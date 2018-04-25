Beat and Release

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, April 25. 2018
Comments (0)
In Hancock County, Georgia they call it Beat and Release. Remember the football “teens” several years ago physically beating up the opposing (Caucasian) coach after losing the game? The coach formerly was an assistant for the attacking school. It was big news for a few days and quickly went down the media memory hole. The story didn’t have the “correct” narrative. Some kids and adults are lacking in impulse control.
“For the left, the preferred enemy is always to the right.”
James Burnham
They have trouble with those few on the right who will hit back, such as Donald Trump.
Physiognomy – Judging character from the face. Many say it works.
Bumper sticker of the day: Cross Country – the sport you don’t play.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Downtrend.com, TheBlackSphere.net, TheoSpark.net, EagleRising.com, JohnLeBout.com, DailyKenn.com, CanadaFreePress.com, TopRightNews.com, Whatfinger.com, LibertyCrier.com, TheCrier.net, RiehlWorldNews.com, Aim.org, MRC.org, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, CNSnews.com, SharylAttkisson.com, VDare.com, Unz.com, FakeHateCrimes.org, ROOTforAmerica.com, MaryGrabar.com, HermanCain.com, LifeZette.com, LauraIngraham.com, Sobran.com, FGFBooks.com, AnnCoulter.com.
HGDT: Hillary’s Great Delusion Tour. “Traipsing around the country, Hillary had reason aplenty why she lost. Conveniently, Hillary’s electoral loss was the fault of everyone but her.”

Legal Insurrection.com writer Kimberly Kaye
Small donors can add up to big bucks. In 2010, the average Republican donation was $37.
Laura Ingraham calls the Bush family “hopscotching down the dynastic chain,” with George P. coming along later. Milton Friedman was right when he said Ronald Reagan’s big mistake was bringing along George Bush I. Ronnie was too nice to his former competitor in that case. Laura Ingraham is an amazing talent. I’m a regular listener and viewer. She always has good info.
“The state is a gang of thieves writ large.”
Murray Rothbard, libertarian legend
“If gun control worked, Chicago would be Mayberry.”
PatriotOutdoorNews.com
Maybe some big-time coaches are overpaid, but so are some liberal hack television commentators.
“In politics nowadays you have to insult the intelligence of anyone whose vote would be worth getting in order to get a majority.”
columnist Joe Sobran 1995 Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News