conveniently, Hillary’s electoral loss was the fault of everyone but her.”
